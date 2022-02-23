Modified On Feb 23, 2022 01:48 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

The hatchback has been redesigned for a more premium appeal, while getting many new features and an updated powertrain

Facelifted Baleno priced from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Available in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O).

Gets new LED lighting all around, new 16-inch alloys, and revised bumpers.

New features include a head-up display, a new 9-inch touchscreen system, connected car tech (telematics), and cruise control.

New safety features include a 360-degree camera, six airbags, ESP, and hill-hold assist (only with AGS).

Powered by a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Finally, after many teasers and exclusives, Maruti has launched the new Baleno. Bookings are already underway for a token of Rs 11,000, and the hatch is now priced from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Variants Old Baleno New Baleno Difference Sigma Rs 6.14 lakh Rs 6.35 lakh Rs 21,000 Delta Rs 7.01 lakh Rs 7.19 lakh Rs 18,000 Delta CVT (old) / AMT Rs 8.21 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh (- Rs 52,000) Zeta Rs 7.70 lakh Rs 8.09 lakh Rs 39,000 Zeta CVT (old) / AMT Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh (-Rs 31,000) Alpha Rs 8.46 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 53,000 Alpha (old) / AMT Rs 9.66 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh (-Rs 17,000)

You can see that the Baleno automatic is now much more affordable than the pre-facelift model. That's because the CVT has been traded in for a cheaper and more fuel efficient, AMT gearbox.

The new Baleno has been redesigned, making it look more premium. The fascia has been revamped with a new honeycomb-pattern like grille with a chrome surround, a refreshed bumper, and new LED lighting (comprising LED projector lights, DRLs with three LED elements, and LED fog lamps).

The side profile remains unchanged, save for the new 16-inch dual-tone alloys and the chrome door line. At the back, you see new LED taillights, a chrome garnish for the boot, and a tweaked bumper. While there aren’t many changes, they are noticeable.

The cabin also gets a fresh lease of life, covered in a dual-tone black-and-blue theme. The dashboard styling has been refreshed, and it now gets a tri-zone layer. Some new elements onboard include a flat-bottom steering wheel, climate control panel, and AC vents.

Dimensions Old Baleno New Baleno Difference Length 3995mm 3990mm (-5mm) Width 1745mm 1745mm - Height 1510mm 1500mm +10mm Wheelbase 2520mm 2520mm - Bootspace 339 litres 318 litres (-21 litres)

Maruti has put the 2022 Baleno in league with the Hyundai i20, especially in terms of features. We reckon this is one of the most feature-laden Marutis to date, offering segment-first equipment like a pop-up head-up display and a 360-degree camera.

The hatch also gets rain-sensing wipers, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology with limited remote-operation features, integrated Alexa support, Arkamys-tuned sound system, cruise control, an updated instrument cluster, rear AC vents, rear fast-charging USB ports, and 60:40 rear split seat.

Safety seems to have been in focus for the new Baleno, as it’s the first Maruti to feature six airbags (limited to the Zeta and Alpha variants), ESP (electronic stability programme), and hill-hold assist (only for AMT). Standard safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors, and a high-speed alert system.

Engine 1.2-litre DualJet VVT petrol Power 90PS Torque 113Nm Transmission options 5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT (AGS) Fuel economy 22.35kmpl / 22.94kmpl

Under the bonnet, we get the 1.2-litre DualJet VVT petrol engine, paired with manual and AMT options. There’s no mild-hybrid tech on offer but the Baleno does get an idle-start/stop system. The manufacturer claims that the hatch gets an updated suspension setup, new hydraulic clutch system, and improved NVH levels.

The new Baleno is available in six colour options: Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Splendid Silver. All colours except for Nexa Blue and Pearl Arctic White are new.

Maruti is offering the updated hatch through subscription as well, starting from Rs 13,999 a month. The new Baleno continues to be a rival to the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. It’s rebadged compadre, the Toyota Glanza, is also set to receive similar upgrades soon.