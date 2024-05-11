2024 Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Specifications Compared

Modified On May 11, 2024 11:11 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

The new Swift gets a whole host of updates to give it an edge over its direct rival

The Maruti Swift recently got a generational update bringing a refreshed design, new features, and more safety. Its only direct rival in India is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which is also a feature packed offering in the segment. Here’s how they compare in terms of specifications and features.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2024 Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Length 3860 mm 3815 mm Width 1735 mm 1680 mm Height 1520 mm 1520 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm

The 2024 Maruti Swift is 45 mm longer and 55 mm wider than the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which can translate into a roomier cabin.

Both hatchbacks however have the same height and wheelbase.

Powertrain Options

Specifications 2024 Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine 1.2-litre 3-cyl petrol 1.2-litre 4-cyl petrol 1.2-litre petrol + CNG Power 82 PS 83 PS 69 PS Torque 112 Nm 114 Nm 95.2 Nm Transmission 5-speed / 5-speed AMT 5-speed / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

The new-generation Swift only gets a petrol engine for now, while the Grand i10 Nios comes with both petrol and CNG powertrain options.

Both the hatchbacks have similar power and torque outputs, and both come with the option of either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

The Grand i10 Nios’ CNG variant however is only limited to a 5-speed manual transmission and has a lower performance output on the greener fuel.

In terms of claimed mileage figures, the 2024 Swift has taken a step further with its new 3-cylinder petrol engine claiming over 25 kmpl with the AMT option.

Feature Highlights

Features 2024 Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lamps

15-inch alloy wheels

Roof antenna Halogen projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

15-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna Interior All black dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Footwell lighting Dual-tone dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Footwell lighting Comfort & Convenience Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Wireless charger

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Type A front USB ports

Type A & Type C USB ports

Steering mounted controls

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Rear wiper washer

Rear defogger

Day/Night IRVM

Cruise control

Automatic headlights

Push button engine start/stop Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Wireless charger

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Steering mounted controls

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Cooled glove box

Adjustable rear headrests

Type C fast charger (front)

Rear wiper washer

Rear defogger

Day/Night IRVM

Automatic headlights

Cruise control

Push button engine start/stop Infotainment 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys sound system 8-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Front & rear speakers Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Though both hatchbacks here are feature packed, the 2024 Swift has pushed ahead with a bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a branded Arkamys 6-speaker sound system.

The 2024 Swift also gets LED headlights and LED fog lamps, both of which are absent from the Grand i10 Nios.

Both hatchbacks here pack all necessary comfort and convenience features like automatic AC, rear AC vents, wireless charger, and cruise control. The Grand i10 Nios additionally also gets a cooled glove box.

In terms of safety, both 2024 Swift and Grand i10 Nios come with 6 airbags (As standard), electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

Price Range

2024 Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (introductory) Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios here is more affordable than the 2024 Maruti Swift in both entry-level and top-spec variants.

Final Takeaway

While both the new-generation Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are good choices if you are looking for a mid-size hatchback, the Swift still has an edge with equipment like LED headlights, LED fog lamps, a bigger touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, these additional features also make it a bit pricier than the Grand i10 Nios. In the long run, you also have the benefit of Maruti’s service network and running costs over the Hyundai hatchback.

However, if you can compromise on those features to save a little, the Grand i10 Nios is still a great choice. Additionally, if you specifically require a CNG hatchback, Hyundai is your only option right now.

