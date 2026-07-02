Hyundai Creta Electric Now Available With BaaS Subscription!

Hyundai has launched a new BaaS scheme for Creta Electric making the SUV a lot more accessible to a wide range of buyers. With its efficient powertrain, a long feature-list and practical interior, the eSUV has been an established player in the segment, but in face of newer competition, this move will help make the package more attractive. Let’s have a closer look at the subscription prices and what has changed:

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Pricing

Battery Pack Price (With BaaS) Price (Without BaaS) Difference 42 kWh Executive Rs 10.99 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km Rs 18.03 lakh (- Rs 7.04 lakh)

All prices ex-showroom India

The Hyundai Creta Electric has become more affordable with a BaaS subscription, with its starting price dropping by a massive Rs 7.04 lakh.

With BaaS subscription, the Creta Electric starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the battery EMI of Rs 3.9 per km (for the 42kWh version).

When buying outright, the base 42kWh Executive variant of the Creta Electric is priced at Rs 18.03 (ex-showroom).

With this subscription, the Creta Electric joins rivals like the Maruti e Vitara, Toyota Ebella and the MG Windsor EV and ZS EV to offer such battery rental programmes.

Loan Tenure: The battery rental fee is available for a loan tenure of 96 months. Depending on the variant you choose, CIBIL score, and monthly usage, the rates may vary. We suggest you check with your nearest Hyundai showroom for more details.

Hyundai Creta Electric Overview

The Hyundai Creta Electric is one of the most popular electric SUVs in its segment, with premium interiors, a spacious cabin, and a good battery range. In terms of its design, it gets LED headlamps with the full-width connected LED DRLs. Unlike its ICE-version however, it gets a blanked-off grille and also a silver skid plate for added drama.

In profile, it features a conventional compact SUV silhouette with black cladding, 17-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic covers and ORVMs with turn indicators. The rear-end gets a connected LED taillamp setup, with elements like a roof spoiler and silver skid plate that add to its personality.

Key feature highlights of the Creta Electric include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, 8-way powered and ventilated front seats with memory function for driver, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker Bose sound system and connected car technology.

Small Additions: With this update, Hyundai has also added an integrated side step and a 7.4kW AC fast charger (For HC variants) with free installation as well, which will go further in increasing the SUV’s appeal.

Safety-wise it is equipped with 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist (HHA), electronic parking brake (EPB), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

The Hyundai Creta Electric is available with two battery packs measuring 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, which deliver up to 510 km of range. Here are detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 420 km 510 km Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm Drivetrain FWD FWD

*FWD- Front Wheel Drive

It also gets 100kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in 39 minutes.

Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric rivals compact electric SUVs like MG Windsor EV, Maruti e Vitara, Toyota Ebella, Tata Sierra EV, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Vinfast VF6 and VF7.