Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 vs AX7 Compared: Make That Upgrade!

With the recent facelift, the Mahindra XUV 7XO continues to be a great option to consider if you are in the market for a 7-seater SUV. It is available in 6 variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T and AX7L, and continues to be the only 7-seater SUV in its class to offer you the option of an all-wheel drivetrain (diesel AT only).

However, if the top-spec variant is too expensive for you, and the entry-level variants feel a little basic in terms of how the car looks and feels, then the mid-spec AX5 and AX7 variants might provide you with the right balance. And with only Rs 96,000 between the two variants, which one should you put your money on?

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 vs AX7: Price

7XO AX5 7XO AX7 Petrol MT Rs 17.52 lakh Rs 18.48 lakh Petrol AT Rs 18.97 lakh Rs 19.93 lakh Diesel MT Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.95 lakh Diesel AT Rs 19.44 lakh Rs 20.40 lakh

Prices for the AX5 of the Mahindra XUV 7XO range from Rs 17.52 lakh to Rs 19.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra retails the AX7 variant from Rs 18.48 lakh to Rs 20.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The AX7 variant carries a steady premium of Rs 96,000 over all the corresponding powertrains of the AX5 variant.

Buyer advice: In case these variants are way out of your budget, we recommend you to check out our detailed article on the AX3 variant. It might just be what you need on a budget.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 vs AX7: Design

Design-wise, the AX3 and AX5 variants of the Mahindra XUV 7XO are hard to differentiate with just one distinctive styling element between the two.

Front

Both the variants get an LED-lighting setup at the front with LED bi-projector headlights that look like ice cubes, flanked by split C-shaped LED DRLs. Separating the two headlights is a thick grille that sports slightly angled vertical slats with the Mahindra logo sitting right in the middle.

The bumper looks sculpted with a triangular housing where the fog lights go in the higher variants. Here, you just get a dummy outline, along with a silver skid plate on the lower end.

Side

A quick glance here is enough to identify the difference between the two variants as they sit on different sized wheels with different designs. The AX5 variant sits on 17-inch steel wheels with black covers, while the AX7 variant gets dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. Understandably, the alloy wheels look more premium, but it's not like the wheel covers of the AX5 variant look basic or boring by any means.

The rest of the elements, including the indicators on the ORVMs, flush door handles and roof rails are common.

Rear

There are no differences in design at the rear. Both the variants make use of big chunky LED tail lights, which get an interesting honeycomb-like pattern detailing within that adds some style over the outgoing model. Here too, the lights are connected, not by an LED panel, but by a piano black strip.

The bumper design is minimalistic for an SUV this big, with a mesh design, C-shaped outlines and a silver skid plate for some contrast.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 vs AX7: Colour Options

Mahindra offers the XUV 7XO in 7 colour options:

Ruby Velvet

Nebula Blue

Galaxy Grey

Stealth Black

Desert Myst

Midnight Black

Everest White

All these 7 monotone exterior colours are available to be specced with both the variants, but only the AX7 gets the option of a Stealth Black dual-tone roof with the Midnight Black, Desert Myst, Galaxy Grey, and Everest White shades.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 vs AX7: Interior

The difference between the AX5 variant in the interior is pretty evident as soon as you get inside the AX7 variant. While the overall styling and layout of the dashboard with the triple-screen setup remains the same, elements within it now look more premium, and feel more premium to touch.

For starters, instead of Mahindra’s regular 3-spoke steering wheel, the AX7 variant borrows the new two-spoke steering wheel that debuted on the XEV 9e and BE6. Even the seats have been upgraded as they get a dual-tone leatherette wrap and the soft touch material can also be found on the steering wheel, gear lever and front sliding armrest.

You can read about all the details of the Mahindra XUV 7XO’s AX5 variant here.

So while there is an obvious visual difference, the AX7’s features list has even more upgrades. Let’s take a look:

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 vs AX7: Features

For a mid-spec variant, the AX5 covers every basic functional feature you would need for a no-compromise daily use experience. However, the AX7 builds on that package by offering some feel-good features that offer you better convenience.

Firstly, the driver’s life has been made better, and if you have multiple drivers in the family, the addition of a 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, and memory and auto-dipping function in the ORVM will be a great feature to have.

Features like a manual bose mode, bring your own device (BYOD) mounts, and 65W type-C charging ports at the rear improve the second row experience. The rest of the new features of the AX7 variant include dual-zone climate control, an air purifier with an AQI display, rain-sensing wipers, remote cooling, extra connected car tech features and automatic headlights.

Tech features like the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 12.3-passenger display, a 6-speaker sound system and functional features push button start/stop, cruise control, and rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row are common between the two variants.

If you want to know what the higher variants get, check out our variant-wise feature story on the XUV 7XO.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 vs AX7: Safety

The AX7 also improves on the safety quotient with features like a 540-degree camera with blind view monitor and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Features like 6 airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold control, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts are already available from the mid-spec AX variant, and rear wiper and washer, rear demister and front parking sensors are added from the variants below AX7.

The AX7 only misses out on a few safety features over the top variants, and you can check out the top-spec AX7 L variant to know what those features are.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 vs AX7: Powertrains

There is nothing to split between the two variants as the powertrain options available are exactly the same. Both miss out on the optional all-wheel drivetrain, which is available with the diesel automatic in the higher variants. Here are the specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

CarDekho Says

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

For a premium of less than Rs 1 lakh, the AX7 variant feels like a thorough update that focuses on offering you a better in-car experience. It’s got premium leatherette materials, modern-day features and a tech-loaded safety package over the AX5 variant. In fact, for all its upgrades, the variant-to-variant premium actually feels short of what would easily pass off as justified, and for that reason, you should definitely consider upgrading to the AX7. It is our recommended mid-spec variant of the XUV 7XO, which offers you a no-compromise experience without the need to stretch to the higher variants.

But in case the AX7 is out of your budget, and you want a lower variant, then you should check out our comparison article for the AX3 and AX5 variants. If you're even more budget-conscious, then you should check out the comparison between the base AX and the one-above base AX3 variant.

Alternatively, you can check out more affordable rivals like the Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. The Tata Safari is a direct rival to the XUV7XO.