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    Tata Harrier EV All-Wheel Drive Gets More Affordable By Rs 2.5 Lakh, Find Full Prices And Updates Here

    The Harrier EV has also got a new green exterior colour option

    Published On Mar 21, 2026 01:34 PM By Bikramjit

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    Tata Harrier EV

    The Tata Harrier EV’s variant lineup has been updated. The Harrier EV is available in four variants: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus and Empowered. As part of this update, the dual-motor all-wheel drivetrain option has now been rolled down to the Fearless Plus trim. This was earlier reserved for the top-spec trim only. 

    Besides, Tata Motors has also added a new Seaweed Green exterior colour option to the Harrier EV. Find details about this update and the prices below:

    2026 Tata Harrier EV: What’s New?

    Variant

    65 kWh Rear-wheel Drive

    75 kWh Rear-wheel Drive

    75 kWh All-wheel Drive

    Adventure

    Rs 21.49 lakh

    Adventure S

    Rs 21.99 lakh

    Fearless Plus

    Rs 23.99 lakh

    Rs 24.99 lakh

    Rs 26.49 lakh (New)

    Empowered

    Rs 27.49 lakh

    Rs 28.99 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • Notably, the Fearless Plus all-wheel drive option is Rs 2.5 lakh more affordable than the Empowered all-wheel drive.

    • Do note that the above prices in the table are excluding the price of an AC home charger, which will cost you an additional Rs 49,000.

    • The Fearless Plus AWD trim will carry forward features like ventilated front seats with 6-way powered driver seats with memory and 4-way powered co-driver seats, a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and rear window sunshades.

    New Colour Option:

    The new Seaweed Green colour option is available across all variants. The Harrier EV continues to be available in its four other hues: Nainital Nocturne, Pure Grey, Pristine White and Empowered Oxide.

    Other Features & Safety

    Apart from the features listed above, the Harrier EV is also equipped with a wireless phone charger, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, keyless entry and cruise control. The fully loaded variant gets additional niceties like a bigger 14.5-inch touchscreen, Dolby Atmos support, digital key, and Boss mode for the co-driver seat.

     Tata Harrier EV

    Safety equipment in the Harrier EV includes up to 7 airbags, auto park assist, a digital IRVM with dashcam functions, a 540-degree camera system with blind spot monitor, and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    Battery Pack Specifications

    Here are the overall battery options and specifications of the Tata Harrier EV:

    Battery Pack

    65 kWh 

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    Drivetrain

    Single Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    Single Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) 

    Dual Motor All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    Power

    238 PS

    238 PS

    238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor)

    Torque

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    538 km

    627 km

    622 km
    • With the dual-motor all-wheel drive system, the Harrier EV gets a Boost mode option that helps it do 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds.

    Tata Harrier EV

    • The Harrier EV also supports fast-charging, allowing it to charge from 20 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes with a 120 kW fast charger. 

    Rivals

    The Harrier EV is a competitor to the BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XEV 9e.

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    Tata Harrier EV All-Wheel Drive Gets More Affordable By Rs 2.5 Lakh, Find Full Prices And Updates Here
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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