New Maruti Swift 2024 Racing Roadstar Accessory Pack Explained In 7 Images

The new Swift gets two accessory packs, one of which is called the Racing Roadstar, with cosmetic changes inside and out

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was recently introduced in its fourth-generation avatar in India. It is available in five broad variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. Alongside the new Swift, Maruti also showcased one of its accessorised versions for the new-gen hatchback. One of which is the Racing Roadstar accessory pack and you can explore it in these detailed images below:

Front

The Swift Racing Roadstar showcased was finished in the hatchback’s Magma Grey shade and also had a bonnet decal sporting the ‘Swift’ branding. Its fascia features the same oval grille having a piano black finish, and applies a smoked effect for headlight clusters. Lower down, you can notice the newly included piano-black finished splitter and the red accent highlight on the bumper.

Side

Changes on the side include a new decal for the outside rearview mirror (ORVM) housings, and red pinstriping around the wheel arches and along the door sill guards, both of which have a piano black finish.

It, however, gets the same 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels as the regular model.

Rear

The Swift Racing Roadstar looks almost identical to the standard model from the back, save for the inclusion of a piano black strip connecting the tail lights (which also get a black outline). Here, too, you can see the provision of a piano black lip having red inserts.

Cabin

Its cabin gets a few cosmetic upgrades too, such as a refreshed upholstery and a new trim insert on the dashboard, sporting red accents and a carbon fibre-like finish as seen on some luxury models.

The Swift Racing Roadstar showcased was based on the top-spec ZXi+ variant of the standard model, and it has the same set of equipment on board. This includes a 9-inch touchscreen display, wireless phone charging, cruise control, and auto AC. Its safety kit packs six airbags (available as standard on the new Swift), a reversing camera, and hill-hold assist.

Powertrain On Offer

Given that the Racing Roadstar accessory package is entirely cosmetic, it makes no change to the 2024 Swift’s new 1.2-litre petrol engine. It makes the same 82 PS and 112 Nm as in any variant, and gets both 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Price And Rivals

The Maruti Swift is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). However, the prices for this Racing Roadstar accessory package are yet to be revealed. The hatchback’s only direct rival is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while it also serves as an alternative to the Renault Triber crossover MPV, and micro SUVs such as the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

