Hyundai Creta Electric Now Available With BaaS Subscription!
Massive savings of up to Rs 7.04 lakh are in order for the Creta Electric!
Published On Jul 02, 2026 06:19 PM By Ninad
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Hyundai has launched a new BaaS scheme for Creta Electric making the SUV a lot more accessible to a wide range of buyers. With its efficient powertrain, a long feature-list and practical interior, the eSUV has been an established player in the segment, but in face of newer competition, this move will help make the package more attractive. Let’s have a closer look at the subscription prices and what has changed:
Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Pricing
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Battery Pack
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Price (With BaaS)
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Price (Without BaaS)
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Difference
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42 kWh Executive
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Rs 10.99 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km
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Rs 18.03 lakh
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(- Rs 7.04 lakh)
All prices ex-showroom India
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The Hyundai Creta Electric has become more affordable with a BaaS subscription, with its starting price dropping by a massive Rs 7.04 lakh.
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With BaaS subscription, the Creta Electric starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the battery EMI of Rs 3.9 per km (for the 42kWh version).
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When buying outright, the base 42kWh Executive variant of the Creta Electric is priced at Rs 18.03 (ex-showroom).
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With this subscription, the Creta Electric joins rivals like the Maruti e Vitara, Toyota Ebella and the MG Windsor EV and ZS EV to offer such battery rental programmes.
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Loan Tenure:
The battery rental fee is available for a loan tenure of 96 months. Depending on the variant you choose, CIBIL score, and monthly usage, the rates may vary. We suggest you check with your nearest Hyundai showroom for more details.
Hyundai Creta Electric Overview
The Hyundai Creta Electric is one of the most popular electric SUVs in its segment, with premium interiors, a spacious cabin, and a good battery range. In terms of its design, it gets LED headlamps with the full-width connected LED DRLs. Unlike its ICE-version however, it gets a blanked-off grille and also a silver skid plate for added drama.
In profile, it features a conventional compact SUV silhouette with black cladding, 17-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic covers and ORVMs with turn indicators. The rear-end gets a connected LED taillamp setup, with elements like a roof spoiler and silver skid plate that add to its personality.
Key feature highlights of the Creta Electric include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, 8-way powered and ventilated front seats with memory function for driver, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker Bose sound system and connected car technology.
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Small Additions:
With this update, Hyundai has also added an integrated side step and a 7.4kW AC fast charger (For HC variants) with free installation as well, which will go further in increasing the SUV’s appeal.
Safety-wise it is equipped with 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist (HHA), electronic parking brake (EPB), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.
Powertrain
The Hyundai Creta Electric is available with two battery packs measuring 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, which deliver up to 510 km of range. Here are detailed specifications:
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Battery Pack
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42 kWh
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51.4 kWh
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No. of electric motor(s)
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1
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1
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Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)
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420 km
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510 km
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Power
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135 PS
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171 PS
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Torque
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200 Nm
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200 Nm
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Drivetrain
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FWD
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FWD
*FWD- Front Wheel Drive
It also gets 100kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in 39 minutes.
Rivals
The Hyundai Creta Electric rivals compact electric SUVs like MG Windsor EV, Maruti e Vitara, Toyota Ebella, Tata Sierra EV, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Vinfast VF6 and VF7.