Mahindra XUV 7XO: MOST VALUE FOR MONEY Base AX Variant Detailed In 10 Images

Triple screens, LED Projector headlamps, cruise control… the XUV 7XO’s base variant has it covered for you if you’re on a budget

Mahindra has updated the popular XUV700 nameplate to the all-new Mahindra XUV 7XO. It is available in a total of six variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L (check full pricelist here). What’s interesting to find is that the carmaker has loaded up the entry-level AX trim with plenty of amenities, which makes it an appealing consideration if you are on a budget. So, if you’re out in the market for this new SUV, here’s how the base variant looks like:

Design

Exterior

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is one of those SUVs that, even in its base variant, won’t keep you out of style.

Upfront, you get the same dual-pod LED projector headlights and LED DRLs found in the higher variants. The only missing element is the LED foglights. The grille is redesigned and wider now with single-slat chrome elements.

On the side, it gets the flush door handles, turn indicator integrated ORVMs and black roof rails and shark fin antenna. The only difference from the higher specs is the 17-inch steel wheels with covers, unlike 18- to 19-inch alloy units you get in top models.

At the rear, you find no difference from the top trims. It gets LED taillights with the pixel elements in it that look cool. In fact, this image gallery will give you a detailed perspective on how the top-spec XUV 7XO looks like.

Colours: If you opt for the base variant of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, you can have it in these five monotone shades only: Everest White, Midnight Black, Stealth Black, Galaxy Grey and Nebula Blue. Here are the other two monotone and four dual-tone options that higher variants offer.

Interior

Inside, it’s commendable to find that Mahindra has offered the triple screen display as standard right from the base spec. The colour scheme might look obnoxious to some, as it's a toss-up between the lighter beige and brown tone of the higher trims and a lot of black in contrast. The steering wheel is not the 2-spoke unit and in fact, lifted off from the outgoing car.

The base-spec AX variant uses hard plastics and fabric upholstery, unlike the leatherette and soft-touch materials offered with the higher variants. The front row and second row get centre armrests.

Small Misses: The second-row-window retractable sunshades are not there in this variant.

You also do not get a panoramic sunroof in the base variant.

The XUV 7XO AX variant can only be had as a 7-seater. The erstwhile 5-seater option is now discontinued and the 6-seater is reserved for higher trims.

The XUV 7XO AX trim is a well-packaged variant for the base offering. Let’s take a look at all the features that are on offer.

Features Onboard

The key features of the XUV 7XO base-spec AX variant are:

12.3-inch screens: It is offered as standard for touchscreen infotainment, a digital driver’s display and a co-passenger entertainment screen.

Manual AC: While it does the job, you get a dual-zone auto AC with the higher variants.

6-way manual driver seat adjustment: Great that this feature is offered as drivers can find a comfortable driving position. Higher trims get a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function as well as a 6-way power-adjustable co-driver seat with Boss mode.

A 6-speaker audio system: A decent setup for an entry-level trim.

Other amenities include wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, push-button start/stop, all 4-power windows, multi-drive modes and cruise control.

Trade-offs: Some of the other features you’d be compromising on are a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, rear wiper & washer with demister, BYOD, ventilated seats, dual wireless phone chargers, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Safety

In the safety department, the base-spec AX trim is equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold and hill descent control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Trade-offs: The safety omissions in this variant include a 540-degree camera, a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), an extra knee airbag, adaptive cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and a tyre pressure monitoring system, which are understandably reserved for higher trims.

Powertrain

If you’re getting the base AX variant of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, you can have it with both the turbo petrol and diesel engine options, but only with a manual gearbox. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 2.2-litre Diesel Engine Power (PS) 200 PS 185 PS Torque (Nm) 380 Nm Up To 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual Drivertrain Front-wheel Drive Front-wheel Drive

Do note that the higher-spec variants are also offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive option with the diesel-automatic configuration.

Price & Rivals

The prices of the base-spec AX variant are as follows:

Petrol Rs 13.66 lakh Diesel Rs 14.96 lakh

Both prices are introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India

If you want to check out the prices of the other variants, you’ll find that here. The Mahindra XUV 7XO’s alternative options include the Mahindra Scorpio N, the Hyundai Alcazar, the MG Hector and the Tata Safari.