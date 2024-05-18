Modified On May 18, 2024 10:31 AM By Dipan for Tata Nexon

Bookings opened for the Mahindra XUV 3XO this past week, and the deliveries of the new Maruti Swift have commenced

This week of May 2024 saw Tata expanding its Nexon lineup with new variants, while we got more of the upcoming Altroz Racer. Maruti launched a new mid-spec Fronx’s Delta Plus (O) variant and we got the global debut of the Kia EV6 facelift. There was action from the luxury segment as well with new variants of BMW and Porsche SUVs. Here’s a quick summary of the top news from this past week:

Tata Nexon New Variants

Tata has introduced new base-spec Smart variants for the Nexon, including an even more affordable entry-level Smart (O) petrol at Rs 7.99 lakh. Nexon’s diesel options now start from the Smart Plus variant at Rs 9.99 lakh. Safety includes 6 airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, and rear parking sensors.

Tata Altroz Racer spied

Leaked documents revealed that the Tata Altroz Racer is set to launch in June 2024. Shortly after, we spotted the upcoming sportier variant of the Tata premium hatchback without any camouflage. It sports the same vibrant orange and black colour scheme with stripes seen at the 2023 Bharat Mobility Expo, along with cabin updates like a larger touchscreen infotainment unit.

Maruti Fronx new variant

Maruti has launched the Delta Plus (O) variant of the Fronx, exclusively with the 1.2-litre petrol engine. Priced at Rs 8.93 lakh for the manual and Rs 9.43 lakh for the AMT, it offers six airbags and a puncture repair kit, making safety more affordable.

XUV 3XO bookings open

Official bookings for the Mahindra XUV 3XO have commenced with deliveries set to start in the last week of May. It is available in five variants, and gets segment-leading features like the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and dual-zone climate control.

New Swift deliveries begin

Customer deliveries of the recently launched new-generation Maruti Swift 2024 have begun. It brings an enhanced features list and a more efficient petrol engine. It now gets a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger and LED lighting all around.

Nexon panoramic sunroof spied

The Tata Nexon might soon feature a panoramic sunroof, as suggested by a leaked video showing a Nexon fitted with this feature in a factory setting. This potential update could be a response to competitors like the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which offers segment-leading features, including a panoramic sunroof.

BMW X3 M Shadow Edition launched

The BMW X3 now gets a M Sport Shadow Edition priced at Rs 74.90 lakh, featuring blacked-out cosmetic enhancements and new colour options. With a premium of Rs 2.40 lakh over the standard M Sport variant, it features black elements. Inside it gets an all-black theme, while the diesel powertrain remains unchanged.

Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupe launched

The latest Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupe models have been launched in India, boasting a revamped 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 500 PS and 660 Nm of torque. These luxury SUVs feature enhanced performance, GTS-specific design elements, and updated interiors.

Kia EV6 facelift globally unveiled

The updated Kia EV6 features subtle exterior changes and significant interior upgrades. Safety is boosted with 10 airbags and continued ADAS offerings. The standout improvement is a larger 84 kWh battery pack.