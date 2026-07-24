Kia Syros EV Vs VinFast VF6 Compared: Which One Should You Buy?

Kia Syros now gets an electric sibling, the Kia Syros EV, launched at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Syros sits just below the Carens Clavis EV in Kia’s lineup, and the sub-compact electric SUV is offered in 5 variants and two battery packs.

The VinFast VF6 is a feature-loaded electric SUV with advanced safety features and a futuristic design. How well will it go against the Kia Syros EV in the comparison? The Syros was already a value-for-money SUV; will the Syros EV maintain that claim? Let's take a look at the detailed comparison.

Price

Model Kia Syros EV VinFast VF6 Price (ex-showroom) Rs 13.50 lakh to 20 lakh Rs 18.19 lakh to 20.09 lakh

The Kia Syros EV starts at significantly lower Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the VinFast VF6 starts at Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

For the top-end variants, both electric SUVs are priced similarly, where the Syros EV is priced at Rs 20 lakh, and the VF6 is priced at Rs 20.09 lakh (both ex-showroom).

The Syros EV even has a BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) subscription, which brings the starting price down to Rs 7.99 lakh and a battery rental fee of Rs 3.3 per km.

Dimensions

Parameter Kia Syros EV VinFast VF6 Difference Length 3995 mm 4241 mm ( - 246 mm ) Width 1805 mm 1834 mm ( - 29 mm ) Height 1670 mm 1615 mm + 55 mm Wheelbase 2550 mm 2730 mm ( -180 mm) Boot Space 465 litres 423 litres +42 litres

The Kia Syros EV is 55 mm taller compared to the VinFast VF6, which could translate to slightly better headroom and an upright stance for the SUV.

The VinFast VF6 is 246 mm longer and 29 mm wider than the Kia Syros EV, giving better cabin space and road presence.

The 180 mm longer wheelbase for the VF6 is an advantage for better rear-seat legroom and stability for the SUV.

The Syros EV offers 42 litres of added boot space (465 litres) compared to the 423 litres of boot space of the VF6.

Overall, the VinFast VF6 leads with dimensions and has better cabin space, while the Kia Syros EV has an advantage in practicality with a larger boot, fully ready for a family getaway with lots of luggage.

Colour Options

Kia Syros EV VinFast VF6 Ivory Silver Matte Infinity Blanc Frost Blue Crimson Red Gravity Grey Jet Black Pewter Olive Desat Silver Magma Red Zenith Grey Ivory Silver Gloss Urban Mint Aurora Black Pearl - Glacier White Pearl - Xclusive Matte Graphite -

The Kia Syros EV is offered with 9 colour choices, while the VinFast VF6 is available in 6 shades.

The Syros EV gives an option for both gloss and matte paint finishes. The Ivory Silver Matte and the Xclusive Matte Graphite are the matte shades for the Syros EV, while the Xclusive Matte Graphite is exclusive to the X-Line trim.

The VinFast VF6 is offered in simple solid colour options.

If colour variety and premium-looking matte colour options are your priority, then the Kia Syros EV is what to look for. However, if you are interested in simpler colours, then the VF6 is the one to go for.

Battery Options

Model Kia Syros EV VinFast VF6 Battery 42 kWh 51.4 kWh 59.6 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 1 Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 443 km 526 km 468 km 463 km Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD) Power 135 PS 171 PS 177 PS 204 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm 250 Nm 310 Nm

The Kia Syros EV is offered with two battery pack options, a 42 kWh standard range battery pack and a 51.4 kWh extended range battery pack.

The VinFast VF6 is available in just a single battery pack, a 59.6 kWh battery, but in two power outputs: 177 PS with 250 Nm of torque and a 204 PS option with 310 Nm of torque.

Despite being smaller compared to the 59.6 kWh battery pack of the VinFast EV, the Syros EV’s 51.4 kWh battery pack offers the highest claimed range of 526 km (against the VinFast VF6’s claimed range of 468 km).

Both SUVs feature a single motor and front-wheel drive setup across all their variants.

The Kia Syros EV produces a peak power of 135 PS, and the VinFast VF6 peaks at a massive 204 PS of power.

If you prioritise good driving range and an EV for long tours without having range anxiety, then the Kia Syros EV is the one for you. However, if you are looking for performance and higher torque, then you can get the top-spec VinFast VF6.

Features

Feature Kia Syros EV VinFast VF6 Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ❌ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch Aero Alloy Wheels 18-inch Alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ (64 colours) ❌ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.9-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch fully digital Integrated into the 12.9-inch infotainment screen Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System 8-speaker sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅(Single Zone) ✅(Dual-zone) Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Digital Key ✅ ❌ Ventilated front and rear seats ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front) Powered seats ✅ (4-way powered driver only) ✅(8-way powered driver only) Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ❌(Fixed glass roof only) Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ ❌ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ V2L (Vehicle-to-load) ✅ ❌ V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 airbags 7 airbags 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ (Front and rear only) Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ (Level 2) ✅ (Level 2)

Both SUVs are feature-rich with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, 360-degree camera and powered driver seats.

The Syros EV gets some premium features such as 64-colour ambient lighting, a digital key, paddle shifters for regen and a vehicle-to-load feature.

Both SUVs have a large infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit for the Syros EV and a 12.9-inch touchscreen for the VF6. The VF6 gets the instrument cluster integrated into the infotainment screen.

The VF6 comes with an automatic dual-zone climate control system, while the Syros EV is equipped with a single-zone automatic climate control system. However, the Syros EV gets ventilated front and rear row seats for added comfort. The VF6 limits this to just the front seats.

The Syros EV gets an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, while the VF6 gets a standard 8-speaker sound system.

The VF6 gets an 8-way adjustable driver’s seat compared to the 6-way electrically adjustable ones in the Syros EV. On the safety side, the VF6 has an advantage of 7 airbags over the 6 airbags in the Syros EV.

The Kia Syros EV concentrates more on comfort and convenience, with a bit larger display, rear seat ventilation, digital key, premium sound system and more, while the VinFast VF6 adds practical features such as dual-zone climate control, driver seat with more adjustability and an extra airbag for added safety. Another thing to keep in mind is that the VinFast VF6 got a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, so you can keep calm on that matter!

CarDekho Says…

If you are prioritising comfort and everyday convenience, then the Kia Syros EV is the one for you. Its large boot space, rear ventilated seats, ambient lighting, premium sound system, front and rear parking sensors, and the vehicle-to-load feature make it value for the money you spent.

On the other hand, the VinFast VF6 is for someone who needs a larger SUV with better safety and premium features like 7 airbags, dual-zone climate control, an 8-way powered driver seat and larger alloy wheels. Ultimately, your buying decision depends on the purpose. The Syros EV gives you better range, while the VF6 gives you performance.

Comment down which one you would choose.

Other Cars To Consider:

Kia Syros ICE: The ICE version of the Kia Syros EV has the same feature list and overall package as the Kia Syros EV.

Tata Nexon EV: The Tata Nexon EV is a strong contender with great safety credentials and a long feature list.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: The widest SUV in the segment, with a bit outdated interior and an adequate feature list. You can read the comparison of the Syros EV and the XUV 3XO here.

MG Windsor EV: A practical electric crossover with spacious rear seats, a premium interior and a long list of features on offer.