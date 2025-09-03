Hyundai Creta Electric Gets Three New Variants, Claimed Range Updated To 510 km And Bigger Battery Pack Gets More Affordable!

This update also introduces two new colour options to the Creta Electric: Shadow Grey and Matte Black

The Creta Electric is now claimed to have an increased range of 420 km with the smaller battery and 510 km with the bigger battery.

The top-spec Excellence variant has now been made available with the smaller 42 kWh battery option.

The new Executive (O) variant is the most affordable trim with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery option.

The Executive Tech variant is the new one-above-base variant commanding a premium of Rs 97,000 over the base model.

Features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have been made standard across variants.

The Creta Electric now gets two new colour options: Matte Black and Shadow Grey.

Hyundai has added two new variants to the Creta Electric: Executive (O) and Executive Tech. The top Excellence trim, which earlier came only with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery, is now also offered with the smaller 42 kWh pack. At the same time, the larger battery has become more affordable as it is now available in the new Executive (O) trim, which sits below the Smart (O) and Excellence. Meanwhile, Hyundai has claimed an increased range with both battery options.

Alongside, the Creta Electric also gets two new colour options: Matte Black and Shadow Grey. We have detailed the updates below, but before that, we take a look at the prices:

Variant Price Executive 42 kWh Rs 18.02 lakh Executive Tech 42 kWh (New) Rs 18.99 lakh Executive (O) 51.4 kWh (New) Rs 19.99 lakh Premium 42 kWh Rs 19.99 lakh Excellence 42 kWh (New) Rs 21.29 lakh Smart (O) 51.4 kWh Rs 21.53 lakh Excellence 51.4 kWh Rs 23.66 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

What’s New With This Update?

The Excellence trim, which was earlier exclusive to the larger 51.4 kWh battery, can now be had with the smaller 42 kWh pack as well.

Hyundai has also added a new Executive Tech variant with the 42 kWh battery, which brings premium features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and leather upholstery at a lower price point.

Another addition is the Executive (O) variant with the 51.4 kWh battery. It is based on the base-spec Executive variant, making the bigger battery more accessible. It also includes some premium additions like a panoramic sunroof.

Alongside the new trims, Hyundai has standardised wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay across the range, while top variants also get a dashcam and rear wireless charger.

Powertrain Options

Hyundai has claimed to have increased the range with both of its battery packs. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Claimed Range (Updated) 420 km (+30 km) 510 km (+37 km) Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm

Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric rivals the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV, and will also take on the upcoming Maruti e Vitara once it goes on sale in India.

