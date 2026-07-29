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    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: The Subcompact SUV Faceoff

    The Brezza gets the advantage of a CNG powertrain, while the XUV 3XO cuts ahead with a diesel engine option. 

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 29, 2026 15:01 IST
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    Published OnJul 29, 2026 15:01 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 29, 2026 15:01 IST
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    Brezza Facelift vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

    The subcompact SUV segment is now fiercely competitive with several offerings from different brands. Maruti has now introduced its Brezza Facelift, and the SUV has undergone some changes to keep up with the competition. On the other hand, we have the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is offered with a long feature list and appealing road presence. Will the Brezza Facelift continue its reign? Or will the XUV 3XO take over? Let’s take a look in this detailed comparison.

    Price

    Model

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 7.4 lakh to Rs 13.71 lakh

    Rs 7.8 lakh to Rs 15.04 lakh
    • The Brezza Facelift starts at Rs 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top variant price peaks at Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    • The Mahindra XUV 3XO price starts at Rs 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 15.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Dimensions

    Model

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm 

    3990 mm

    5 mm

    Width

    1790 mm

    1821 mm

    ( -31 mm )

    Height

    1685 mm

    1647 mm

    38 mm

    Wheelbase

    2500 mm

    2600 mm

    ( -100 mm )
    • The Brezza facelift is 5 mm longer than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs XUV 3XO

    • The Mahindra XUV 3XO is 31 mm wider, giving a broader stance. 

    Brezza Facelift vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • The Brezza Facelift is 38 mm taller, giving good headroom and a more upright stance. 

    • The XUV 3XO has a longer wheelbase by 100 mm. 

    Colour Options

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Vivacious Orange

    Citrine Yellow*

    Lustrous Beige *

    Deep Forest*

    Arctic White*

    Dune Beige*

    Sizzling Red*

    Everest White*

    Splendid Silver

    Galaxy Grey*

    Magma Grey

    Nebula Blue^

    Bluish Black

    Stealth Black^

    -

    Tango Red*

    *Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

    ^Available in Galvano Grey- roof dual-tone option

    • The Brezza Facelift offers 7 shades to choose from, while the Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered in 8 shades. 

    • Maruti has introduced two new shades with the Brezza Facelift: Lustrous Beige and Vivacious Orange.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Mahindra 3XO

    • Both the SUVs offer dual-tone black roof colour options in multiple shades. 

    • Furthermore, a dual-tone Galvano-grey choice is also included with the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

    Brezza Facelift vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Powertrain

    Engine

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Engine 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power (PS)

    103 PS 

    88 PS

    110 PS

    112 PS

    130 PS

    117 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    200 Nm

    230 Nm

    300 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

    Drivetrain

    FWD 

    FWD

    FWD 

    FWD 

    FWD 

    FWD 

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), AMT- Automated Manual Transmission.

    • The Brezza Facelift is being offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a petrol-CNG powertrain option and a newly introduced turbo petrol engine borrowed from its sibling, the Fronx.

    • The Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered with two turbo petrol engine options and a diesel powertrain option. 

    • The Brezza has an advantage of offering a CNG powertrain option, while the XUV 3XO has an advantage with a diesel powertrain option.

    • For the transmission choices, the XUV 3XO provides manual and automatic options with both turbo-petrol engines, while the diesel is paired with a 6-speed MT or 6-speed AMT. 

    • The Brezza's naturally aspirated petrol gets a 6-speed MT and AT, whereas the CNG and the new turbo-petrol options are mated to a manual gearbox only. 

    • Both the SUVs are being offered in a Front Wheel Drive configuration. 

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Powered Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Heads-up Display

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Wireless Phone Charger

    ✅ 

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys Sound System

    7-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System

    Cruise Control

    ✅ (Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Single-pane sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6 Airbags

    6 Airbags

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (Front and Rear)

    ✅ (Front and Rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    (Front and Rear)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    Blind Spot Warning

    Rear Cross Traffic Alert

    Safe Exit Warning

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    ✅ Select Level-1 ADAS functions. 

    ✅ Level 2 ADAS
    • Both the Brezza Facelift and the XUV 3XO get features such as height-adjustable driver seats, wireless charger, auto-LED headlamps, keyless entry with push-button start, connected car tech and a 360-degree camera. 

    • The XUV 3XO gets a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the Brezza Facelift gets a 10.1-inch unit.  

    Brezza Facelift vs Kia Sonet
    Brezza Facelift vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Both the SUVs get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car tech features.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Kia Sonet
    Brezza Facelift vs XUV 3XO

    • The XUV 3XO is offered with a 17-inch wheel setup while the Brezza is offered with a 16-inch wheel setup. 

    • The XUV 3XO is equipped with a Panoramic sunroof while the Brezza is offered with a single-pane sunroof.

    Brezza Facelift vs XUV 3XO
    Brezza Facelift Vs XUV 3XO

    • The Brezza gets a HUD (head-up display), ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and paddle shifters. 

    • The Brezza is equipped with select Level-1 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) while the XUV 3XO gets a Level-2 ADAS suite. 

    Other Cars To Consider:

    Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza facelift and the Nexon.

    Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin.  Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Hyundai Venue.

    Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment. 

    Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of features and multiple engine choices. Here is our detailed comparison story of the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Sonet

    Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways. 

    Nissan Magnite / Renault Kiger: A great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin. 

    Maruti Fronx / Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: The crossover-styled SUV siblings that offer great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country. 

    If you want to see how the Brezza facelift has evolved from the previous Brezza, here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the old Brezza. 

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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