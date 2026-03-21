Tata Harrier EV All-Wheel Drive Gets More Affordable By Rs 2.5 Lakh, Find Full Prices And Updates Here
The Harrier EV has also got a new green exterior colour option
Published On Mar 21, 2026 01:34 PM By Bikramjit
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The Tata Harrier EV’s variant lineup has been updated. The Harrier EV is available in four variants: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus and Empowered. As part of this update, the dual-motor all-wheel drivetrain option has now been rolled down to the Fearless Plus trim. This was earlier reserved for the top-spec trim only.
Besides, Tata Motors has also added a new Seaweed Green exterior colour option to the Harrier EV. Find details about this update and the prices below:
2026 Tata Harrier EV: What’s New?
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Variant
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65 kWh Rear-wheel Drive
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75 kWh Rear-wheel Drive
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75 kWh All-wheel Drive
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Adventure
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Rs 21.49 lakh
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Adventure S
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Rs 21.99 lakh
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Fearless Plus
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Rs 23.99 lakh
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Rs 24.99 lakh
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Rs 26.49 lakh (New)
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Empowered
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Rs 27.49 lakh
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Rs 28.99 lakh
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Notably, the Fearless Plus all-wheel drive option is Rs 2.5 lakh more affordable than the Empowered all-wheel drive.
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Do note that the above prices in the table are excluding the price of an AC home charger, which will cost you an additional Rs 49,000.
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The Fearless Plus AWD trim will carry forward features like ventilated front seats with 6-way powered driver seats with memory and 4-way powered co-driver seats, a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and rear window sunshades.
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New Colour Option:
The new Seaweed Green colour option is available across all variants. The Harrier EV continues to be available in its four other hues: Nainital Nocturne, Pure Grey, Pristine White and Empowered Oxide.
Other Features & Safety
Apart from the features listed above, the Harrier EV is also equipped with a wireless phone charger, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, keyless entry and cruise control. The fully loaded variant gets additional niceties like a bigger 14.5-inch touchscreen, Dolby Atmos support, digital key, and Boss mode for the co-driver seat.
Safety equipment in the Harrier EV includes up to 7 airbags, auto park assist, a digital IRVM with dashcam functions, a 540-degree camera system with blind spot monitor, and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
Battery Pack Specifications
Here are the overall battery options and specifications of the Tata Harrier EV:
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Battery Pack
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65 kWh
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75 kWh
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75 kWh
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Drivetrain
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Single Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)
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Single Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)
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Dual Motor All-wheel-drive (AWD)
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Power
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238 PS
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238 PS
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238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor)
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Torque
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315 Nm
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315 Nm
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504 Nm
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Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)
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538 km
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627 km
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622 km
- With the dual-motor all-wheel drive system, the Harrier EV gets a Boost mode option that helps it do 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds.
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The Harrier EV also supports fast-charging, allowing it to charge from 20 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes with a 120 kW fast charger.
Rivals
The Harrier EV is a competitor to the BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XEV 9e.