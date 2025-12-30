All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2025 Tata Sierra Adventure Variant: All You Need To Know In 10 Images

    Modified On Dec 30, 2025 01:13 PM By CarDekho

    8.6K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Adventure variant gets subtle exterior and interior styling updates, while packing in some notable upgrades on the safety front

    Tata Sierra Adventure

    Tata Motors has brought back the Sierra, marking the return of one of its most recognisable SUVs with an all-new design inside out. Amongst the seven broad variants on offer, the Adventure comes across as a well-rounded option, blending rugged styling cues with a practical cabin. In this report, we take a closer look at what the Sierra Adventure variant offers in terms of design, interior, features, and powertrain options.

    Front

    Up front, the Adventure variant of the Sierra continues to feature upright presence. The chunky front bumper, paired with a silver-finished skid plate, adds contrast and gives the SUV a more rugged character. Compared to the lower variants, this trim gets LED fog lamps with a cornering function, which improve visibility and add a premium touch.

    Tata Sierra Adventure 

    The front design still looks modern overall, thanks to the sleek LED DRLs. These elements keep the look consistent with the rest of the Sierra lineup, while still helping the Adventure variant stand out from its lower-specced variants.

    Side

    From the side, the roof rails are the first thing you notice, and they are one of the key elements that set the Adventure variant apart. Other than this addition, the side profile remains largely similar to the Pure Plus variant, featuring 17-inch alloy wheels, flush-type door handles, and black-finished body cladding.

    Tata Sierra Adventure
    Tata Sierra Adventure
     

    Overall, the silhouette looks modern and sporty. If you want a closer look at how the Pure Plus variant looks in comparison, we have already covered it in a detailed report, which you can check out over here.

    Rear

    At the rear, the Sierra Adventure continues with a clean yet sporty design. It gets connected LED tail lamps. The silver-finished rear skid plate complements the front design and adds a subtle rugged flair to the overall look. Colour options offered with the Adventure variant include, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Bengal Rogue, Coorg Cloud, and Munnar Mist. All of these paint shade options are offered with dual-tone black roof. 

    Tata Sierra Adventure

    Interior

    Step inside the Sierra Adventure, and you are greeted by a dual-tone black and grey cabin. The fabric seat upholstery keeps things practical for everyday use, while brushed-silver accents on the dashboard and door panels add a touch of premium feel.

    Tata Sierra Adventure
    Tata Sierra Adventure
     

    Adding to the premium feel is the leather-wrapped 4-spoke steering wheel, along with leather wrapped gear knob. A front sliding armrest is offered for added convenience, though even the Adventure variant misses out on a rear centre armrest as well.

    Tata Sierra Adventure
    Tata Sierra Adventure
     

    The headrests in the front-row are height-adjustable, but they are not in the rear row. However, rear occupants do get sunshades, which help improve comfort, especially during longer journeys during summer time.

    Features and Safety 

    Tata has equipped the Sierra Adventure variant with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver's display, an 8-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable and power-folding ORVMs, cruise control, push-button start/stop, type-A and type-C USB charging slots, dual-zone climate control, and a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof. 

    Tata Sierra Adventure 

    In terms of safety, the Adventure variant gets a 360-degree camera system and front parking sensors as additions. Other features include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rain-sensing wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), six airbags, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    Engine Options

    The Adventure variant of the Sierra is offered only with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Detailed specifications of both engine options are listed in the table below. 

    Specification

    1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol

    1.5-litre Diesel

    Power

    108 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain^

    FWD

    FWD

    *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    ^FWD - front-wheel-drive

    Tata Sierra Adventure 

    If you are looking for the turbo-petrol engine choice, you will need to upgrade to the higher-spec variants. Here’s a look at the Tata Sierra’s variant-wise engine options.

    Price and Rivals

    The Tata Sierra Adventure variants are priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai CretaHonda ElevateMaruti VictorisNew Kia SeltosMG AstorToyota HyryderMaruti Grand VitaraSkoda KushaqVolkswagen Taigun, and Citroen Aircross.

    Was this article helpful ?

    2 out of 2 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

    1 comment
    1
    S
    sanjeev jain
    Dec 30, 2025, 2:35:42 PM

    Suv of future * Sanjeev Jain *

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply

      Similar cars to compare & consider

      Car News

      • Trending News
      • Recent News

      Related News

      Trending SUV Cars

      • Latest
      • Upcoming
      • Popular
      Latest Cars
      Upcoming Cars
      Popular Cars

      All Brands

      View All Brands
      Home
      New Cars
      News
      2025 Tata Sierra Adventure Variant: All You Need To Know In 10 Images
      *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
      India’s #1

      Largest Auto portal

      Car Sold

      Every 4 minute

      Offers

      Stay updated pay less

      Compare

      Decode the right car

      © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

      ×
      We need your city to customize your experience