2025 Tata Sierra Adventure Plus Variant Explained In 10 Images

The Adventure Plus variant is the entry point if you want the turbo-petrol engine in your Sierra

The 2025 Tata Sierra entered the compact SUV space with an approach to refresh the iconic nameplate in a modern avatar. Within the lineup, the Adventure Plus is positioned as a more feature-packed variant, sitting below the higher-spec Accomplished trims. It is placed above the Adventure variant, which we have already covered in detail in this report. Here’s a closer look at what the Adventure Plus variant offers in terms of design, interior layout, features, safety, and engine options.

Front

At the front, the Sierra Adventure Plus features a tall stance. The prominent bumper, finished with a silver skid plate, adds to its rugged appearance. Lighting elements such as full-width LED DRLs and LED fog lamps with a cornering function contribute to both visibility and a contemporary look.

Taken together, the front-end design appears well-integrated, aligning with the overall styling approach of the Sierra.

Side

From the side, the Sierra Adventure Plus continues with a sporty silhouette. It rides on either 17- or 18-inch inch alloy wheels (depending on the engine you pick), and features flush-type door handles, black-finished body cladding, and roof rails, all of which add to its muscular appeal. Visually, the side profile looks modern, with clean surfacing and minimal clutter.

Rear

At the rear, the Sierra Adventure+ continues to look like a higher-end variant. The full-width LED tail lamps add a modern touch, while the silver-finished rear skid plate complements the SUV’s rugged styling. You also get an additional colour option, Andaman Adventure (check it out here), which is offered from Adventure Plus variant onwards.

Like the other variants, the Adventure Plus also features a dual-tone black roof across all colour options, which adds contrast and gives it a more distinctive look.

Interior

Inside, the Sierra Adventure Plus continues with a dual-tone black and grey cabin, paired with added convenience features. The dashboard now houses a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (as opposed to 10.25-inches in lower variants) and also gets ambient lighting for a more premium touch. The Adventure Plus further features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Rear-seat comfort is improved with a two-stage reclining backrest and a 60:40 split seat function, along with a centre armrest with cup holders. Adjustable rear headrests add to passenger comfort, while features such as Boss Mode and seat-back pockets make the second row more practical.

The cabin also includes a cooled glovebox, extendable sun visors, and 65W USB Type-C charging ports up front.

Features and Safety

In terms of features, the Sierra Adventure Plus gets additions such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and ambient lighting. Features such as dual-zone climate control, cruise control, push-button start/stop, electrically adjustable and power-folding ORVMs, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, and an 8-speaker sound system are carried forward. If you want to know what features each variant of the Tata Sierra gets, take a look at this report.

On the safety front, the Adventure Plus variant continues to get six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera system, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rain-sensing wipers.

Engine Options

The Sierra Adventure Plus variant is offered with all the engine options available in the lineup. However, the dual-clutch automatic transmission choice is not offered with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Detailed engine specifications are listed below.

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol Power 108 PS 118 PS 160 PS Torque 145 Nm Up to 280 Nm 255 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD FWD

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel-drive

Price and Rivals

The Tata Sierra Adventure Plus is priced from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with compact SUVs like the Maruti Victoris, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, 2026 Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Citroen Aircross.