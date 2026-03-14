Ferrari 849 Testarossa Debuts In India, Prices Will Be Announced Soon

Ferrari has unveiled the 849 Testarossa in India and its prices will be announced soon. It the brand’s new flagship series-production supercar in the country. It replaces the SF90 Stradale in Ferrari’s lineup and goes head-to-head with the Lamborghini Revuelto.

The new Testarossa revives one of Ferrari’s most iconic nameplates and retro futuristic styling with an advanced plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain producing 1050 PS. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Ferrari 849 Testarossa.

Powertrain

Powering the Ferrari 849 Testarossa is a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors, creating a powerful plug-in hybrid system.

Two electric motors sit on the front axle, while the third motor is positioned between the engine and gearbox.

Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Engine 4-litre twin-turbo V8 + three electric motors Power 1050 PS Transmission 8-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) Drivetrain All-wheel drive

The hybrid system also allows the Testarossa to travel short distances on pure electric power, improving efficiency and responsiveness.

Note: Ferrari claims the supercar can sprint from 0-100 kmph in under 2.3 seconds and reach a top speed of over 330 kmph.

Design

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa adopts an aggressive design that combines retro inspiration with modern Ferrari styling.

Up front, it gets L-shaped LED headlights connected by a gloss black strip, a styling cue inspired by classic Ferrari models. The front bumper features a large central air intake and a pronounced splitter.

From the side, the car features large alloy wheels, flying buttresses, and prominent air intakes that channel air towards the mid-mounted engine.

At the rear, the design is highlighted by slim LED tail lamps, twin tail sections, high-mounted exhausts and a large diffuser, giving the car a dramatic and aerodynamic finish.

Interior

Inside, the Testarossa’s cabin is designed to feel like a driver-focused cockpit. Instead of a traditional infotainment screen, Ferrari has prioritised driving information.

The driver gets a large 16-inch digital display, while the passenger gets a 9-inch screen to view performance data and vehicle information.

The centre console sits high between the seats, creating a cockpit-like layout, and Ferrari has also reintroduced physical steering-wheel buttons, replacing the touch-sensitive controls seen on some previous models.

Premium materials include leather, carbon fibre, and aluminium trim throughout the cabin.

Features

Despite its track-focused nature, the Testarossa still features several modern technologies. Key features include:

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Premium audio system

Digital driver display and passenger display

Performance telemetry system

Carbon fibre interior trim

Safety and performance systems include carbon-ceramic brakes, advanced traction control and multiple stability management systems.

Rivals

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa will rival other ultra-high-performance hybrid supercars, such as:

Lamborghini Revuelto

McLaren 750S

Aston Martin Valhalla

Among these, the Lamborghini Revuelto is expected to be its closest competitor.