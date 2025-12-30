2025 Tata Sierra Adventure Variant: All You Need To Know In 10 Images

The Adventure variant gets subtle exterior and interior styling updates, while packing in some notable upgrades on the safety front

Tata Motors has brought back the Sierra, marking the return of one of its most recognisable SUVs with an all-new design inside out. Amongst the seven broad variants on offer, the Adventure comes across as a well-rounded option, blending rugged styling cues with a practical cabin. In this report, we take a closer look at what the Sierra Adventure variant offers in terms of design, interior, features, and powertrain options.

Front

Up front, the Adventure variant of the Sierra continues to feature upright presence. The chunky front bumper, paired with a silver-finished skid plate, adds contrast and gives the SUV a more rugged character. Compared to the lower variants, this trim gets LED fog lamps with a cornering function, which improve visibility and add a premium touch.

The front design still looks modern overall, thanks to the sleek LED DRLs. These elements keep the look consistent with the rest of the Sierra lineup, while still helping the Adventure variant stand out from its lower-specced variants.

Side

From the side, the roof rails are the first thing you notice, and they are one of the key elements that set the Adventure variant apart. Other than this addition, the side profile remains largely similar to the Pure Plus variant, featuring 17-inch alloy wheels, flush-type door handles, and black-finished body cladding.

Overall, the silhouette looks modern and sporty. If you want a closer look at how the Pure Plus variant looks in comparison, we have already covered it in a detailed report, which you can check out over here.

Rear

At the rear, the Sierra Adventure continues with a clean yet sporty design. It gets connected LED tail lamps. The silver-finished rear skid plate complements the front design and adds a subtle rugged flair to the overall look. Colour options offered with the Adventure variant include, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Bengal Rogue, Coorg Cloud, and Munnar Mist. All of these paint shade options are offered with dual-tone black roof.

Interior

Step inside the Sierra Adventure, and you are greeted by a dual-tone black and grey cabin. The fabric seat upholstery keeps things practical for everyday use, while brushed-silver accents on the dashboard and door panels add a touch of premium feel.

Adding to the premium feel is the leather-wrapped 4-spoke steering wheel, along with leather wrapped gear knob. A front sliding armrest is offered for added convenience, though even the Adventure variant misses out on a rear centre armrest as well.

The headrests in the front-row are height-adjustable, but they are not in the rear row. However, rear occupants do get sunshades, which help improve comfort, especially during longer journeys during summer time.

Features and Safety

Tata has equipped the Sierra Adventure variant with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver's display, an 8-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable and power-folding ORVMs, cruise control, push-button start/stop, type-A and type-C USB charging slots, dual-zone climate control, and a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, the Adventure variant gets a 360-degree camera system and front parking sensors as additions. Other features include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rain-sensing wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), six airbags, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Engine Options

The Adventure variant of the Sierra is offered only with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Detailed specifications of both engine options are listed in the table below.

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 108 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 260 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel-drive

If you are looking for the turbo-petrol engine choice, you will need to upgrade to the higher-spec variants. Here’s a look at the Tata Sierra’s variant-wise engine options.

Price and Rivals

The Tata Sierra Adventure variants are priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Victoris, New Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen Aircross.