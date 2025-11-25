2025 Tata Sierra Booking Details: Booking Amount, Website Details, Delivery Timeline And Specifications Explained

In Tata’s India lineup, the Sierra will be positioned between the Curvv and Harrier SUVs

Tata has finally launched the much-awaited Sierra with prices starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Buyers interested can book the new Sierra via Tata’s official website or at the nearest dealership starting from December 16, for a token amount ranging between Rs 11,000 and Rs 51,000. Deliveries will commence on January 16, 2026. The Sierra has already gained significant popularity among Indian buyers, and one can expect high delivery periods if the interest translates into bookings.

So if you are planning to buy the Sierra, then here’s all you need to know about the 2025 Sierra, with respect to its booking process and specifications:

How To Book The Tata Sierra?

You can book the 2025 Tata Sierra starting from December 16, either through Tata’s official website or at a Tata dealership in your city.

To book on the website. You will need to select the following

Engine, gearbox preference

Variant

Exterior Colour

To complete the booking, you will have to log in either by entering your mobile number or email address. The best way, however, would be to do it the old-fashioned way of going to the dealership. Here, you could also check for the availability of ready stock if you are in a hurry. Booking amounts might fluctuate across dealerships, but you can expect the range to be between Rs 25,000 - Rs 50,000. You can head over to the dealership section here to find out about the Tata dealerships in your city.

Please check the terms of cancellations and delivery timelines without fail.

Delivery Timelines

We expect the Sierra to be in hot demand, and the possibility of getting the delivery soon is less likely. Its deliveries starts January 15, 2026 onwards. You should expect a waiting period of around 1-2 months for the in-demand variants. However, for a less popular variant and colour option, you might be able to get the car sooner than you would have expected.

2025 Tata Sierra: Overview

Positioned between the Curvv and Harrier, the Sierra enters the compact SUV space with a lot of promise. The Sierra 2025 takes certain styling bits from the older generation model, while introducing a completely appealing, modern and charismatic design in the compact SUV segment. You get connected LED lighting elements at the front and rear, plenty of gloss black finishes, flush door handles, Alpine styling windows, and chunky bumpers, adding to the macho appeal. The upright design language and muscular proportions make the Sierra look bigger than most of its rivals.

In terms of features, you get a new triple-screen layout, featuring the infotainment, driver display and a third screen for the co-driver. Other features include a large panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a manual boss mode, a wireless phone charger, multi-colour ambient lighting and a cooled glovebox.

The Sierra is one of the most feature-loaded Tata cars, and here are the top features that the Sierra introduces on a Tata car for the very first time.

Safety features include level-2 ADAS, 6 standard airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and front and rear parking sensors

The Sierra gets both petrol and diesel options, with the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol being introduced on a Tata car for the first time. Here are the specifications.

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre NA petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 160 PS 118 PS 118 PS Torque 255 Nm 260 Nm 260 Nm

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

Priced from Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the Sierra takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Here’s how the Sierra compares with the segment-leader, the Hyundai Creta, in terms of features.