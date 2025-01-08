Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.15 lakh On Maruti Nexa Cars This January

Published On Jan 08, 2025 08:01 AM By Yashika for Maruti Ignis

The automaker is offering benefits for model year 2023, 2024, as well as 2025

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 2.15 lakh are being offered with the MY23/MY24 Invicto, followed by the Jimny.

Customers can save up to Rs 1.18 lakh on the MY23/24Grand Vitara.

The 2024 units of the Maruti Baleno can be had with benefits of up to Rs 62,100.

All offers are valid till January 2025 end.

Thinking of bringing a Maruti Nexa car home at the start of the year? Now is the perfect time as Maruti has announced various discounts on its Nexa lineup, including the Baleno, Fronx, and Grand Vitara, valid till the end of January 2025. The total discount includes a cash discount, scrappage bonus, and a choice between corporate or rural offers. Before you make your decision, scroll down to the offers.

Please note: Customers can get an additional 10,000 MSR loyalty rewards on upgrading from existing strong hybrids into new Invicto and Grand Vitara.

Disclaimer: Customers can either opt for an exchange bonus or the scrappage discount but not both. Also, you can either opt for the corporate discount or the rural discount.

Maruti Ignis

Offer Amount MY23/MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Corporate/Rural Discount Rs 2,100 Rs 2,100 Total Benefit Up to Rs 77,100 Up to Rs 52,100

The automaker is offering the highest amount of discount on the AMT variants of the Ignis.

If you choose the manual variants of the Ignis, the cash discount is reduced by Rs 5,000 for all the model years. That said, all the other offers remain unchanged.

You can also opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the scrappage bonus, which remains the same regardless of the variants selected.

Maruti has priced the Ignis from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 8.06 Lakh.

Maruti Baleno

Offer Amount MY23/MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Rural Discount Rs 2,100 Rs 2,100 Total Benefit Up to Rs 62,100 Up to Rs 42,100

Customers looking to buy the AMT variants of the Maruti Baleno can avail the above benefits.

The manual and CNG variants of the premium hatchback (MY23/MY24) comes with a reduced cash discount of Rs 35,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. That said, the cash discount for all the variants (save for AMT ones) of MY25 Baleno gets reduced by Rs 5,000 each, totalling up to Rs 37,100.

Customers have the option to choose an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 in place of the scrappage bonus. This option remains the same irrespective of the selected variant and make.

Maruti is not offering a corporate discount this time.

The Baleno is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.84 lakh.

Maruti Ciaz

Offer Amount MY23/MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 0 Scrappage Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 60,000 Up to Rs 30,000

The lower-spec Sigma and Delta variants of the Maruti Ciaz (MY23/MY24) are being offered with the above discounts.

The automaker has missed offering any cash discount with the MY25 Ciaz. Instead customers can choose between a scrappage bonus or an exchange bonus.

The higher-spec Zeta and Alpha variants of the Ciaz (MY23/MY24) are being offered with a reduced cash discount of Rs 25,000, while other offers remain unaffected.

You can either opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 instead of the scrappage bonus, applicable to any variant and make. That said, the Ciaz is not being offered with any corporate or rural offer.

Maruti has priced the Ciaz between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.

Maruti Fronx

Offer Amount MY23/MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 30,000

The turbo variants of the Maruti Fronx are available with the above discounts, regardless of the model year. Additionally these variants are offered with a Velocity Kit worth Rs 43,000.

Customers opting for the non-turbo AMT variants, the non-turbo Sigma manual variant, and other non-turbo variants (MY23/MY24) can avail a lower cash discount of Rs 20,000, Rs 17,500 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

The automaker has not offered a cash discount with any other variant of the MY25 Fronx, but is instead giving an option between the exchange bonus and the scrappage bonus with these variants.

You can either opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 instead of a scrappage bonus.

However, Maruti is not providing corporate or rural discounts for the Fronx at this time.

The Maruti Fronx is currently priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Offer Amount MY23/MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 65,000 Up to Rs 65,000 Rural Discount Rs 3,100 Rs 3,100 Total Benefit Up to Rs 1.18 lakh Up to Rs 93,100

The aforementioned offers are applicable to the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, along with a 5-year extended warranty package on offer. That said, customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 on the strong hybrid variants, instead of the scrappage bonus.

The base-spec Sigma variant of the MY23/MY24 Grand Vitara is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 or an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 35,000, and a rural discount of Rs 3,100, totalling the benefits to Rs 73,100. That said, the MY25 of the Grand Vitara can be had with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, while other benefits remain the same.

Buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the CNG variants of the MY23/MY24 SUV, while the exchange bonus gets reduced to Rs 20,000. Customers can either opt for the scrappage bonus of Rs 35,000 in place of the exchange bonus. That said, the MY25 SUV is not being offered with any cash discount, although other benefits remain unchanged.

Its Delta, Zeta, and Alpha petrol variants get a Rs 65,000 cash discount with MY24/MY24 SUV while Rs 15,000 for the MY25 Grand Vitara. Buyers can opt either for an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 or a scrappage bonus of Rs 45,000 on these variants.

The automaker is only offering the rural benefit of Rs 3,100 while it again misses on corporate discount.

The Grand Vitara retails between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh.

Maruti XL6

Offer Amount MY23/MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Rs 25,000 0 Scrappage Bonus Up To Rs 25,000 Up To Rs 25,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 25,000

All the variants of the MY23 and MY24 XL6 are being offered with the aforementioned benefits. That said, the automaker has not offered any cash discount with the MY25 XL6. However, it is still eligible for either an exchange or a scrappage bonus.

There’s also a choice of an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 instead of the scrappage bonus as mentioned above in the table with the petrol variants.

That said, if you pick the CNG variant, the exchange bonus and the optional scrappage bonus are reduced by Rs 10,000 each.

Maruti has priced the XL6 from Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh.

Maruti Jimny

Offer Amount MY23/MY24 MY25 Total Benefit Up To Rs 1.90 lakh Rs 25,000

The highest discounts are applicable on the top-spec Alpha variant of the MY23/MY24 Jimny, meanwhile the cash discount gets reduced to Rs 25,000 with the MY25 Jimny off-roader.

Buyers looking for base-spec Zeta variant can get discount of Rs 1.20 lakh for MY23/MY24 and Rs 25,000 with the MY25 Jimny.

The automaker is not offering it with any other benefit such as the scrappage bonus or the rural bonus.

The Maruti Jimny is priced between Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.

Maruti Invicto

Offer Amount MY23/MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up To Rs 1 lakh 0 Scrappage Bonus Up To Rs 1.15 lakh Up To Rs 1.15 lakh Total Benefit Up to Rs 2.15 lakh Up To Rs 1.15 lakh

The base-spec Zeta variant of the MY23/MY24 Maruti Invicto is being offered with the aforementioned discounts. That said, Maruti has not offered any cash discount with the MY25 Invicto.

Customers looking for the top-spec Alpha variant can get a reduced cash discount of Rs 50,000 while all other benefits remain unchanged.

Customers can either opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh instead of the scrappage bonus.

It is priced from Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership.

