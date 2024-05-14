Modified On May 14, 2024 01:34 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra Scorpio N

Only one SUV on the list managed to have a total of more than 10,000 units dispatched in April 2024

The midsize SUV sales figures for April 2024 are out, and we've now compiled them in a single table to show you how each midsize SUV performed during the month. The midsize category includes some 3-row offerings such as the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari as well. Let’s take a look at the sales performance of each model in detail:

Mid-size SUVs April 2024 March 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Mahindra Scorpio 14807 15151 -2.27 52.83 83.85 -31.02 13602 Mahindra XUV700 6134 6611 -7.21 21.88 41.48 -19.6 7127 MG Hector 1813 1887 -3.92 6.46 27.05 -20.59 2091 Tata Harrier 1746 2054 -14.99 6.22 24.26 -18.04 2145 Tata Safari 1716 2063 -16.82 6.12 17.69 -11.57 2209 Hyundai Alcazar 1219 1420 -14.15 4.34 17.76 -13.42 1540 Jeep Compass 282 329 -14.28 1 2.31 -1.31 280 Hyundai Tucson 201 110 82.72 0.71 4.87 -4.16 163 Volkswagen Tiguan 108 94 14.89 0.38 0.27 0.11 139 Citroen C5 Aircross 1 0 0 0 0.08 -0.08 2 Total 28027 29719 -5.69 99.94

Key Takeaways

In April, the Mahindra Scorpio emerged as the undisputed leader in midsize SUV sales, with nearly 15,000 units dispatched. The current market share of Mahindra Scorpio is well over 50 percent. Do note that these numbers are inclusive of the sales figures of both the Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Just behind the Scorpio duo is its sibling from the same manufacturer- the Mahindra XUV700. Despite its sales figures being less than half of the Scorpio's, the XUV700 still has close to 22 percent market share, with Mahindra shipping over 6,000 units of the XUV700.

Towards the bottom of the sales list, there's a tough competition between the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari. The Tata Harrier and Tata Safari have seen a decrease in MoM sales. In April, the Hector sold 1800 odd units, allowing it to take a slight lead over the Tata Harrier and 100-odd units more than the Tata Safari.

Hyundai Alcazar witnessed a significant month-on-month (MoM) decline of a little over 14 percent, with more than 1,200 units dispatched in April compared to 1,400-odd units in March. Similarly, Jeep Compass also experienced a dip in sales, with close to 300 units shipped in April, which was down by over 14 percent MoM.

However, Hyundai Tucson is the only mid-size SUV that saw a huge MoM growth of almost 83 percent, achieving sales of 200-odd units in April.

Even the Volkswagen Tiguan saw a jump of over 14 percent in its MoM demand, with the carmaker shipping more than 100 units of the SUV in April.

The Citroen C5 Aircross took the last spot on the table as only one unit of the midsize SUV was dispatched in April 2024.

