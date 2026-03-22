Important Car News Over The Past Week: Plenty On SUV Launches And Updates Alongside A Ferrari Supercar

The Indian auto industry continues to grow this past week with exciting new cars, key updates and important news. From crucial SUV launches and premium performance car debuts to futuristic concept reveals and safety milestones, the past week in the automotive space had something for everyone.

Renault finally brought back one of its most iconic SUVs, while Audi and Lexus made headlines in the luxury space, and Tata’s upcoming SUV proved its mettle in crash testing. Even Hyundai and Kia gave their popular cars some key updates.

So if you missed out on the biggest updates, here’s a quick overview of the top car news from the past week:

Renault Duster Launched In India

Renault finally revealed the prices of its all-new Duster in India, marking the return of an iconic nameplate. The new-generation model features a bold new design, a feature-rich cabin, and multiple powertrain options, including turbo-petrol options. It aims to take on popular rivals in the compact SUV segment with a much more premium offering now.

Audi SQ8 Launched In India

Audi launched the high-performance Audi SQ8 in India, positioned between the regular Q8 and the performance-oriented RS Q8. The SQ8 features some design changes over the Q8, while retaining the overall silhouette. It is powered by a potent V8 engine that delivers significantly more performance than the Q8 and slightly less than the RS Q8.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launched

Skoda has launched the facelifted Kushaq with prices starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The European carmaker has introduced the updated Kushaq with refreshed styling, added features and improved safety equipment. The SUV continues with its existing turbo-petrol engine options, but gets a new transmission option.

Kia Carens Clavis & Clavis EV Get Updates

Kia updated both the Kia Carens Clavis and its electric counterpart with new GT-Line and X-Line variants, along with added flexibility in seating. The Carens Clavis EV, previously limited to a 7-seater layout, is now also available with a 6-seater configuration featuring captain seats in select trims. The new variants also bring certain cosmetic tweaks and a new colour option alongside a few feature additions.

Lexus ES Launched

Lexus has introduced the eighth-generation ES in India at Rs 89.99 lakh, bringing a more premium and tech-loaded version of its luxury sedan. The new ES comes with an all-electric 500e variant, which gets a redesigned exterior inspired by the LF-ZC concept and a completely upgraded cabin. A hybrid variant is also expected to be launched later.

Honda Zero Alpha EV Testing Commences

Honda has begun testing its upcoming electric SUV, the Honda 0 Alpha, which is slated for a 2027 launch. Positioned as a compact electric SUV roughly the size of the Elevate, the Zero Alpha will be locally manufactured in India and also exported to global markets. Based on the concept showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, the SUV features a futuristic design and is expected to be built on a dedicated EV platform with a front-wheel-drive setup.

Hyundai Exter Facelift Debuts

Hyundai has launched the facelifted Exter in India with prices starting at Rs 5.80 lakh, bringing subtle styling updates, new hues and a revised variant lineup. The entry-level SUV retains its silhouette but gets refreshed elements like a tweaked grille, new alloy wheels and updated bumpers, along with a new dual-tone interior theme.

Tata Sierra Scores Big In BNCAP

The Tata Sierra has achieved a full 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, reinforcing Tata’s strong focus on safety. The SUV scored an impressive 31.14 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 44.73 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection, delivering excellent performance across frontal, side and pole impact tests. It also demonstrated strong child safety credentials.

Tata Harrier EV Gets New All-Wheel Drive Variant

Tata Motors has updated its flagship Harrier EV’s variant lineup, making the dual-motor all-wheel drive system a lot more accessible to buyers by Rs 2.5 lakh. This drivetrain option was only limited to the top-spec Empowered variant previously. Now it has been rolled down to the one-below-top Fearless Plus trim. Also, the Harrier EV gets a new exterior colour option across variants.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled

Ferrari has unveiled its hybrid supercar with a 1050 PS plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8. This beast replaces the SF90 Stradale. The Testarossa looks just as menacing as it's meant to run on tracks – 0 to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds with a top speed of over 300 kmph. It has a completely driver-focused cabin with a cockpit-like layout that is sure to make an enthusiast grin.

Which of these updates caught your attention the most? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for more updates.