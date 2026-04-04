Mahindra XUV 7XO One-Above Base AX3 Vs Mid-spec AX5 Compared: Only One Good Reason To Upgrade

If you were in the market for a 7-seater family SUV, then the Mahindra XUV 7XO would likely be on your list. It is the facelifted version of the XUV700 and was recently launched with revised exterior and interior styling, new creature comforts and bolstered safety package.

Mahindra offers it in 6 variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T and AX7L with the top-most variant going for Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom). But if that’s out of your budget, and you wanted something under the RS 20 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, then the one-above base AX3 and mid-spec AX5 variant pose as good options. But which one should you pick? Let’s find out by comparing them in detail.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 vs AX5: Price

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX 3 Powertrain Price (ex-showroom) Petrol MT Rs 16.02 lakh Diesel MT Rs 16.49 lakh Petrol AT Rs 17.47 lakh Diesel AT Rs 17.94 lakh Mahindra XUV 7XO AX 5 Powertrain Price (ex-showroom) Petrol MT Rs 17.52 lakh Diesel MT Rs 17.99 lakh Petrol AT Rs 18.97 lakh Diesel AT Rs 19.44 lakh

The one-above base AX3 variant of the XUV 7XO is priced from Rs 16.02 lakh to Rs 17.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Prices for the mid-spec variant range between Rs 17.52 lakh and Rs 18.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

All the powertrains of the AX5 variant carry a premium of Rs 1.5 lakh over the same respective powertrain options in the AX3 variant.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 vs AX5: Design

The styling of the XUV 7XO in the AX3 and AX5 variants is similar for the most part, with only one difference that works in the favour of the more expensive variant.

Front

The XUV 7XO looks like a proper SUV from the front with its big grille and chunky headlights. The grille sports angular vertical sluts running across the piano black panel with the headlights flanking them. Bi-LED projector headlights with the C-shaped LED DRLs are standard in the XUV 7XO and the turn indicators are not a part of the split LED DRL setup, you get a separate strip for that below the projector.

Down below, you’ll notice the triangular housing in the lower part of the bumper, and there’s where the fog lights go in the higher variants. Here, you just get a dummy design, but the silver skid plate is similar to the higher variants.

Side

In profile, both the variants sit on 17-inch steel wheels with covers, but the styling of the covers are different. In the AX3 variant, you get a multi-spoke design with a silver finish, whereas the AX5 variant gets the ‘Versa’ wheels as Mahindra likes to call them, finished in black. While it looks sporty, some people might like the contrast of the AX3’s wheel covers better.

Rest of the design is identical with a clean body shape that flares towards the rear, roof rails, flush-type door handles, turn indicators on the outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), and shark fin antenna. Both variants have a tyre profile of 235/65.

Rear

Just like the front, the look of the SUV between the two variants is identical. The XUV 7XO already gets LED tail lights as standard, which look rich with their honey comb-like mesh pattern and sleek LED strips.

The bumper design is simple with a dual tone treatment that once again makes use of a mesh-like pattern and a silver skid plate.

So overall, there’s only the different style for the wheel covers that separate the cars visually. Even their exterior colour options are identical. Let’s take a look at the options:

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 vs AX5: Colour Options

The 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO can be had in 7 colour options:

Ruby Velvet

Nebula Blue

Galaxy Grey

Stealth Black

Desert Myst

Midnight Black

Everest White.

All these options are available in both the AX3 and AX5 variants.

The XUV 7XO is also available in dual-tone shades, but those are available from the AX7 variant onwards.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 vs AX5: Interior

While the styling of the XUV 7XO’s cabin in the AX3 and AX5 variant is the same with a multi-tone treatment, three-spoke steering wheel and a dashboard in which most of the real estate is taken up by the triple-screen setup, the AX5 variant will feel more airy. And that’s because, you get a panoramic sunroof in this variant, which you can open at your convenience. You also get reading map lights in case you want some light inside the cabin at night.

Otherwise, everything else, including the knobs for the AC controls, the storage spaces in the central console and even the black fabric seats are the same in both the variants.

There is no 6-seater option in the AX3 and AX5 variants, only a 7-seater configuration.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 vs AX5: Features

Apart from the panoramic sunroof, the AX5 variant does offer a few features over the AX3 variant that offer you better convenience in daily-usage, but let’s take a look at the common features.

Equipment like all-four power windows, cruise control, powered ORVMs with auto-fold, manual inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), push button start/stop, rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row) and type-C charging ports (65 W at the front and 15W at the rear) take care of your functional needs.

For entertainment, the XUV 7XO comes with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 12.3-passenger display, 6-speaker sound system and connected car technology as standard.

Over these shared features, the AX5 only adds a telescopic steering adjustment, and proximity lock/unlock features. For an even better feature package with feel-good creature comforts, you will have to upgrade to the higher variants and you can check out the XUV 7XO’s variant-wise feature split here.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 vs AX5: Safety

Mahindra has equipped the XUV 7XO with 6 airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold control, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts as standard. Rear view camera, rear wiper and washer, and rear demister are available from the AX3 variant, and the AX5 variant only adds one more feature to the list - front parking sensors.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 vs AX5: Powertrains

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive

The Mahindra XUV 7XO gets both petrol and diesel engine options, both of which are available with the option of a manual or automatic transmission. Both the variants get all these powertrain options, and while the diesel-AT is also available in an optional all-wheel drivetrain (AWD), that is limited to the top-spec AX7 trim (AX7 Tech and AX7 Luxury).

CarDekho Says

Rs 1.5 lakh extra for features like a panoramic sunroof, proximity lock/unlock, map lights, telescopic steering wheel adjustment and front parking sensors isn’t quite justified. Even the different styling for the wheel covers don’t make a huge difference to the styling.

So if the best possible value is what you were after, the AX3 variant is the better choice, and you won’t really be compromising on anything that you’ll miss in your daily drives by choosing the lower variant. If you want to know more just about the XUV 7XO’s AX3 variant, then read this detailed report.

However, if you’ve been wanting a panoramic sunroof in your new car purchase or have kids in the family that are fascinated by one, then the AX5 is the entry-level trim to get that in the XUV 7XO’s lineup. Then, it’s a matter of wants, and not value. And if value is what you’re truly after, then you should read our XUV 7XO base AX vs one-above base AX3 comparison report.

Read a detailed report on the Mahindra XUV 7XO’s mid-spec AX5 variant here.