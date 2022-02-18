Modified On Feb 18, 2022 12:59 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno 2022

The Baleno features a host of design and feature upgrades inside and out, including revised LED lighting, segment-first 360-degree camera and a heads-up display

The facelifted Maruti Baleno’s exterior and interior images have leaked online ahead of its launch on February 23. Here’s a detailed look at the same:

Design Upgrades Inside And Out

Maruti has tweaked the Baleno’s front grille, opting for a honeycomb-like pattern. It is flanked by sleeker LED headlights with revised LED DRLs (now a three-piece unit). The new Baleno also gets a reworked front bumper and revised fog lamp housing. You can also spot a chrome garnish above the LED fog lamps.

In profile, the only notable change made to the premium hatchback is the new design for its 16-inch alloy wheels.

At the back, Maruti has redone the taillights as well and they are now split LEDs (with three-piece units mimicking the LED DRLs at the front) stretching over onto the bootlid. The facelifted Baleno comes with a revised bumper and the reflectors have been slightly moved up too.

Maruti will be offering the facelifted hatchback in six paint options: Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Opulent Red, Luxe Beige, Grandeur Grey, and Splendid Silver. Save for the first two, all other colours will be new for the Baleno.

Inside, the first few noticeable changes are the new steering wheel from the Swift, the revised dashboard (now in a dual-tone finish), the larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the horizontal central AC vents.

The facelifted Baleno’s cabin has a black and deep blue theme as the blue highlights are also seen on the doorpads and the new upholstery. Its climate controls have been redone as well and are much sleeker than those of the outgoing model. It is also providing rear AC vents, a seatbelt for the centre passenger, charging ports. Maruti will be offering 60:40 split rear seats on the facelifted Baleno.

Its steering wheel has controls for voice commands and telephony along with those for the touchscreen. The Baleno now comes with cruise control, located on the right side of the steering wheel. However, the analogue instrument cluster and the 4.2-inch colour MID have received only minor tweaks.

Petrol Power Under The Hood With A New Automatic

The facelifted Baleno will no longer get the 83PS/113Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine that was on offer earlier. Moreover, the mild-hybrid tech has also been withdrawn. Instead, Maruti will be providing it only with the 1.2-litre DualJet unit making 90PS and 113Nm with idle-engine start/stop. While the 5-speed MT has been carried forward, the optional CVT automatic has now been replaced with the Swift and Dzire’s 5-speed AMT.

Feature Updates Galore

This mid-life refresh for the Maruti hatchback is one of its biggest updates in terms of additional equipment. Maruti has now equipped the Baleno with a segment-first 360-degree camera and even a heads-up display. The list also includes many novel features for the hatch including a 9-inch touchscreen, rain-sensing wipers, an Arkamys-tuned sound system, and connected car tech.

Its safety kit has been boosted as well. It now includes up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill-hold assist. Other safety features include ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Expected Pricing, Variants, And Rivals

Maruti will offer the facelifted Baleno in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O). The (O) variants are new to the lineup. We expect Maruti to price the updated hatchback from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue to lock horns with the Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and the upcoming facelifted Toyota Glanza.

