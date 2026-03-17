Tata Sierra Scores A Perfect 5 Star Crash Rating In Bharat NCAP!

In the latest development regarding the latest Tata Motors’ SUV, the Sierra has scored a full 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests for both adults. With this safety rating, the Sierra is now one of the safest SUVs in the segment, far outshining rivals like the Hyundai Creta. Let’s take a look at the detailed analysis of these ratings:

Tata Sierra BNCAP: Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

Score: 31.14/32.00

Starting off with the adult occupant protection scores, the Sierra scored 31.14 out of a maximum 32 points, earning it a clear and impressive 5 stars. Both adult dummies showcased good to adequate protection in the chest, tibias and knees, with a ‘good’ rating for the feet as well.

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Test, it scored a high 15.14 out of 16 with a perfect score of 16 out of 16 for the Side Movable Deformable Barrier test as well. It also cleared the Side Pole Impact test, ensuring optimum protection for occupants inside.

Tata Sierra BNCAP: Child Occupant Protection (COP)

Score: 44.73/49.00

Talking of the Child Occupant Protection scores, the Sierra secured 44.73 points out of a maximum of 49 points earning it 5 stars here as well. It also scored an almost perfect 23.73 out of 24 in the dynamic test and a perfect 12 out of 12 in the CRS installation tests, ensuring that the child seats fitted firmly and securely.

In terms of the vehicle assessment score, the Sierra scored a good 9 out of 13 while effectively managing to protect the 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies effectively with an almost full score.

2026 Tata Sierra Safety Features

This 5-star rating just adds another feather in the cap of the Tata Sierra, which packs in a long list of active as well as passive features, including a Level 2 ADAS suite, 7 airbags, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera and hill hold assist.

2026 Tata Sierra: Price And Rivals

Tata has priced the Sierra between Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate and its own sibling, the Tata Curvv.

CarDekho Says…

Tata Motors’ streak for 5-star crash safety ratings continues! With their entire SUV range, right from the Punch to the Safari, and now the Sierra, having impressive ratings, buyers can be sure of keeping their families safe when buying a Tata car. This is another reminder to rivals to buckle up and take their game forward when it comes to the safety of their cars.