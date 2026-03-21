Tata Harrier EV All-Wheel Drive Gets More Affordable By Rs 2.5 Lakh, Find Full Prices And Updates Here

The Tata Harrier EV’s variant lineup has been updated. The Harrier EV is available in four variants: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus and Empowered. As part of this update, the dual-motor all-wheel drivetrain option has now been rolled down to the Fearless Plus trim. This was earlier reserved for the top-spec trim only.

Besides, Tata Motors has also added a new Seaweed Green exterior colour option to the Harrier EV. Find details about this update and the prices below:

2026 Tata Harrier EV: What’s New?

Variant 65 kWh Rear-wheel Drive 75 kWh Rear-wheel Drive 75 kWh All-wheel Drive Adventure Rs 21.49 lakh — — Adventure S Rs 21.99 lakh — — Fearless Plus Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 26.49 lakh (New) Empowered — Rs 27.49 lakh Rs 28.99 lakh

Notably, the Fearless Plus all-wheel drive option is Rs 2.5 lakh more affordable than the Empowered all-wheel drive.

Do note that the above prices in the table are excluding the price of an AC home charger, which will cost you an additional Rs 49,000.

The Fearless Plus AWD trim will carry forward features like ventilated front seats with 6-way powered driver seats with memory and 4-way powered co-driver seats, a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and rear window sunshades.

New Colour Option: The new Seaweed Green colour option is available across all variants. The Harrier EV continues to be available in its four other hues: Nainital Nocturne, Pure Grey, Pristine White and Empowered Oxide.

Other Features & Safety

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Apart from the features listed above, the Harrier EV is also equipped with a wireless phone charger, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, keyless entry and cruise control. The fully loaded variant gets additional niceties like a bigger 14.5-inch touchscreen, Dolby Atmos support, digital key, and Boss mode for the co-driver seat.

Safety equipment in the Harrier EV includes up to 7 airbags, auto park assist, a digital IRVM with dashcam functions, a 540-degree camera system with blind spot monitor, and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Battery Pack Specifications

Here are the overall battery options and specifications of the Tata Harrier EV:

Battery Pack 65 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh Drivetrain Single Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Single Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Dual Motor All-wheel-drive (AWD) Power 238 PS 238 PS 238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 538 km 627 km 622 km

With the dual-motor all-wheel drive system, the Harrier EV gets a Boost mode option that helps it do 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds.

The Harrier EV also supports fast-charging, allowing it to charge from 20 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes with a 120 kW fast charger.

Rivals

The Harrier EV is a competitor to the BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XEV 9e.