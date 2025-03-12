All
    Maruti Wagon R And Swift Were The Most Sought After Compact And Midsize Hatchbacks In February 2025

    Published On Mar 12, 2025 08:01 AM By Kartik for Maruti Wagon R

    While most models reported negative month-on-month (MoM) figures, the Maruti Celerio’s sales more than doubled when compared to last month

    Hatchback sales feb 2025

    Sales figures for the compact and midsize hatchback segment are out for February 2025. Most models reported a negative MoM in February, while the year-on-year (YoY) figures were mostly positive. Here is a look at the sales figures of each model in the compact and midsize hatchback segment and how they performed in February 2025. 

    Model 

    February 2025 

    January 2025 

    February 2024 

    Maruti Wagon R 

    19,879

    24,078

    19,412

    Maruti Swift 

    16,269

    17,081

    13,165

    Tata Tiago (ICE+EV)

    6,954

    6,807

    6,947

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 

    4,940

    5,311

    4,947

    Maruti Celerio  

    4,226

    1,954

    3,586

    Maruti Ignis 

    2,394

    3,780

    2,110

    Key Takeaways 

    • While the Maruti Wagon R retained the top spot with a sales figure of over 19,800 units, its MoM figure went down by 17 percent. When YoY figures are considered, the hatchback saw a growth of 2 percent. 

    • The Maruti Swift also retained its second spot even though the midsize hatchback reported a negative MoM movement by around 5 percent. Compared to sales figures from last year, the Swift saw the highest positive growth of 24 percent. 

    Tata Tiago Front Left Side

    • Tata reported nearly 7,000-unit sales of the Tiago in February 2025. This figure marks a positive MoM growth for the hatchback, while the YoY growth was negligible. Please note that these figures include both ICE and EV versions of the Tiago. 

    Also Check Out: Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Now Gets Pedestrian Alert Feature

    • Hyundai dispatched slightly more than 4,900 units of the Grand i10 Nios, resulting in a decline in MoM figure by a factor of 7 percent. The YoY growth for the Grand i10 Nios was reported to be negligible. 

    Maruti Celerio Front Left Side

    • Maruti sold slightly over 4,200 units of the Celerio, marking the highest MoM growth on this list of 116 percent. In terms of YoY sales, the Celerio also saw a positive growth of 18 percent. 

    • Maruti sold nearly 2,400 units of the Ignis in February 2025, which marked a MoM decline of 37 percent and a YoY growth of 13 percent. 

     

