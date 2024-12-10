Tata Nexon And Maruti Brezza Led The Sub-4m SUVs Sales In November 2024

All models in the sub-4m SUV segment reported a negative movement in their month-on-month (MoM) figure, except the Tata Nexon

The sub-4m SUV segment is populated by eight models, including the newly launched Skoda Kylaq whose deliveries are set to begin in January 2025. Excluding the Skoda SUV, there were seven models on offer during the 2024 festive period, of which the Tata Nexon took the first position in November, followed by the Maruti Brezza. Total segment sales reached above the 60,000 mark, although they declined by over 8.5 percent compared to October 2024.

Here is a detailed list of how all the subcompact SUVs performed in November 2024.

November 2024 October 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY market share (%) Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon 15329 14759 3.86 25.53 27.83 -2.3 12657 Maruti Brezza 14918 16565 -9.94 24.84 24.99 -0.15 15519 Hyundai Venue 9754 10901 -10.52 16.24 20.86 -4.62 9717 Kia Sonet 9255 9699 -4.57 15.41 12 3.41 9469 Mahindra XUV 3XO 7656 9562 -19.93 12.75 8.72 4.03 9344 Nissan Magnite 2342 3119 -24.91 3.9 4.58 -0.68 2301 Renault Kiger 779 1053 -26.02 1.29 0.98 0.31 954 Total 60033 65658 -8.56

Key Takeaways

Tata Nexon took the pole position in November 2024 with total sales of over 15,300 units. It was also the only sub 4-m SUV on the list with a positive MoM growth of over 3.8 percent. The Nexon also lost over 2 percent year-on-year (YoY) market share. These numbers also include the sales data of the Nexon EV.

Maruti Brezza dropped to second position with total sales of more than 14,900 units, marking an MoM drop of slightly almost 10 percent. It still held close to 25 percent market share. That said, the Brezza was unable to breach its average 6-month sales numbers in November 2024.

Hyundai dispatched over 9,700 units of the Venue, and it came third with a slightly more than 16 percent market share. Hyundai’s sub-4-m SUV saw a drop of over 4.5 percent in YoY market share, which is the highest on this list.

Kia Sonet registered total sales of more than 9,200 units, which marked a decline of a little over 4.5 percent in the MoM figure. The Korean carmaker still managed to hold over 15 percent market share in the sub-4m SUV segment. The Kia Sonet's November sales numbers were more than its 6-month average sales figure.

With over 7,600 units sold, Mahindra XUV 3XO stood fifth on this list. The Indian carmaker saw a decline of almost 20 percent in the SUV’s MoM sales but witnessed a growth of nearly 9 percent in its YoY market share.

Nissan dispatched over 2,300 units of the Magnite marking the second-highest MoM decline on the list at nearly 25 percent. It also lost around 0.6 percent market share from last year. Even with such low sales, the Magnite SUV surpassed its 6-month average sales in November 2024.

Renault Kiger was unable to breach the four-digit total sales mark in November 2024 and sold slightly more than 750 units. It saw the highest MoM decline on the list at a little over 26 percent.

