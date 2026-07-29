Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: The Subcompact SUV Faceoff

The subcompact SUV segment is now fiercely competitive with several offerings from different brands. Maruti has now introduced its Brezza Facelift, and the SUV has undergone some changes to keep up with the competition. On the other hand, we have the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is offered with a long feature list and appealing road presence. Will the Brezza Facelift continue its reign? Or will the XUV 3XO take over? Let’s take a look in this detailed comparison.

Price

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Mahindra XUV 3XO Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.4 lakh to Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 7.8 lakh to Rs 15.04 lakh

The Brezza Facelift starts at Rs 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top variant price peaks at Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV 3XO price starts at Rs 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 15.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Dimensions

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Mahindra XUV 3XO Difference Length 3995 mm 3990 mm 5 mm Width 1790 mm 1821 mm ( -31 mm ) Height 1685 mm 1647 mm 38 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2600 mm ( -100 mm )

The Brezza facelift is 5 mm longer than the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is 31 mm wider, giving a broader stance.

The Brezza Facelift is 38 mm taller, giving good headroom and a more upright stance.

The XUV 3XO has a longer wheelbase by 100 mm.

Colour Options

Maruti Brezza Facelift Mahindra XUV 3XO Vivacious Orange Citrine Yellow* Lustrous Beige * Deep Forest* Arctic White* Dune Beige* Sizzling Red* Everest White* Splendid Silver Galaxy Grey* Magma Grey Nebula Blue^ Bluish Black Stealth Black^ - Tango Red*

*Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

^Available in Galvano Grey- roof dual-tone option

The Brezza Facelift offers 7 shades to choose from, while the Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered in 8 shades.

Maruti has introduced two new shades with the Brezza Facelift: Lustrous Beige and Vivacious Orange.

Both the SUVs offer dual-tone black roof colour options in multiple shades.

Furthermore, a dual-tone Galvano-grey choice is also included with the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Powertrain

Engine Maruti Brezza Facelift Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power (PS) 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque (Nm) 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm 200 Nm 230 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), AMT- Automated Manual Transmission.

The Brezza Facelift is being offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a petrol-CNG powertrain option and a newly introduced turbo petrol engine borrowed from its sibling, the Fronx.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered with two turbo petrol engine options and a diesel powertrain option.

The Brezza has an advantage of offering a CNG powertrain option, while the XUV 3XO has an advantage with a diesel powertrain option.

For the transmission choices, the XUV 3XO provides manual and automatic options with both turbo-petrol engines, while the diesel is paired with a 6-speed MT or 6-speed AMT.

The Brezza's naturally aspirated petrol gets a 6-speed MT and AT, whereas the CNG and the new turbo-petrol options are mated to a manual gearbox only.

Both the SUVs are being offered in a Front Wheel Drive configuration.

Features & Safety

Feature Maruti Brezza Facelift Mahindra XUV 3XO Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Powered Driver Seat ❌ ❌ Ambient Lighting ✅ ❌ Heads-up Display ✅ ❌ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys Sound System 7-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System Cruise Control ✅ ✅ (Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ (dual-zone) Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Sunroof Single-pane sunroof Panoramic sunroof Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 Airbags 6 Airbags 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Front and Rear) ✅ (Front and Rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ (Front and Rear) Hill Descent Control ✅ ❌ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ Blind Spot Warning ✅ ✅ Rear Cross Traffic Alert ✅ ❌ Safe Exit Warning ✅ ❌ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ Select Level-1 ADAS functions. ✅ Level 2 ADAS

Both the Brezza Facelift and the XUV 3XO get features such as height-adjustable driver seats, wireless charger, auto-LED headlamps, keyless entry with push-button start, connected car tech and a 360-degree camera.

The XUV 3XO gets a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the Brezza Facelift gets a 10.1-inch unit.

Both the SUVs get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car tech features.

The XUV 3XO is offered with a 17-inch wheel setup while the Brezza is offered with a 16-inch wheel setup.

The XUV 3XO is equipped with a Panoramic sunroof while the Brezza is offered with a single-pane sunroof.

The Brezza gets a HUD (head-up display), ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and paddle shifters.

The Brezza is equipped with select Level-1 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) while the XUV 3XO gets a Level-2 ADAS suite.

Other Cars To Consider:

Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza facelift and the Nexon.

Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Hyundai Venue.

Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment.

Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of features and multiple engine choices. Here is our detailed comparison story of the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Sonet

Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways.

Nissan Magnite / Renault Kiger: A great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin.

Maruti Fronx / Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: The crossover-styled SUV siblings that offer great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country.

If you want to see how the Brezza facelift has evolved from the previous Brezza, here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the old Brezza.