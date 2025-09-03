All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Hyundai Creta Electric Gets Three New Variants, Claimed Range Updated To 510 km And Bigger Battery Pack Gets More Affordable!

    Published On Sep 03, 2025 07:32 PM By Bikramjit

    1.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    This update also introduces two new colour options to the Creta Electric: Shadow Grey and Matte Black

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    • The Creta Electric is now claimed to have an increased range of 420 km with the smaller battery and 510 km with the bigger battery.

    • The top-spec Excellence variant has now been made available with the smaller 42 kWh battery option.

    • The new Executive (O) variant is the most affordable trim with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery option.

    • The Executive Tech variant is the new one-above-base variant commanding a premium of Rs 97,000 over the base model.

    • Features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have been made standard across variants.

    • The Creta Electric now gets two new colour options: Matte Black and Shadow Grey.

    Hyundai has added two new variants to the Creta Electric: Executive (O) and Executive Tech. The top Excellence trim, which earlier came only with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery, is now also offered with the smaller 42 kWh pack. At the same time, the larger battery has become more affordable as it is now available in the new Executive (O) trim, which sits below the Smart (O) and Excellence. Meanwhile, Hyundai has claimed an increased range with both battery options.

    Alongside, the Creta Electric also gets two new colour options: Matte Black and Shadow Grey. We have detailed the updates below, but before that, we take a look at the prices:

    Variant

    Price

    Executive 42 kWh

    Rs 18.02 lakh

    Executive Tech 42 kWh (New)

    Rs 18.99 lakh

    Executive (O) 51.4 kWh (New)

    Rs 19.99 lakh

    Premium 42 kWh

    Rs 19.99 lakh

    Excellence 42 kWh (New)

    Rs 21.29 lakh

    Smart (O) 51.4 kWh

    Rs 21.53 lakh

    Excellence 51.4 kWh

    Rs 23.66 lakh

    *All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    What’s New With This Update?

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    The Excellence trim, which was earlier exclusive to the larger 51.4 kWh battery, can now be had with the smaller 42 kWh pack as well.

    Hyundai has also added a new Executive Tech variant with the 42 kWh battery, which brings premium features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and leather upholstery at a lower price point. 

    Another addition is the Executive (O) variant with the 51.4 kWh battery. It is based on the base-spec Executive variant, making the bigger battery more accessible. It also includes some premium additions like a panoramic sunroof. 

    Alongside the new trims, Hyundai has standardised wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay across the range, while top variants also get a dashcam and rear wireless charger. 

    Powertrain Options

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Hyundai has claimed to have increased the range with both of its battery packs. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    Claimed Range (Updated)

    420 km (+30 km)

    510 km (+37 km)

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    No. Of Electric Motor

    1

    1

    Power

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    200 Nm

    200 Nm

    Rivals

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    The Hyundai Creta Electric rivals the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV, and will also take on the upcoming Maruti e Vitara once it goes on sale in India.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta Electric

    Explore More on Hyundai Creta Electric

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Hyundai Creta Electric Gets Three New Variants, Claimed Range Updated To 510 km And Bigger Battery Pack Gets More Affordable!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience