Published On Feb 15, 2022 07:51 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

The updated hatchback will gain many segment-first features

Leaked exclusive document confirms six airbags, ESP, and hill hold assist.

It will also gain cruise control, rear AC vents, rear fast-charging USB ports, and LED fog lamps.

Other confirmed features include full LED lighting, a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, and a 9-inch touchscreen system.

To use a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Through a leaked exclusive document, we can now confirm some of the safety features onboard the 2022 Maruti Baleno. Maruti is going to launch the updated hatchback in the coming days. Meanwhile, its bookings are already underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The 2022 Maruti Baleno will get six airbags, ESP (electronic stability control), and hill hold assist. With this, the Baleno will be the first Maruti car (currently) to feature six airbags and the second car in its segment, after the Hyundai i20. It will also get ISOFIX mounts, ABS with EBD, and speed alert system, as earlier.

The facelifted Baleno will also gain cruise control, rear AC vents, rear fast-charging USB ports (regular and C-type), and LED fog lamps. Other features confirmed until now include LED projector headlamps and DRLs, a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new Baleno will be offered in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O). Save for the base-spec Sigma, all the variants will be offered with an optional AMT.

Powering the 2022 Baleno will be a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. Transmission options will include 5-speed manual and AGS (AMT), the latter replacing the pre-facelift model’s CVT. Here’s our exclusive story on its fuel economy figures.

The current Baleno is priced from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The facelift will command a premium over it, which might push its ending price towards Rs 10 lakh. It will continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

Read More on : Maruti Baleno on road price