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    Kia Carens Clavis ICE & EV Twins Updated With New Variants, 6-Seater Configuration And More

    The X-Line trims of both Carens Clavis models get visual tweaks and a new colour option that sets them apart from the regular version

    Published On Mar 19, 2026 05:55 PM By Bikramjit

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    Kia Carens Clavis

    Kia India has updated the Carens Clavis and the Carens Clavis EV with new GT-Line and X-Line variants. The Carens Clavis EV, which was only available with a 7-seater layout, is now also being offered with a 6-seater configuration across select trims.

    2026 Kia Carens Clavis: What’s New?

    • The new GTX trims get several design upgrades, such as gloss black roof rails and ORVMs, revised front bumpers with body-coloured inserts, LED fog lamps, new alloy wheels, lime brake callipers, and metal pedals.

    • The X-Line variant gets an exclusive Dark Gun Metal exterior shade, alongside the Aurora Black Pearl. It is available in both 7-seater and 6-seater configurations with captain seats.

    • In terms of features, the higher GTX Plus and X-Line variants get a Digital Key. The HTX(O) variant has also been updated with a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    • While the new GT and X-Line variants are only offered with the turbo-petrol engine option, we would have loved to get them in a diesel guise as well.

    Here are the prices of the new variants for your reference:

    Variants

    1.5-litre Turbo Petrol DCT

    GTX

    Rs 19.81 lakh

    GTX Plus

    Rs 21.57 lakh

    X-Line 

    Rs 21.57 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom

    2026 Kia Carens Clavis EV: What’s New?

    • As part of this model-year update, the Kia Carens Clavis EV gets three new variants: GTX, GTX Plus and X-Line (available in both 6- and 7-seater layouts). These variants are offered with the bigger battery pack only.

    • Apart from this, the HTX E, HTX, and HTX Plus variants of the Carens Clavis EV, which were only offered in a 7-seater layout earlier, are now also available with a 6-seater layout (equipped with captain seats in the 2nd row).

    • There is no price difference between the six- and seven-seater layouts of all the variants.

    Here are the prices of the following variants:

    Variants

    Standard Range (42 kWh)

    Extended Range (51.4 kWh)

    HTX E

    Rs 19.99 lakh

    Rs 21.99 lakh

    HTX

    Rs 20.49 lakh

    Rs 22.49 lakh

    GTX

    Rs 22.99 lakh

    HTX Plus

    Rs 24.49 lakh

    GTX Plus

    Rs 24.99 lakh

    X-Line 

    Rs 24.99 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom

    • The GTX trims of the Carens Clavis EV get an all-black interior with leatherette upholstery. One would notice subtle white accents that differentiate its dark theme from the HTK Plus’s one.

    • The X-Line trim gets an exclusive Dark Gun Metal exterior colour option, alongside borrowing the Aurora Black shade from its existing palette. It also gets gloss black alloy wheels. Inside, you have an all-black cabin with green highlights.

    • The GTX Plus is the only trim to get two additional features: a battery heater and a digital key.

    Other Features & Safety

    Both the Kia Carens Clavis and the Carens Clavis EV offer a range of premium features, like a 12.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, cruise control, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and keyless entry (now with a Digital Key).

    Kia Carens Clavis EV dashboard

    Note:

    Additionally, the Clavis EV includes some EV-specific features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology.

    In terms of safety, both models come equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    Powertrain Options

    Here are the battery pack specifications of the Kia Carens Clavis EV:

    Model

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Battery Pack

    42 kWh (Standard Range)

    51.4 kWh (Extended Range)

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    404 km

    490 km

    Power 

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Kia Carens Clavis driving

    The engine and transmission specifications of the ICE-powered Kia Carens Clavis are as follows:

    Models

    Kia Carens Clavis

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^
    *DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission, iMT = Clutchless manual transmission, AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

    Rivals

    The Kia Carens Clavis rivals the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Toyota Rumion, Maruti Invicto and the Toyota Innova. The Carens Clavis EV rivals the BYD eMax 7. One can also consider it against the  Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Tata Curvv EV.

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    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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