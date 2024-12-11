Drive Home A Maruti Nexa Car With Savings Up To Rs 2.65 Lakh This Year-end

Published On Dec 11, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Maruti Ignis

There’s an additional exchange bonus on the Grand Vitara while 3 of the models are available with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) benefit

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 2.65 lakh are being offered with the Maruti Invicto

Customers can save over Rs 88,000 on Maruti Ignis.

Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno, can be had with benefits of up to Rs 67,100.

The Maruti Ciaz comes with discounts of up to Rs 60,000.

Extra discounts are also available on Grand Vitara, Jimny, and Invicto if financed by Maruti’s scheme.

All offers are valid till the end of this year.

As the year 2024 comes to a close, Maruti has introduced the year-end discounts on its Nexa range, including – Maruti Fronx, Maruti Jimny, and Maruti Grand Vitara. The benefits include cash benefits, exchange or scrappage bonuses, and corporate discounts. Before you make your decision, roll down to the offers which are valid till the year-end.

Please note that existing customers of Grand Vitara Hybrid will get 10,000 loyalty points if they refer Grand Vitara to a new buyer.

Disclaimer: Customers can either opt for an exchange bonus or the scrappage discount but not both. Also, you can either opt for the corporate discount or the rural discount.

Ignis

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 55,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 30,000 Rural Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 88,100

The discounts in the table apply to the AMT variants of the Maruti Ignis.

Customers choosing the MT variants can get a cash discount of Rs 50,000 while other benefits remain the same.

The automaker is also offering a Radiance Kit worth Rs 5,111, irrespective of the variants selected.

Customers can either opt for the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of Rs 30,000 irrespective of the variant chosen, but these can’t be combined.

There’s a rural discount and corporate discount of Rs 3,100 and Rs 2,100 respectively, but only one of the two can be availed.

Prices for the Ignis range from Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh.

Baleno

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 20,000 Rural Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 67,100

The benefits mentioned above are available on the hatchback’s base-spec Sigma variant. That said, customers can also opt for a Regal kit which is worth Rs 60,526, instead of the above-mentioned cash discount.

Customers willing to buy the hatchback’s mid-spec Delta, Zeta MT and top-spec Alpha variants, are entitled to a reduced cash discount of Rs 35,000 each, while other offers remain unchanged. That said, these variants (both MT and AMT) can be had with an optional Regal kit worth up to Rs 50,428.

The automaker is offering the AMT variants in Delta, Zeta, and Alpha with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 each.

You can also avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 that can be opted for instead of the scrappage bonus irrespective of the variant chosen.

Maruti is not offering any corporate bonus with this hatchback.

The Maruti Baleno is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.83 lakh.

Fronx

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

The automaker is offering the turbo variants of the Maruti Fronx with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 in addition to the Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 43,000.

For customers choosing the base-spec Sigma variant, the cash discount drops to Rs 22,500 and the Velocity Edition accessory kit also worth Rs 3,000 only.

You can also opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 that can be chosen instead of the scrappage bonus.

Buyers looking to pick its standard 1.2-litre petrol variants (except Sigma variant), the cash discount is further reduced to Rs 20,000, while the 1.2-litre petrol AMT variants come with a Rs 25,000 cash discount. Other offers remain unchanged.

The CNG variants come with only the exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or the scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000.

It is priced from Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh.

Grand Vitara

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 65,000 Additional Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 55,000 Rural Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.73 lakh

The aforementioned offers are applicable to the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, along with an extended warranty package on offer. That said, customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 on the strong hybrid variants, instead of the Rs 65,000 scrappage bonus.

The base-spec Sigma variant of the Grand Vitara is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 or an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 35,000, and rural discount of Rs 3,100, totalling the benefits to Rs 78,100. There is no additional exchange bonus or MSSF benefit available with this variant.

Buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the CNG variants of the SUV, while the exchange bonus gets reduced to Rs 20,000. Customers can either opt for the scrappage bonus of Rs 35,000 in place of the exchange bonus. That said, the additional exchange bonus with the Delta and Zeta CNG variants stands at Rs 35,000 and Rs 55,000, respectively. The rural discount remains the same as above.

The CNG variants are also being offered with a Dominion kit worth up to Rs 49,999.

Its Delta, Zeta, and Alpha petrol variants get Rs 15,000 cash discount along with a Dominion kit worth up to Rs 52,699. The exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 remains the same for all these variants, whereas buyers can get additional exchange bonus up to Rs 55,000. The scrappage bonus being offered with these three variants stand at Rs 45,000, while rural discount remains unchanged. Maruti also offers MSSF discount of Rs 30,000 with these variants.

The Grand Vitara retails between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh.

Please note that the above-mentioned additional exchange bonus is only applicable if the buyers upgrade from any other SUV to the Grand Vitara.

XL6

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

The Maruti XL6 is being offered only with the same cash discount of Rs 30,000 across all petrol and CNG variants.

There’s also a choice of an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 instead of the scrappage bonus as mentioned above in the table with the petrol variants.

That said, if you pick the CNG variant, the exchange bonus and the optional scrappage bonus are reduced by Rs 10,000 each.

Maruti has priced the XL6 from Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh.

Jimny

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 80,000 Additional Discount Up to Rs 1.5 lakh (using MSSF) Total Benefits Up to Rs 2.3 lakh

You can get a cash discount of up to Rs 80,000 on all variants of the Maruti Jimny without availing Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF).

If you choose MSSF to finance the SUV, you can get a total discount of Rs 1.75 lakh on the Zeta variant and up to Rs 2.3 lakh on the Alpha variant.

Maruti is not offering the Jimny with any exchange bonus, corporate discount, scrappage bonus, or rural discount.

The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.

Invicto

Offers Amount Scrappage Bonus Rs 1.15 lakh Additional Discount Rs 1.5 lakh (using MSSF) Total Benefits Rs 2.65 lakh

The top-spec Alpha variant of the Maruti Invicto is being offered with the aforementioned discounts.

Customers looking for the base-spec Zeta variant can get a Rs 50,000 additional discount using the MSSF scheme, while the exchange bonus of Rs 1,00,000 remains the same irrespective of the variant selected. That said, the scrappage bonus also remains unchanged.

It is priced from Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh.

Ciaz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

You can avail the above-mentioned savings on all the base-spec Sigma and the mid-spec Delta variant of the Maruti Ciaz. The carmaker is also offering a choice to avail an optional kit worth up to Rs 34,899 on these variants.

The high-spec Zeta and Alpha variants receive a lower cash discount of Rs 25,000 or a kit worth up to Rs 28,463, while the exchange and scrappage bonus remains unchanged.

Buyers have the choice to opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 instead of the scrappage bonus as above.

Maruti has priced its compact sedan between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership.

