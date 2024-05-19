2024 Maruti Swift Vxi (O) Variant Analysis: Is The New Mid-spec Variant Worth Considering?

Modified On May 19, 2024 09:47 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The Swift Vxi (O) looks identical to the standard Vxi variant, but comes with some extra features for a premium of Rs 27,000

Among the various updates of the new-generation Maruti Swift, we also got a new mid-spec Vxi(O) variant for the popular hatchback. It slots in between the Vxi and Zxi trims that have a price gap of around Rs 1 lakh, with no cosmetic improvements over the variant below and some useful features taken from the variant above. We find out if the Swift Vxi(O) is worth considering for the extra Rs 27,000:

Variant 1.2-litre petrol-MT 1.2-litre petrol-AMT Vxi (O) Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.07 lakh Zxi Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 8.80 lakh Difference Rs 73,000 Rs 73,000

Why Consider The Swift Vxi (O)?

Maruti is offering the Vxi (O) with connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi variant. This additional equipment comes at a justifiable premium of Rs 27,000. Moreover, the Vxi (O) is also available with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Halogen projector headlights

Full wheel covers Fabric upholstery

Day/night IRVM (MT only) Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Push-button start/stop

Manual AC Connected car tech

7-inch touchscreen unit Six airbags

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD

Burglar alarm Other features LED tail lights

Body-coloured ORVMs, bumpers, and door handles Adjustable front seat headrests

Sun visors for front passengers

Rear parcel tray Tilt steering

Keyless entry

Auto up-down driver-side window

USB charger port (front) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker music system Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Hill-hold assist

ISOFIX child seat mounts Upgrade to Zxi if you want Auto-LED Projector headlights

LED DRLs

15-inch alloy wheels Boot lamp

Adjustable rearseat headrests

Rear Type-A and Type-C USB ports

60:40 split-folding rear seats Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charging

Height adjustable driver seat Two tweeters Rear wiper and washer

Why Skip The Swift Vxi (O)?

The only reason to pick the Swift Vxi (O) over the regular Vxi variant is the inclusion of useful features, including connected car tech and electrically folding ORVMs. However, these do not elevate the overall experience of the Maruti Swift over the lower variants, especially in terms of design. If you want a more stylish variant of the Swift with more creature comforts on board, you should look to upgrade for the Zxi trim, for which you need to shell out around Rs 70,000 more.

Variant Verdict Lxi Covers just the basics with a strong focus on safety. Skip to Vxi for more comfort features and the option of an automatic gearbox. Vxi The true entry-level variant of the new Swift. Also, the only choice if you want the AMT option. Vxi (O) Consider only if you want connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi. Else, skip to the Zxi for a more stylish car and better features. Zxi Our recommended variant as it gets a lot more tech at a justifiable premium. Skip only if you want the full premium experience of the new Swift. Zxi+ Pick the fully loaded Zxi+ variant if you want the full premium experience of the new-gen Swift and a dual-tone paint option.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Swift AMT