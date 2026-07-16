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    Kia Syros EV: Find Out Which Variant Gets Which Drivetrain Option

    With the Syros EV, you now have a proper electric alternative to the Syros. 

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 16, 2026 13:05 IST
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    Published OnJul 16, 2026 13:02 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 16, 2026 13:05 IST
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    Kia Syros EV

    Kia has been actively testing the Syros EV for a long time. Many test mules were spied, images were leaked, and now, finally, Kia has taken the wraps off its latest sub-compact electric SUV. The Syros EV is positioned just below the premium Carens Clavis EV in Kia’s lineup, making the SUV more accessible to a wider audience. 

    If you are looking for a sub-compact electric SUV for your daily commute or even for long weekend trips, the Kia Syros EV comes across as a good package. It will be offered with multiple battery options and a wider range of variants to choose from. Speaking about the variants, the EV is offered in 5 variants: HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and X-Line. 

    So, if you are planning to get the Syros EV and are confused about how the drivetrains are distributed across the variants, here is the detailed story for you. 

    Kia Syros EV Drivetrain Options

    Battery 

    42 kWh (Standard Range)

    51.4 kWh (Extended Range)

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    443 kms

    526 kms

    Power

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque 

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    The Kia Syros EV is offered in two battery pack options: the 42 kWh battery option for your short drives and daily commute, and the 51.4 kWh battery with extra range for someone who is looking to buy the Syros EV for frequent long journeys and long weekend getaways.

    The Syros EV also supports fast charging, making it easier to recharge during highway journeys. The 100 kW DC charger charges from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 9 minutes. 

    Kia Syros EV

    Now let’s take a look at how Kia has distributed the battery packs across the variants

    Variants

    42 kWh (Standard Range)

    51.4 kWh (Extended Range)

    HTK

    HTK Plus 

    HTX

    HTK Plus ER

    HTX ER

    HTX Plus ER

    X-Line ER

    • The 42 kWh standard battery is limited to the lower and mid-spec variants: the HTK, HTK Plus and the HTX trims.

    • The extended range 51 kWh battery is offered from the HTK Plus variant onwards, and is carried over to HTX ER, HTX Plus ER and X-Line ER. 

    • The top-spec X-Line variant is offered in just the 51.4 kWh Extended Range battery option. 

    Kia Syros EV: Overview

    If you had an idea to get a Syros, but wanted it as an EV, now you have it! Also, in terms of design, the Syros EV is very similar to its ICE sibling, with the unconventional-futuristic design with the pulled-up bumper, vertically stacked squarish segmented projector headlamps, and the sloping hood with the Kia logo embossed into it. 

    Kia Syros EV

    In profile, the signature boxy stance is retained, and the prominent thick wheel arch cladding adds to the sporty feel of the SUV. It also gets flush door handles, black roof rails, and the blacked-out A, B and D pillars, giving a floating roof effect.

    Kia Syros EV

    On the rear, you get to see the low-placed taillamp, flat tailgate, a minimal integrated spoiler and the secondary taillamps placed on either end of the rear windshield. The pulled-up bumper with body coloured inserts adds to the sportiness of the SUV. 

    Kia Syros EV

    The interior of the Syros EV looks identical to the ICE, but gets a minor tweak. The Syros EV now has a three-spoke steering wheel instead of the two-spoke unit that we saw on the ICE version. The cabin is airy and is garnished in a white-black theme. 

    Coming to the features, the Kia Syros EV is one of the most well-equipped SUVs in its segment. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is provided, and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster is equipped, with lots of user-based customisability. Other convenient features include a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, front and rear ventilated seats, a 4-way powered driver seat, a wireless charger, an auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror), automatic climate control and paddle shifters. 

    Kia Syros EV

    On the safety front, the Syros EV is equipped with Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking brakes, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) and electric parking brake with auto-hold (EPB).

    Kia Syros EV

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    Kia has only unveiled the Syros EV for the Indian market as of now. By the end of this month, we anticipate the prices to be announced and deliveries to begin soon after. The Kia Syros EV is expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the sub-compact electric SUV would rival the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV.

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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