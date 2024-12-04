Maruti Arena Cars Available With Year-end Savings Of Over Rs 83,000

Modified On Dec 04, 2024 10:29 AM By Yashika for Maruti Alto K10

Maruti is also offering four models in the list with discounts on their special editions

The Maruti Celerio offers the highest discounts of Rs 83,100, followed by the S-Presso with up to Rs 76,953.

Maruti is offering the old Dzire with savings of up to Rs 40,000.

The 2024 Swift gets total benefits of up to Rs 75,000 on its regular variants.

All these offers are valid until the end of 2024.

As 2024 comes to an end, it could be the perfect time to get a new car as carmakers usually come up with heavy discounts to clear their inventories. Many carmakers, including Maruti, are offering attractive year-end deals to clear out their existing stock. Maruti, in particular, is offering a range of discounts like a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and scrappage bonus on all models, save for the Ertiga and new-gen Dzire. Here is a model-wise list of discounts available on Maruti Arena models that are valid till the end of this calendar year.

Please note: Customers can either opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 on all the models listed below, but cannot combine the two.

Alto K10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 72,100

All the AMT variants of the Maruti Alto K10 get these above-mentioned savings.

If you wish to pick the top-spec VXi+ (Dream Series) trim, you will get a slightly reduced cash discount of Rs 43,302, resulting in a total savings of up to Rs 70,402. All other discounts remain unchanged.

The manual and CNG variants come with a reduced cash discount of Rs 40,000 each, while other offers remain unaffected.

Maruti retails the Alto K10 between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 49,853 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 76,953

Maruti is offering these discounts on the high-spec VXi (Dream Series) variant of the S-Presso.

For those opting the AMT variants, the cash discount is slightly reduced to Rs 45,000, while the manual and CNG variants come with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 each. The other benefits remain unchanged.

You can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the scrappage bonus.

It is priced from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Free Kit Worth Rs 49,900 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 77,000

The above-mentioned discounts are applicable on the base-spec LXi CNG variant of the Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition.

The carmaker is also offering a free kit worth Rs 35,000 and an additional offer of Rs 5,000 on the mid-spec VXi and higher-spec ZXi petrol variants on the hatchback’s Waltz Edition. That said, the AMT variants get a higher additional offer of Rs 10,000, while other offers remain the same.

The LXi petrol-only variant is available with a kit worth Rs 4,900, which originally costs Rs 49,900. That said, the mid-spec VXi CNG variant is being offered with a free kit worth Rs 35,000 with an additional offer of Rs 10,000.

Customers looking for the regular AMT and CNG variants of the Maruti Wagon R are eligible with the total benefits of Rs 67,100, having Rs 40,000 as a cash discount.

For manual variants, Maruti is providing cash benefits of Rs 35,000, while other offers remain the same.

The Maruti Wagon R is priced from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Free Kit Worth Rs 11,000 Additional Offer Up to Rs 45,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 83,100

The above offers are applicable with the AMT variants of the limited edition Celerio.

All manual and CNG variants in the limited edition come with a free kit worth Rs 11,000 and with an additional offer of Rs 40,000.

Our dealer sources hinted that this limited edition of the hatchback includes speakers and a music system.

The base-spec LXi (Dream Series) variant of the Maruti Celerio can be had with a total benefits of Rs 82,084, including a cash discount of Rs 54,984.

Maruti is providing a cash discount of Rs 40,000 on the manual and CNG variants of the hatchback.

Customers looking for the AMT variants can get a cash discount of Rs 45,000, while all the offers remain the same.

The Celerio is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 7.04 lakh.

Old-gen Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Maruti is continuing to offer discounts on the old-gen Swift to clear out the remaining stock.

All petrol variants get the same cash discount and scrappage bonus.

For the CNG variants, only the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus can be availed.

The last recorded price of the old-gen Maruti Swift was from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh.

Swift 2024

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 75,000

Customers looking for the base-spec LXi manual and the high-spec ZXi and ZXi+ AMT variants of the 2024 Maruti Swift will receive the above-mentioned discounts. That said, the mid-spec VXi, VXi (O) AMT, ZXi and ZXi+ MT, and the ZXi CNG variants receive a lower cash discount of up to Rs 45,000, while other offers remain unchanged.

The mid-spec VXi, VXi (O) manual and all remaining CNG variants get a reduced cash discount of up to Rs 40,000.

The carmaker is not offering any corporate discount with the Swift.

The automaker is also offering discounts of up to Rs 74,990 with its base-spec LXi Blitz Edition.

Maruti is offering a free kit worth Rs 39,809 with the manual, AMT, and CNG trims of the VXi and VXi (O) variants. The VXi and VXi (O) AMT variants get an additional offer worth Rs 5,000.

Exchange and scrappage bonus remain unchanged irrespective of the variants selected.

The Maruti hatchback is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.64 lakh.

Old Dzire

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

Maruti is offering discounts on all the AMT variants of the old Dzire, but there’s no savings available for the sedan’s CNG trims.

Customers opting for the manual trims will get a reduced cash discount of Rs 10,000 while all other offers remain unchanged.

The Maruti Dzire is priced from Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh.

Brezza

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

The high-spec ZXi and ZXi+ AT variants of the Maruti Brezza are available with the above discounts. That said, the cash discount drops to Rs 20,000 on ZXi and ZXi+’s manual variants.

The remaining manual and VXi AT variants are not being offered with any cash discount, while other offers remain unchanged. And there’s no corporate discount available for any variant.

CNG variants of the sub-4m SUV do not get any form of benefit.

Customers can get a kit worth Rs 42,000 at Rs 20,000 with the base-spec LXi petrol-only Urbano Edition.

The mid-spec VXi MT and AT variants of the Brezza are being offered with a kit worth Rs 18,500 which can be had for Rs 7,500. The other offers remain unaffected.

The Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Rs 40,000

These savings are being offered on all trims of the Maruti Eeco.

The Eeco is priced from Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti dealership.

