Tata Sierra EV Vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Which Of The Two Compact Electric SUVs Should You Consider Buying?

The Tata Sierra EV is the latest all-electric compact SUV offering in our market, thereby expanding the segment that boasts the likes of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6, and the Hyundai Creta Electric. Given how fiercely the internal combustion engine (ICE) versions of the Sierra and Creta rival, we thought it only made sense to see how their EV counterparts stack up against each other on paper. Here’s a look at their detailed specifications:

Price

Model Tata Sierra EV Hyundai Creta Electric Price Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh (introductory) Rs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.70 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Sierra is costlier at both the entry-level and the top end compared to the Hyundai Creta Electric.

When the fully loaded variants are considered, the price difference comes to around Rs 1.3 lakh.

Neither of the EVs in question come with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, which could have helped lower their prices, as seen on many newly-launched EVs.

Dimensions

Parameter Tata Sierra EV Hyundai Creta Electric Difference Length 4,340 mm 4,340 mm No difference Width 1,841 mm 1,790 mm +51 mm Height 1,750 mm 1,655 mm (with roof rails) +95 mm Wheelbase 2,730 mm 2,610 mm +120 mm

The Sierra EV is as long as the Hyundai Creta Electric but measures more in all other parameters than the Hyundai.

Its biggest strength is its 120 mm longer wheelbase and its height difference of 95 mm, both of which – along with the comparatively additional width – should lend it a much more spacious cabin and better road presence than the Hyundai EV.

Colour Options

Tata Sierra EV Hyundai Creta Electric Rishikesh Rapids Ocean Blue* Nainital Nocturne Starry Night Pristine White Atlas White* Pure Grey Titan Grey Matte Bengal Rouge Fiery Red Coorg Cloud Black Matte Andaman Adventure Abyss Black – Ocean Blue Matte – Robust Emerald Green Matte

*Also available with black roof

It’s the Hyundai Creta Electric that has more colourways on offer, including the choice of two dual-tone paint shades.

The Creta Electric also gives you the option of three shades with a matte finish, while the Tata offers no such option.

That said, the Sierra also has seven monotone shades available, with one of them reserved for the fully loaded QWD setup.

Features And Safety

Feature Tata Sierra EV Hyundai Creta Electric Auto-LED projector headlights ✅ ✅ (quad-beam units with follow-me-home function) LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED light bar ✅ ✅ Front LED fog lamps ✅ ❌ ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators ✅ (dynamic) ✅ (dynamic) Roof rails ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with aero inserts 17-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic wheel caps LED tail lights ✅ ✅ Upholstery Leatherette Leatherette Leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment ✅ ✅ Centre console with cupholders ✅ ✅ 60:40 split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Reclining rear seats ✅ (with 2-step recline function) ✅ (with 2-step recline function) Adjustable headrests for all seats ✅ ✅ Power windows for all doors ✅ ✅ Glovebox cooling ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ✅ USB charging ports Type-C (2 front and 2 rear) Type-C (1 front and 2 rear) Digital driver’s display 10.25-inches 10.25-inches Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control with rear AC vents ✅ (dual-zone) ✅ (dual-zone) PM2.5 air filter ✅ ❌ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Ambient lighting ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable front seats ✅ (6-way driver and 4-way co-driver) ✅ (8-way driver and 6-way co-driver) Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function ✅ ✅ infotainment system 12.3-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Co-passenger entertainment screen 12.3-inch touchscreen ❌ Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅(via adapter) Sound system 12-speaker JBL Black 8-speaker Bose (including 1 sub-woofer and two tweeters) Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Alexa connectivity ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all occupants ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ✅ Hill descent control ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Corner stability control ✅ ❌ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Parking sensors Front and rear Front and rear Electronic parking brake ✅ ✅ All four disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅(Level-2) ✅(Level-2)

Both the EVs are equipped with most of the tech that’s almost a given in today’s times. This includes all-LED lighting, an advanced touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags as standard.

That said, the Creta Electric does get a couple of additional features over the latest Tata EV by way of more front seat adjustability.

However, the Sierra EV – being the newer offering – comes with plenty of unique touches such as a three-screen setup, a 12-speaker JBL Black sound system, and corner stability control.

We have already covered the complete variant-wise features on offer with the Sierra EV to help you pick the right variant for your needs.

Powertrain

Specification Tata Sierra EV Hyundai Creta Electric Battery pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh 42 kWh 51.4 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 1 1 Power 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) 135 PS 171 PS Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm 200 Nm 200 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 565 km 665 km 624 km 420 km 510 km Drivetrain* RWD RWD AWD FWD FWD

*RWD - rear-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive, and FWD - front-wheel drive

While the Hyundai Creta Electric is available with two powertrain options, the Sierra EV comes with a choice of three. However, both get two battery pack choices only, with those being of larger capacity on the Tata offering.

It’s only the Sierra EV here that comes with a choice between RWD and AWD, whereas the Hyundai EV is offered in a FWD setup only.

Even when the output of the powertrains and the claimed range figures are considered, it’s the Tata Sierra EV that comes out on top, at least on paper.

We have covered the variant-wise powertrain options that are available with the Tata Sierra EV to help you choose the right variant based on your requirements.

Charging Options

Specification Tata Sierra EV Hyundai Creta Electric AC fast charger 7.2 kW - 10 to 100 percent in 8.9 hours (63 kWh), 10 to 100 percent in 10.5 hours (75 kWh) 11 kW - 10 to 100 percent in 4 hours (42 kWh), 10 to 100 percent in 4 hours 50 mins (51.4 kWh) DC fast charger 10 to 80 percent in 25 mins for 63 kWh (with 110 kW unit) and 10 to 80 percent in 26 mins for 75 kWh (with 120 kW unit) 10 to 80 percent in 39 mins for 42 kWh (with > 100 kW unit) and 10 to 80 percent in 58 mins for 51.4 kWh (with > 100 kW unit)

When the AC fast charging for both the EVs is considered, it’s the Creta Electric that gets a higher capacity charger (at 11 kW). Its charging times are faster given the smaller capacity of the two battery packs.

The situation is the same even when DC fast charging is concerned as the Sierra EV has larger battery packs on offer. However, in this case, it’s the Tata EV that can be juiced up quicker, thanks to the relatively faster charging rates.

CarDekho Says…

With the Tata Sierra EV now on sale, the compact electric SUV segment has just gotten a fierceful contender, thanks to its more modern design, an extensive set of features, and the choice of multiple powertrains, including an AWD option. Not only that, it is also claimed to offer a significantly higher range compared to the corresponding variants of the Hyundai Creta Electric.

The Creta Electric, on the other hand, is for those who prefer the looks and overall build quality of a Hyundai car. It builds on the principles of its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling and is hence a more practical all-rounder. Although its claimed range figures are not as high as those of the Tata Sierra EV, the Creta Electric won’t let you down when it comes to daily drives in the city and occasional highway runs.

Other Cars To Consider

If the Sierra EV and Creta Electric are on your shortlist, here are some other electric SUVs that deserve a closer look: