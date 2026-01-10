Mahindra XUV 7XO: Check Out Its Mid-spec AX5 Variant In 10 Images

Save for the addition of stylised wheel covers and a panoramic sunroof to the mix, the AX5 looks similar to the lower variants

It was recently that the Mahindra XUV 7XO went on sale. With the mid-life update, the carmaker has not only tweaked the looks and features set of the SUV, but is also now offering it in a revised variant lineup. The XUV 7XO is available in six broad variant lines – AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L – and in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. While we already brought to you the AX and AX3 variant in images, we are now presenting the mid-spec AX5 trim in some detailed pictures:

Exterior

Front

The AX5 looks identical to the base-spec AX variant, with the same set of dual-pod LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function and LED DRLs. It features the revised grille slotted design with the ‘Twin Peaks’ Mahindra logo in the centre. Further down, you can notice the big air dam as well as front parking sensors (not available in lower variants) in the bumper and a silver-finished skid plate. That said, it’s missing the LED fog lamps that are provided on the higher-spec AX7 Tech variant onwards.

Side

It continues with the same black body cladding, flush door handles, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, and roof rails finished in black. The only two changes come in the form of 17-inch wheels with stylised covers, and approach unlock and walk-away lock function.

Rear

Mahindra has provided the XUV 7XO with wraparound LED tail lights right from the base variant. The SUV gets the ‘XUV 7XO’ badging on the tailgate, a roof spoiler, and a tall bumper with a silver-finished skid plate. You can also notice that the SUV has rear wiper and washer along with a defogger that is available from the previous-in-line AX3 variant.

Meanwhile, if you want to check out how the top-spec AX7 L variant looks like, our in-depth 25 image gallery will give you a 360-degree look.

Colour Options

The AX5 variant is available in all the seven monotone colours, including the all-new Ruby Velvet. We have already covered the names of its colourways and their variant-wise availability to help you pick the SUV in your preferred shade.

Interior

Mahindra is offering the AX5 with the same beige / tan / black colour theme as the higher-spec variants with some contrasting piano-black accents on the steering wheel and around the centre console. The same 3-spoke steering wheel as the pre-facelift version is on offer in the lower-spec and AX5 variants but now gets telescopic adjustment.

The front occupants can also make use of the 65W Type-C fast-charging port and a 15W Type-A USB port. The AX5 gains small but functional reading map lamps and slidable front sun visors.

However, it still comes in black fabric upholstery with contrast brown stitching for all seats. There’s also a splash of brown on the dashboard and door pads as seen in the lower-spec variants. Mahindra is offering the AX5 with a centre armrest in the front (with storage) and middle rows (with cupholder). The middle row offers AC vents, a 15W Type-C USB charging port, and even ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The AX5 is available in the 7-seat layout only but is provided with 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. The last row comes with a 12V charging socket, AC vents for both the occupants here, and blower speed control. We have also covered the interior of the XUV 7XO in 15 detailed real-life images to help you take a proper look.

Features

The AX5 carries on with most of the tech that is available from the base-spec AX variant, including triple 12.3-inch screens, cruise control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start/stop, and a 6-way manual height adjustment for the driver seat. The only major reason to stretch for the AX5 over the AX and AX3 is if you want a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, the AX5 only adds front parking sensors, while other equipment is available as standard. It includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors. We have covered the variant-wise features list of the XUV 7XO so as to help you speed up your decision of buying the variant of your choice.

Powertrain Details

Mahindra is offering the XUV 7XO with the same set of petrol and diesel powertrains as the old XUV700. Here’s a look at their technical details:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power 203 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT) Transmission* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD/ AWD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel-drive, AWD - all-wheel-drive

The AX5 is available with both the petrol and diesel engines along with their respective transmission setups, although it misses out on the diesel-AT AWD combo. Our extensive coverage of the variant-wise powertrain options should help you pick the right engine and gearbox for your needs.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra AX5 trim is priced between Rs 17.52 lakh and Rs 19.44 lakh. Other variants of the 3-row Mahindra SUV are priced in the range of Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh. The XUV 7XO rivals the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar, while also serving as a similarly priced alternative to the Mahindra Scorpio N.

All prices, introductory ex-showroom pan-India