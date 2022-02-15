Published On Feb 15, 2022 12:13 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno 2022

While Maruti has released a teaser confirming this feature, a recent spy shot of the updated Glanza showed it will be getting it as well

Maruti will launch the facelifted Baleno in the coming days.

The updated Glanza will go on sale in March.

Both will have a similar features list including a 360-degree camera, a 9-inch touchscreen, and head-up display.

They will be powered by the existing 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine.

Expect both models to be priced at a premium over their outgoing versions.

Maruti has released a fresh teaser of the facelifted Baleno, now showing its segment-first 360-degree camera. Toyota will also be providing this feature on the facelifted Glanza as it was seen on the recently spied model.

The decision of introducing a 360-degree camera on a hatchback is surely a welcome move from carmakers, specially Maruti and Toyota. The four-camera setup is likely to be appreciated by buyers as it eases worries while parking the car, more so in tight spaces.

As per recent teasers, the Baleno will also be getting a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a segment-first head-up display. Other expected features include connected car tech, wireless phone charging, cruise control, and an Arkamys-tuned music system. Its safety suite is likely to consist up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. A similar equipment list is expected on the updated Toyota Glanza.

Under the hood, both models will be powered by the 90PS/113Nm 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with the idle-engine start/stop tech. While a 5-speed manual will come as standard, they are reported to get an optional 5-speed AMT instead of the CVT.

Maruti will launch the Baleno in the coming days while the facelifted Glanza will arrive in March. We believe both the carmakers will price the two models at a premium over their outgoing versions (priced from Rs 6.14 lakh and Rs 7.7 lakh, respectively, ex-showroom Delhi). Both will continue to go up against each other while renewing their rivalry with the Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, and Hyundai i20.

