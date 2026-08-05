Kia Syros EV Vs Tata Curvv EV: Detailed Comparison

If you are in the market looking for an electric SUV in the Rs 14 to 20 lakh price bracket, then this is the right time! Kia launched the new Syros EV in India, and the SUV is one of the best options in the segment for someone looking for a car with good range for daily commute as well as highway getaways.

The Tata Curvv EV could be another contender, the coupe-styled SUV with a good cabin feel and tech on offer. Confused between the new Syros EV and the Curvv EV? Here is our detailed comparison that lets you decide which SUV to bring home.

Price

Model Kia Syros EV Tata Curvv EV Price without BaaS Rs 13.50 lakh to 20 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh Price with BaaS Rs 7.99 lakh and a battery rental fee of Rs 3.3 per km Not Available

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom

The Kia Syros EV is significantly more affordable, with prices starting at Rs 13.50 lakh, while the Curvv EV starts at Rs 16.99 lakh, creating a gap of Rs 3.99 lakh.

For the top variant, the Kia Syros EV has a higher price of Rs 20 lakh, which is Rs 51,000 more than the Curvv EV.

The Kia Syros EV has an advantage of BaaS (Battery as a Service), in which you can rent the battery for Rs 3.3 per kilometre, making the SUV even more affordable, bringing its starting price to RS 7.99 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Dimensions

Parameter Kia Syros EV Tata Curvv EV Differnce Length 3995 mm 4310 mm (-315 mm) Width 1805 mm 1810 mm (-5 mm) Height 1670 mm 1637 mm (+33 mm) Wheelbase 2550 mm 2560 mm (-10 mm) Boot Space 465 litres 500 litres (-35 litres)

The Tata Curvv EV is 315 mm longer than the Kia Syros EV, giving it a larger road presence, and as the Curvv is from a different segment.

The Curvv EV is also 5 mm wider, giving slightly better cabin space so that long family trips are comfy with the Curvv EV.

The Syros EV is 33 mm taller, and this gives it better headroom and an upright stance, while the Curvv EV has a 10 mm longer wheelbase, with the marginal improvement translating to better rear seat space.

The Curvv EV has a larger boot of 500 litres compared to the Syros EV’s 465 litres. If you are someone travelling with a lot of luggage, then this large boot space will be highly beneficial for you.

Overall, the Tata Curvv EV leads in length, width and wheelbase and has a better boot space. If you are someone prioritising space and better boot space for your long journeys, then the Curvv EV is the one for you. Your long-distance travel and weekend getaways are all sorted with the Curvv EV.

If you want to know more about how the Syros EV looks, here’s our image gallery, which explains in detail.

Colour Options

Kia Syros EV Tata Curvv EV Ivory Silver Matte Virtual Sunrise Frost Blue Empowered Oxide Gravity Grey Pure Grey Pewter Olive Pristine White Magma Red Nitro Crimson Ivory Silver Gloss - Aurora Black Pearl - Glacier White Pearl - Xclusive Matte Graphite -

The Syros EV is being offered with 9 shades, while the Curvv EV is being offered in 5 shades.

The Syros EV offers matte colour options in its Ivory Silver Matte and Xclusive Matte Graphite colour options.

The Curvv EV gives unique colours like Empowered Oxide and Nitro Crimson.

The Syros EV offers a wider range of colour options than the Curvv EV. If we had to choose, our favourites for the Syros EV are Ivory Silver Matte and Pewter Olive. For the Curvv EV, the Empowered Oxide and Nitro Crimson variants are the top picks.

To know how the Syros EV looks in each colour, check out our variant-wise colours story about it.

Battery Packs

Model Kia Syros EV Tata Curvv EV Battery 42 kWh 51.4 kWh 42 kWh 55 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 1 Power 135 PS 171 PS 150 PS 167 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 & Part 2) 443 kms 526 kms 430 km 502 km Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

The Kia Syros EV and Curvv EV are both offered with two battery options, with a single motor setup.

The Curvv EV has a larger battery pack of 55 kWh compared to the 51.4 kWh on the Syros EV.

With the 42 kWh battery pack, the Curvv EV produces 150 PS, 15 PS more than the Syros EV’s 135 PS. So when it comes to the standard range, the Curvv EV feels more powerful compared to the Syros EV. The acceleration on the Syros EV is smooth, and the performance feels effortless. However, things change with the larger battery pack; the Syros EV produces 171 PS, putting it ahead of the Curvv EV’s 167 PS, making it even quicker on the highways.

Despite being bigger in size and heavier, the Curvv EV drives more or less like the Nexon EV. The SUV stayed very stable at high speeds in our test through narrow and broken roads. While cornering, the extra weight on the Curvv EV is managed well.

The Kia Syros EV offers 255 Nm of torque with both of its battery packs, which is higher than the Curvv EV's 215 Nm. That means when you are taking the Syros EV from a standstill, the SUV gains speed more quickly than the Curvv EV.

If you are prioritising range and performance, then the Kia Syros EV is the one for you. The Syros EV offers a strong powertrain package, higher range, and impressive torque figures.

Curious about the Syros EV and which variant has which battery pack? Check out the variant-wise battery pack article of ours.

Features

Feature Kia Syros EV Tata Curvv EV Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch aero alloy wheels 18-inch aero alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ❌ Powered Tailgate ❌ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ (64 colours) ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch fully digital 10.25-inch fully digital Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System 9-speaker JBL Sound System Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Digital Key ✅ ✅ Ventilated front and rear seats ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) Powered seats ✅(4-way powered driver only) ✅(6-way powered driver only) Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ ✅ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ V2L (Vehicle-to-load) ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 airbags 6 airbags 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ✅ ❌ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS Functions ✅ (Level 2) ✅(Level 2)

Both the SUVs are well equipped with features like LED lighting, 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, digital key, keyless entry, paddle shifters, multi-drive modes, wireless charger, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech and advanced safety features.

The Syros EV gets roof rails, front and rear ventilated seats, and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, compared to the Curvv EV's 10.25-inch unit.

Based on our testing experience, we found that the rear ventilation feature, unique to the Kia Syros EV in its segment, will be one of the features that most of the Indians are going to love, as it is an essential feature for long-distance travel in a country like India.

The Tata Curvv EV has an edge with larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a powered tailgate, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, and a 6-way powered driver's seat, compared to the 4-way powered driver's seat for the Syros EV.

We felt the 6-way powered driver's seat was more practical than the 4-way powered ones on the Kia Syros.

The larger alloy wheels on the Curvv EV helped us manoeuvre the vehicle well in the corners without any difficulty; having said that, the Curvv EV is significantly heavier.

Both SUVs offer adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, V2L functionality, front and rear parking sensors, and Level 2 ADAS, making them advanced in safety. However, the Curvv EV stands a step ahead in safety with its 5-star safety rating in BNCAP.

Note that although the ICE Syros achieved a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, the Syros EV has not got any safety ratings yet.

To know more about which variant has which features in the Syros EV, head towards the variants explained in our story.

CarDekho Says…

After our extensive road test, we found out that the Syros EV is a one-of-a-kind SUV with its design, good ride comfort, practicality, features, tech and attention to every fit and finish in the car. With its 526 km of claimed range, the Syros EV is an ideal car for you if you are a constant everyday commuter who also loves long occasional weekend drives.

On the other hand, the Curvv EV is more of an evolved Nexon EV. We feel the Curvv EV is just an upgrade over the already well-equipped and proven Nexon EV, but with better drive performance, range, equipment list and a generous boot space, which accommodated six of our suitcases effortlessly, making it a great pick for extended weekend getaways.

You can pick your choice, depending on your use case!

Other cars to consider

MG ZS EV: Being the oldest EV in this segment, this offers decent space, minimal equipment, and enough battery range. Take a look at our Syros EV vs MG ZS EV comparison story.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: The XUV 3XO EV is an electrified version of its ICE counterpart, which means it has a good back seat experience for its size, powerful electric performance, and a decent range. Take a look at the Syros EV compared to the XUV 3XO story here.

VinFast VF6: This electric SUV offers a premium cabin experience but in a smaller footprint and at a lower price tag. Take a look at our Syros EV vs VinFast VF6 story here.

Tata Nexon EV: The most popular electric SUV, with a good range, a well-loaded cabin, and a safer body structure as well. You can consider this if you want a car for daily commutes.

Take a look at the Syros EV vs Nexon EV comparison story here.