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    Tata Sierra EV Vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Which Of The Two Compact Electric SUVs Should You Consider Buying?

    The Sierra EV has gone on sale as a tough competitor to the well-established Creta Electric. But which one wins the battle when their on-paper specifications are concerned? Let’s find out

    Published On Jul 02, 2026 04:17 PM By Rohit

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    Tata Sierra EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric

    The Tata Sierra EV is the latest all-electric compact SUV offering in our market, thereby expanding the segment that boasts the likes of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6, and the Hyundai Creta Electric. Given how fiercely the internal combustion engine (ICE) versions of the Sierra and Creta rival, we thought it only made sense to see how their EV counterparts stack up against each other on paper. Here’s a look at their detailed specifications:

    Price

    Model

    Tata Sierra EV

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Price

    Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh (introductory)

    Rs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.70 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • The Sierra is costlier at both the entry-level and the top end compared to the Hyundai Creta Electric.

    • When the fully loaded variants are considered, the price difference comes to around Rs 1.3 lakh.

    • Neither of the EVs in question come with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, which could have helped lower their prices, as seen on many newly-launched EVs.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Tata Sierra EV

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Difference

    Length

    4,340 mm

    4,340 mm

    No difference

    Width

    1,841 mm

    1,790 mm

    +51 mm

    Height

    1,750 mm

    1,655 mm (with roof rails)

    +95 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,730 mm

    2,610 mm

    +120 mm

    • The Sierra EV is as long as the Hyundai Creta Electric but measures more in all other parameters than the Hyundai.

    Tata Sierra EV
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    • Its biggest strength is its 120 mm longer wheelbase and its height difference of 95 mm, both of which – along with the comparatively additional width – should lend it a much more spacious cabin and better road presence than the Hyundai EV.

    Tata Sierra EV Front
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Colour Options

    Tata Sierra EV

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rishikesh Rapids

    Ocean Blue*

    Nainital Nocturne

    Starry Night

    Pristine White

    Atlas White*

    Pure Grey

    Titan Grey Matte

    Bengal Rouge

    Fiery Red

    Coorg Cloud

    Black Matte

    Andaman Adventure

    Abyss Black

    Ocean Blue Matte

    Robust Emerald Green Matte

    *Also available with black roof

    • It’s the Hyundai Creta Electric that has more colourways on offer, including the choice of two dual-tone paint shades. 

    • The Creta Electric also gives you the option of three shades with a matte finish, while the Tata offers no such option.

    • That said, the Sierra also has seven monotone shades available, with one of them reserved for the fully loaded QWD setup.

    Features And Safety

    Feature

    Tata Sierra EV

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Auto-LED projector headlights

    ✅ (quad-beam units with follow-me-home function)

    LED DRLs

    LED light bar

    Front LED fog lamps

    ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

    ✅ (dynamic)

    ✅ (dynamic)

    Roof rails

    Wheels

    19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with aero inserts

    17-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic wheel caps

    LED tail lights

    Upholstery

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment

    Centre console with cupholders

    60:40 split-folding rear seats

    Reclining rear seats

    ✅ (with 2-step recline function)

    ✅ (with 2-step recline function)

    Adjustable headrests for all seats

    Power windows for all doors

    Glovebox cooling

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    USB charging ports

    Type-C (2 front and 2 rear)

    Type-C (1 front and 2 rear)

    Digital driver’s display

    10.25-inches

    10.25-inches

    Ventilated front seats

    Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    PM2.5 air filter

    Wireless smartphone charger

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Ambient lighting

    Power-adjustable front seats

    ✅ (6-way driver and 4-way co-driver)

    ✅ (8-way driver and 6-way co-driver)

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function

    infotainment system

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Co-passenger entertainment screen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    ✅(via adapter)

    Sound system

    12-speaker JBL Black

    8-speaker Bose (including 1 sub-woofer and two tweeters)

    Connected car tech

    Alexa connectivity

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    3-point seatbelts for all occupants

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Hill-hold assist

    Hill descent control

    360-degree camera

    Corner stability control

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Parking sensors

    Front and rear

    Front and rear

    Electronic parking brake

    All four disc brakes

    Rain-sensing wipers

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅(Level-2)

    ✅(Level-2)

    • Both the EVs are equipped with most of the tech that’s almost a given in today’s times. This includes all-LED lighting, an advanced touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags as standard.

    Tata Sierra EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    • That said, the Creta Electric does get a couple of additional features over the latest Tata EV by way of more front seat adjustability.

    • However, the Sierra EV – being the newer offering – comes with plenty of unique touches such as a three-screen setup, a 12-speaker JBL Black sound system, and corner stability control.

    • We have already covered the complete variant-wise features on offer with the Sierra EV to help you pick the right variant for your needs.

    Powertrain

    Specification

    Tata Sierra EV

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Battery pack

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    1

    1

    Power

    238 PS

    209 PS

    209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    200 Nm

    200 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    565 km 

    665 km

    624 km

    420 km

    510 km

    Drivetrain*

    RWD

    RWD

    AWD

    FWD

    FWD

    *RWD - rear-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive, and FWD - front-wheel drive

    • While the Hyundai Creta Electric is available with two powertrain options, the Sierra EV comes with a choice of three. However, both get two battery pack choices only, with those being of larger capacity on the Tata offering.

    Tata Sierra EV
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    • It’s only the Sierra EV here that comes with a choice between RWD and AWD, whereas the Hyundai EV is offered in a FWD setup only.

    • Even when the output of the powertrains and the claimed range figures are considered, it’s the Tata Sierra EV that comes out on top, at least on paper.

    • We have covered the variant-wise powertrain options that are available with the Tata Sierra EV to help you choose the right variant based on your requirements.

    Charging Options

    Specification

    Tata Sierra EV

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    AC fast charger

    7.2 kW - 10 to 100 percent in 8.9 hours (63 kWh), 10 to 100 percent in 10.5 hours (75 kWh)

    11 kW - 10 to 100 percent in 4 hours (42 kWh), 10 to 100 percent in 4 hours 50 mins (51.4 kWh)

    DC fast charger

    10 to 80 percent in 25 mins for 63 kWh (with 110 kW unit) and 10 to 80 percent in 26 mins for 75 kWh (with 120 kW unit)

    10 to 80 percent in 39 mins for 42 kWh (with > 100 kW unit) and 10 to 80 percent in 58 mins for 51.4 kWh (with > 100 kW unit)

    • When the AC fast charging for both the EVs is considered, it’s the Creta Electric that gets a higher capacity charger (at 11 kW). Its charging times are faster given the smaller capacity of the two battery packs.

    Tata Sierra EV
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    • The situation is the same even when DC fast charging is concerned as the Sierra EV has larger battery packs on offer. However, in this case, it’s the Tata EV that can be juiced up quicker, thanks to the relatively faster charging rates.

    CarDekho Says…

    With the Tata Sierra EV now on sale, the compact electric SUV segment has just gotten a fierceful contender, thanks to its more modern design, an extensive set of features, and the choice of multiple powertrains, including an AWD option. Not only that, it is also claimed to offer a significantly higher range compared to the corresponding variants of the Hyundai Creta Electric.

    Tata Sierra EV

    The Creta Electric, on the other hand, is for those who prefer the looks and overall build quality of a Hyundai car. It builds on the principles of its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling and is hence a more practical all-rounder. Although its claimed range figures are not as high as those of the Tata Sierra EV, the Creta Electric won’t let you down when it comes to daily drives in the city and occasional highway runs.

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Other Cars To Consider

    If the Sierra EV and Creta Electric are on your shortlist, here are some other electric SUVs that deserve a closer look:

    • Maruti e Vitara: Maruti’s first-ever EV offers a high claimed range, along with an extensive set of features and a well-covered safety package.

    • Mahindra BE 6: Grabs attention with its futuristic styling, while backing it up with strong performance, impressive real-world range, and one of the best infotainment experiences in the segment.

    • VinFast VF7: Stands out with its clean and modern styling, impressive fit and finish, and offers a choice of two electric powertrain options.

    • VinFast VF6: The smaller brother of the VF7 offers the premium cabin experience but in a smaller footprint and a smaller price tag in comparison to the VF7.

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Brings sharp styling, a premium cabin, a smooth driving experience, and a feature-loaded package.

    • MG ZS EV: Offers a premium cabin, a well-equipped feature list, and enough range to comfortably handle everyday driving.

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