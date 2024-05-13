Published On May 13, 2024 01:01 PM By Ansh for Maruti Swift

The Swift Vxi variants are priced from Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and get both manual and AMT transmission options

The 2024 Maruti Swift has been introduced with an updated design, redesigned cabin, new engine, and a set of new features. The new-generation hatchback comes in five broad variants (Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi, and Zxi+), and if you are planning to buy its one-above-base Vxi variant, you can check it out here in its detailed gallery.

Exterior

From the front, there are small but noticeable changes compared to the top-spec Swift. Here, it gets halogen headlights instead of LED ones, and what looks like a DRL strip is actually just a chrome one. Also, this variant does not get fog lamps.

On the side, there is only one difference between this and the top-spec variant, and it's the wheels. The Vxi variant gets 14-inch steel wheels, which comes with wheel covers.

At the back, the design elements are the same, including the LED tail lights, but this variant misses out on a rear wiper and washer.

Interior

The Swift gets an all-black cabin with a black dashboard, and this variant does not get any chrome elements on the dashboard and door pads. It also misses out on gloss black elements on the steering wheel.

The seats are exactly the same as its top-spec variant and come with fabric upholstery. The rear seats do not get a centre armrest, even in the top-spec variant.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the Vxi variant gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted controls, 4-speaker sound system, manual climate control, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a rear defogger.

Its safety kit consists of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Higher-spec variants offer features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system, cruise control, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a rearview camera.

Powertrain

The new Swift comes with a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 82 PS and up to 112 Nm. This unit is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). The Vxi variant gets the option of both transmissions.

Price & Rivals

Prices of the 2024 Maruti Swift range from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Vxi variants are priced between Rs 7.29 lakh and 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a direct rival to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and can also be considered an alternative to the Renault Triber.

