2024 Maruti Swift Zxi+ Variant Analysis: Should You Go All Out For The Top Variant?

Modified On May 19, 2024 09:51 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

It is your only option if you want the 2024 Maruti Swift with the bigger 9-inch touchscreen and a reversing camera

2024 Maruti Swift Zxi+ variant explained

While the fully loaded Zxi+ variant of the new Maruti Swift looks similar to the 1-below-top Zxi, it does have some noticeable differences inside and out. It also promises a more premium experience over the Zxi, thanks to some extra tech on board. Let’s see if the Swift Zxi+ is worth stretching your budget:

Variant

1.2-litre petrol-MT

1.2-litre petrol-AMT

Zxi+

Rs 9 lakh

Rs 9.50 lakh

Why Consider The Swift Zxi+?

2024 Maruti Swift LED lights

If you are someone who enjoys a fully loaded car and wants a premium experience with the new Maruti Swift, the Zxi+ is the one for you. It offers increased comfort and convenience, more technology, and a slightly enhanced safety package. It comes with the bigger 9-inch touchscreen from the Maruti Baleno, cruise control, LED front fog lamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a reversing camera. All of it can be had for a premium of Rs 70,000 over the Zxi trim. Also, not to forget, if you want the hatchback to be finished in a dual-tone exterior colour, the Zxi+ variant is your only option.

Check out its headlining features here:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED front fog lamps

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Front footwell illumination

  • Power-folding ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Coloured MID

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • 9-inch touchscreen unit

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Reversing camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Six airbags

Other features

  • LED tail lights

  • LED DRLs

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Day/night IRVM (MT only)

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Adjustable headrests

  • Luggage lamp

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Front and rear USB ports

  • Connected car tech

  • 6-speakers

  • Arkamys-tuned music system

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Hill-hold assist

  • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

  • Rear defogger

2024 Maruti Swift 9-inch touchscreen

What Could Have Been Better About The Swift Zxi+?

Given the higher prices the Swift is now offered at, we would have appreciated it if Maruti would have upped the premiumness by giving it some better quality plastics and leatherette upholstery inside the cabin. 

Also, the Swift doesn’t really get any major feature upgrades with this generation change apart from a wireless phone charger. We would have liked it had Maruti chosen to offer it with some standout amenities like a heads-up display, some advanced driver assistance systems, or even a 360-degree camera (available on global-spec fourth-gen Swift).

Variant

Verdict

Lxi

Covers just the basics with a strong focus on safety. Skip to Vxi for more comfort features and the option of an automatic gearbox.

Vxi

The true entry-level variant of the new Swift. Also, the only choice if you want the AMT option.

Vxi (O)

Consider only if you want connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi. Else, skip to the Zxi for a more stylish car and better features.

Zxi

Our recommended variant as it gets a lot more tech at a justifiable premium. Skip only if you want the full premium experience of the new Swift.

Zxi+

Pick the fully loaded Zxi+ variant if you want the full premium experience of the new-gen Swift and a dual-tone paint option.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

