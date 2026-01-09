Mahindra XUV 7XO One-Above-Base AX3 Variant Explained In 10 Images

The AX3 variant adds key tech and convenience features over the base trim

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, basically the facelifted version of the XUV700, has been launched with a strong focus on premium features, safety, and powerful engine options. While Mahindra has packed the SUV with segment-first features in its higher trims, the AX3 variant sits in a sweet spot for buyers who want more than just the basics without stretching to the top-end variants.

In this report, we take a closer look at the XUV 7XO AX3 variant in images, based on the official configurator and brochure, to understand what this trim offers and where it makes compromises.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 Exterior

The XUV 7XO is one such SUV that gets plenty of exterior features right from the base variant.

Up front, the XUV 7XO AX3 looks identical to the higher variants, which is a big plus. You get the same bold SUV stance with Mahindra’s new design language, featuring new dual-pod LED projector headlamps and distinctive LED DRLs that give the SUV a modern and premium appearance. The front bumper design and grille treatment remain unchanged, ensuring that the AX3 does not look like a stripped-down version. What you miss out on are fog lamps with cornering function and sequential turn indicators.

Viewed from the side, the AX3 variant sits on steel wheels, which is one of the most noticeable cost-cutting measures. You would want to consider getting some nice alloys installed for a more premium look. You get flush door handles here as well, adding to the premium feel. In higher variants, you get 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant.

Viewing from the rear, you will see that it gets LED tail lights with pixel elements, similar to the top-spec variants. Importantly, the AX3 variant gets a rear wiper, washer and defogger, which are missing on the base variant and significantly improve everyday usability, especially during the monsoon season.

The AX3 variant also gets additional Ruby Velvet and Desert Myst hues over the base variant. However, it misses out on some colour options that you get with higher variants, details of which can be found in this story.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 Interior

Step inside the XUV 7XO AX3 and the cabin feels modern and tech-forward. The highlight here is the triple-screen layout on the dashboard, which is standard across all variants. The overall layout is clean, with a functional design and good use of space.

An interesting point to note is that the AX3 variant continues with the old three-spoke steering wheel, unlike the two-spoke unit on higher trims, and some buyers might actually prefer this wheel.

Another point we love is the fact that you get traditional knobs and buttons to operate the manual AC, which is much easier to use on the move. Higher variants get dual-zone climate control and it can be operated only via the touchscreen. You also get armrests for both front and rear passengers.

That said, being a lower-end variant, you miss out on premium touches like soft-touch materials and leatherette upholstery seen in higher variants. You also miss out on ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof, which elevates the feel of the interior.

Do note that Mahindra offers the base AX3 variant only as a 7-seater,

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 Features

In terms of features, the AX3 variant adds several important conveniences over the base trim. Over the base variant, you get electrically foldable ORVMs with auto fold function, a reverse parking camera, and, as mentioned above, a rear wiper with washer and a rear defogger.

The good thing is that even the base variant packs a lot, so the AX3 also feels well-loaded and gets a good set of convenience and safety equipment. Top features include the three screens mentioned above, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker audio system, connected car tech, multiple charging ports, cruise control, push-button start-stop, all four power windows, steering-mounted audio controls, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

You miss out on features like a ventilated front and rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, multiple wireless phone chargers, and an electric boss mode. All of these are rightfully reserved for the higher-end variants.

The AX3 variant comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts. These features ensure that the SUV meets modern safety expectations and offers peace of mind for family buyers. Higher models further come with front parking sensors, a 540-degree camera, level-2 ADAS, 7 airbags, and an electronic parking brake that is offered with higher variants.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 Powertrain Options

The AX3 variant is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options, giving buyers flexibility based on their usage needs. Both engines are tuned to deliver strong performance, making the SUV suitable for city commuting as well as highway driving. The AX3 variant also introduces the automatic option, which is not offered with the base trim.

Let’s take a quick look at the specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

Do note that the XUV 7XO also gets an all-wheel drive option available from the higher variants. This story will give you details on which variant gets this drivetrain.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 Price And Rivals

Prices for the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 variant start at Rs 16.02 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 17.94 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it competitively in the fierce SUV segment. Full variant-wise prices can be found here.

The XUV 7XO competes with the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar. However, lower-spec trim such as the AX3 also compete with compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.