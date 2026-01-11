Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Variant Explained In 10 Images

The AX7 is the entry point to the AX7 lineup, positioned below the AX7 Tech and Luxury variants

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, or the facelifted iteration of the XUV700, has been launched with plenty of premium features, reliable powertrains, and subtle styling tweaks. The XUV 7XO continues to be offered with several variants, split up into AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 Tech, and AX7 Luxury trims.

The AX7 variant is the entry to the more premium AX7 lineup, which introduces plenty of exciting features, some of which are segment-first. In this report, we take a closer look at the XUV 7XO AX7 variant in images, based on the official configurator and brochure, explaining what this trim offers and what you miss out on.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 Exterior

The Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 builds on the strong design foundation of the SUV while adding several premium visual upgrades that clearly set it apart from the lower variants.

From the front, the AX7 looks every bit like a fully loaded flagship, with very little visual compromise. You get the dual-pod LED projector headlamps and sharp LED DRLs remain standard which are offered as standard, but miss out on fog lamps with cornering function and sequential turn indicators, which enhance both safety and visual appeal, and are offered from the next-in-line AX7 Tech variant. The grille and bumper design look aggressive and premium, giving the AX7 a clear road presence.

From the side, the AX7 brings in an upgrade as it gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels, which significantly elevate the SUV’s overall stance and eliminate the need for aftermarket upgrades. Flush door handles continue to add a modern touch. However, higher spec variants get even larger 19-inch alloy wheels, which further fill up the wheel arches perfectly.

At the rear, the AX7 gets the new LED tail lamps with pixel-style lighting elements, identical to the higher trims. It also comes equipped with a rear wiper, washer, and defogger, ensuring better visibility during rain and dusty conditions. So from the rear, there are no compromises, and the AX7 variant looks exactly like the top-spec variant.

The AX7 variant also introduces the dual-tone paint options, and here’s a look at the colour options you get with the AX7 variant of the XUV 7XO.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Interior

Step inside the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 and the cabin feels noticeably more premium and feature-rich compared to the lower variants. The highlight continues to be the triple-screen setup on the dashboard, which includes a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a passenger-side display, creating a tech-forward and modern cockpit. However, the AX7 variant adds premium touches that elevate the feel of the cabin.

From the AX variant, you get the new two-spoke steering wheel, which adds a contemporary look and houses integrated controls for audio, cruise control and driver assistance features. The overall dashboard layout remains clean, but the AX7 benefits from improved material quality, including soft-touch surfaces and leatherette upholstery, which elevate the cabin ambience. Even the steering wheel and gear lever is finished in leather from this variant onwards. Carried over from the lower variants, you get plenty of storage spaces, a panoramic sunroof to make the cabin feel airy, and front and rear armrests.

What you miss out on is ambient lighting and soft-touch finish on the door pads.

Most buyers will find the interior of this variant the right fit as it brings in soft-touch materials and the new steering wheel which will grab attention. Also, note that the AX7 variant can only be had with the 7-seater configuration.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Features

The Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 marks the point where the SUV transitions from being well-equipped to genuinely premium. Compared to the AX5, the AX7 adds a meaningful set of upgrades that enhance comfort, cabin quality and safety, without venturing into the more tech-heavy territory of the AX7 Tech and AX7 Luxury variants.

A big upgrade is the 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, which improves driving comfort and convenience, especially for multiple users. The ORVMs also get a memory function, syncing with the driver seat settings.

Comfort and convenience see a strong jump in the AX7. It introduces dual-zone automatic climate control, allowing the driver and front passenger to set their preferred temperatures independently. Automatic variants further benefit from a remote key cooling function, which helps pre-cool the cabin before you step in. Second-row passengers get upgraded 65W Type-C USB charging ports, and small enhancements like a boot lamp are also added. The AX7 also offers a manual boss mode, allowing rear passengers to liberate additional legroom when required.

In terms of infotainment, the AX7 continues with the same triple 12.3-inch screen setup seen across the range, including the digital driver’s display, central touchscreen and co-passenger screen. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker audio system, and connected car technology remain unchanged from the lower variants, ensuring the AX7 does not miss out on any essential features.

Safety is another area where the AX7 clearly distinguishes itself. It features a 540-degree surround view camera, blind spot monitoring, and digital video recording, all of which enhance visibility and confidence while driving or parking. The AX7 also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system, along with automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. Standard safety equipment, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, continues from the lower variants.

You miss out on some high-end features that are reserved for the pricier variants. These include ventilated front and rear seats, Level-2 ADAS, a knee airbag and an electronic parking brake. Additionally, premium comfort features like ambient lighting, a powered co-driver seat, and an electric boss mode are reserved for higher variants.

Overall, the AX7 strikes a strong balance by offering premium comfort and safety features without pushing the price too far into luxury-SUV territory, making it one of the most well-rounded variants in the XUV 7XO lineup, in terms of features.

While the AX7 variants pack enough, the 6-speaker audio system might feel below par if you are paying so much money and you would want to consider upgrading to the AX7 Tech variant, which gets the banging 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Powertrain Options

The AX7 does not add or subtract any engine or gearbox options when compared to the AX5 variant. You get both petrol and diesel engine options, giving buyers flexibility based on their requirements.

Let’s take a quick look at the specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

Do note that the XUV 7XO also gets an all-wheel drive option available from the AX7 Tech variant onwards. Head over to this story to know about how Mahindra has distributed powertrains across different variants.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 variant is priced from Rs 18.48 lakh to Rs 20.4 lakh (ex-showroom). Full variant-wise prices can be found here.

The XUV 7XO rivals the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar. At the price of the AX7 variant, you can also buy top-spec variants of SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.