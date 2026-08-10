Skoda Slavia Facelift: What To Expect

The Skoda Slavia is a nameplate that builds on the legacy of the Rapid, and that legacy is bound for a new chapter with a facelift very soon. It’ll be the first proper update to the nameplate, unlike the small updates it has received in its current form, and is likely to bring exterior as well as interior cosmetic enhancements. New features are always expected as part of the facelift treatment, but there is a possibility for an upgrade in the powertrain department too.

With this facelift, the Slavia will give a tougher fight to rivals like Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City and Hyundai Verna. So if you were in the market for a sedan, we reckon the wait for the Slavia could be worth it. Here’s what we know about it so far:

Exterior

The facelift for the Skoda Slavia is likely to build on the elegance of the sedan as we know it and add a few modern styling touches; similar to what we’ve seen on the Kushaq.

The nose is expected to be given a fresh touch with connected lighting elements, but instead of a single light bar, we expect individual elements to cut through the signature Skoda grille. The shape of the LED headlights is expected to remain the same, but with revised lighting signatures, which could also incorporate sequential indicators. The bumper is also likely to be given a slight rework to keep things fresh with LED fog lights within them.

In profile, the shape and the silhouette are going to remain unchanged as spotted on a test mule recently. The turn indicators will be part of the ORVMs and there will be chrome inserts on the door handles. While the test mule was wearing steel wheels, we expect a fresh styling for the 16-inch alloy wheels. Knowing Skoda, you are likely to get different alloy designs throughout the lineup and we wouldn’t be surprised if they upgrade to a bigger size as well.

Changes at the rear are expected to follow the same trend with a connected bar, slightly revised styling for the LED tail lights with sleek LEDs and an illuminated Skoda lettering in the middle. While the current Slavia gets 7 monotone shades, we expect Skoda to offer some fresh hues as well.

Interior

While the current Skoda Slavia’s interior looks premium, it lacks that premiumness when you start to interact with it. Given the treatment on the Kushaq, we don’t expect major revisions on the styling front, but we do hope that some of the flimsy plastic bits are better finished to match the brand’s premium positioning. The theme is likely to be dual-tone with a mix of black and beige.

As spotted on the test mule, the positioning of the infotainment system looks the same, sitting just above the central AC vents which get chrome surrounds.

The leatherette seats with front central armrest, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment and powered adjustment (including height settings) are likely to be carried over from the existing model.

*Image used of the current Slavia for representation purposes.

We don’t foresee any changes in terms of the rear seat space, and the new Slavia should continue to offer good space for two passengers. There should be enough room for a tall passenger to sit behind their own driving position. Although, the comfort factor could be improved with the probable introduction of massaging seats that are also available with the new Kushaq.

Features

The existing Skoda Slavia is a well-loaded sedan as it is, so there’s not a lot of scope for improvement in the first place. Basics like keyless entry, auto-folding ORVMs, push-button start/stop, auto AC, Type-C charging ports, rear AC vents and rear central armrest are expected to be carried over.

*Image used of the current Slavia for representation purposes.

The size of the main infotainment system will possibly remain the same, but the functionality could be improved with the AI assistant features as seen on the Kushaq. Connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will continue to be wireless.

However, the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster has been spotted in the spied photographs, which will provide a better experience than the 8-inch digital display offered on the current model. Skoda could also equip the Slavia with rear seat massagers as seen on the Kushaq, but we hope they have heard our feedback, and give that feature for the front passengers instead of the rear.

Feel-good features like powered front seats, single-pane electric sunroof, ventilated seats and connected car technology are expected to continue untampered.

Safety

The existing Skoda Slavia has a robust safety package, right from the base variant with features like six airbags, electronic stability program, traction control, ISOFIX mounts and rear defogger as standard fitments.

*Image of the Kushaq facelift used for representation purposes.

It also gets features like hill hold control, rain-sensing wipers and fog lamps in the higher variants, which shall continue to be part of the package. But while we don’t expect Skoda to offer any autonomous driving assistance systems (ADAS) features, we do hope the car gets a good resolution 360-degree camera.

Given that there are no changes expected to the chassis and platform, the 5-star Global NCAP safety ratings for both adult and child occupant protection should be applicable on the new model too.

Drive Experience

With this update, we don’t expect any revisions to the engine options of the Skoda Slavia, and it shall continue with the existing 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. The transmission option for the smaller engine, however, could be upgraded from a 6-speed automatic to an 8-speed automatic. If our drive experience in the Kushaq is anything to go by, that will make for a smoother drive experience in the city, while helping it cruise in a more efficient manner on the highway.

*Image of the Kushaq facelift used for representation purposes.

The bigger 1.5-litre engine will continue to be the enthusiast's choice with a 7-speed DCT only, no manual. Here are the specifications:

Specification 2026 Skoda Slavia Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Torque Converter (automatic)DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

CarDekho Says...

The updates to the Skoda Slavia aren’t going to be groundbreaking. The reasons you might be considering the Slavia as you know it are likely going to be the same, which is, you want an elegant-looking sedan that feels fun-to-drive with really sorted chassis dynamics that also has enough comfort, practicality and features to keep your family happy. With this facelift, what you will get is slightly modern looks, and possibly, better convenience with new features to go with it.