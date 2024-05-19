2024 Maruti Swift Zxi+ Variant Analysis: Should You Go All Out For The Top Variant?

Modified On May 19, 2024 09:51 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

It is your only option if you want the 2024 Maruti Swift with the bigger 9-inch touchscreen and a reversing camera

While the fully loaded Zxi+ variant of the new Maruti Swift looks similar to the 1-below-top Zxi, it does have some noticeable differences inside and out. It also promises a more premium experience over the Zxi, thanks to some extra tech on board. Let’s see if the Swift Zxi+ is worth stretching your budget:

Variant 1.2-litre petrol-MT 1.2-litre petrol-AMT Zxi+ Rs 9 lakh Rs 9.50 lakh

Why Consider The Swift Zxi+?

If you are someone who enjoys a fully loaded car and wants a premium experience with the new Maruti Swift, the Zxi+ is the one for you. It offers increased comfort and convenience, more technology, and a slightly enhanced safety package. It comes with the bigger 9-inch touchscreen from the Maruti Baleno, cruise control, LED front fog lamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a reversing camera. All of it can be had for a premium of Rs 70,000 over the Zxi trim. Also, not to forget, if you want the hatchback to be finished in a dual-tone exterior colour, the Zxi+ variant is your only option.

Check out its headlining features here:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Auto-LED projector headlights

LED front fog lamps Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Front footwell illumination Power-folding ORVMs

Cruise control

Coloured MID

Height adjustable driver’s seat 9-inch touchscreen unit

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Reversing camera

Rear wiper and washer

Six airbags Other features LED tail lights

LED DRLs Fabric upholstery

Day/night IRVM (MT only)

Rear parcel tray

Adjustable headrests

Luggage lamp Wireless phone charging

Auto AC with rear vents

Push-button start/stop

Front and rear USB ports Connected car tech

6-speakers

Arkamys-tuned music system ISOFIX child seat mounts

Hill-hold assist

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Rear defogger

What Could Have Been Better About The Swift Zxi+?

Given the higher prices the Swift is now offered at, we would have appreciated it if Maruti would have upped the premiumness by giving it some better quality plastics and leatherette upholstery inside the cabin.

Also, the Swift doesn’t really get any major feature upgrades with this generation change apart from a wireless phone charger. We would have liked it had Maruti chosen to offer it with some standout amenities like a heads-up display, some advanced driver assistance systems, or even a 360-degree camera (available on global-spec fourth-gen Swift).

Variant Verdict Lxi Covers just the basics with a strong focus on safety. Skip to Vxi for more comfort features and the option of an automatic gearbox. Vxi The true entry-level variant of the new Swift. Also, the only choice if you want the AMT option. Vxi (O) Consider only if you want connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi. Else, skip to the Zxi for a more stylish car and better features. Zxi Our recommended variant as it gets a lot more tech at a justifiable premium. Skip only if you want the full premium experience of the new Swift. Zxi+ Pick the fully loaded Zxi+ variant if you want the full premium experience of the new-gen Swift and a dual-tone paint option.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

