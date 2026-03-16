Honda Begins Testing Their First-Ever Upcoming Electric SUV, Honda 0 Alpha

Honda has announced that they have started testing their upcoming electric SUV, the Honda Zero Alpha. It will be a compact eSUV and will be launched in 2027. The Zero Alpha is essentially an Elevate-sized EV.

The carmaker has previously announced that the Zero Alpha will be locally manufactured in India and will also be exported to global markets. Here’s all you need to know about the first Honda EV:

Honda Zero Alpha: What To Expect?

The Honda Zero Alpha concept was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 (Tokyo Motor Show). The Honda Zero Alpha SUV test model is under heavily camouflage but its silhouette looks largely similar to the concept shown.

Other Honda EVs On Way: Besides the Zero Alpha concept, Honda had also showcased a more premium Zero eSUV, which will be a CBU import. This EV series will also have a Honda Zero Saloon, which will be a sedan.

From what was seen in the concept, it has a very futuristic design with a smooth gloss-black panel upfront. A full-width LED light bar runs across the fascia, with an illuminated Honda logo placed in the centre. The headlights are made up of dual LED pods that are cleverly integrated into the black panel. The bumper has a layered look with gloss-black and body-coloured sections, along with a wide lower grille and horizontal air intakes on both sides.

From the side, the concept has a very distinctive shape. One of the main highlights is the thick C-pillar that does not have a quarter glass section. The roofline slopes gently towards the rear, and the blacked-out pillars create a floating roof effect. The front doors use flush-type handles, while the rear door handles are positioned near the C-pillar. It also rides on stylish five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. A gloss-black body cladding runs along the wheel arches, giving the SUV a tougher and more rugged appearance.

The rear design is equally unique. The eSUV has a vertical tailgate with a large gloss-black surface. The LED taillight forms a U-shaped outline around the rear windshield. The rear bumper features sharp, angular lines with contrasting black and blue elements.

Note: Details about the powertrain have not been revealed yet. However, the Honda Zero Series Alpha SUV Concept will be built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform and is expected to use a front-wheel-drive setup.

Expected Price & Rivals

The production-spec Honda Zero Alpha EV will likely be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against models like the VinFast VF6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara and the upcoming Toyota Ebella.