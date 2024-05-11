2024 Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Specifications Compared

The new Swift gets a whole host of updates to give it an edge over its direct rival

The Maruti Swift recently got a generational update bringing a refreshed design, new features, and more safety. Its only direct rival in India is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which is also a feature packed offering in the segment. Here’s how they compare in terms of specifications and features.

Dimensions

2024 Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Length

3860 mm

3815 mm

Width

1735 mm

1680 mm

Height

1520 mm

1520 mm

Wheelbase

2450 mm

2450 mm

  • The 2024 Maruti Swift is 45 mm longer and 55 mm wider than the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which can translate into a roomier cabin.

  • Both hatchbacks however have the same height and wheelbase.

Powertrain Options

Specifications

2024 Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cyl petrol

1.2-litre 4-cyl petrol

1.2-litre petrol + CNG

Power

82 PS

83 PS

69 PS

Torque

112 Nm

114 Nm

95.2 Nm

Transmission

5-speed / 5-speed AMT

5-speed / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

  • The new-generation Swift only gets a petrol engine for now, while the Grand i10 Nios comes with both petrol and CNG powertrain options.

  • Both the hatchbacks have similar power and torque outputs, and both come with the option of either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

  • The Grand i10 Nios’ CNG variant however is only limited to a 5-speed manual transmission and has a lower performance output on the greener fuel.

  • In terms of claimed mileage figures, the 2024 Swift has taken a step further with its new 3-cylinder petrol engine claiming over 25 kmpl with the AMT option.

Feature Highlights

Features

2024 Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Exterior

  • LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED fog lamps

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof antenna

  • Halogen projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

Interior

  • All black dashboard

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Footwell lighting

  • Dual-tone dashboard 

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Footwell lighting

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Wireless charger

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Type A front USB ports

  • Type A & Type C USB ports

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Rear wiper washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Cruise control

  • Automatic headlights

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Wireless charger

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cooled glove box

  • Adjustable rear headrests

  • Type C fast charger (front)

  • Rear wiper washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Automatic headlights

  • Cruise control

  • Push button engine start/stop

Infotainment

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker Arkamys sound system

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Front & rear speakers 

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold assist

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold assist

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Though both hatchbacks here are feature packed, the 2024 Swift has pushed ahead with a bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a branded Arkamys 6-speaker sound system.

  • The 2024 Swift also gets LED headlights and LED fog lamps, both of which are absent from the Grand i10 Nios.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

  • Both hatchbacks here pack all necessary comfort and convenience features like automatic AC, rear AC vents, wireless charger, and cruise control. The Grand i10 Nios additionally also gets a cooled glove box.

  • In terms of safety, both 2024 Swift and Grand i10 Nios come with 6 airbags (As standard), electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

Price Range

2024 Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (introductory)

Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios here is more affordable than the 2024 Maruti Swift in both entry-level and top-spec variants.

Final Takeaway

While both the new-generation Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are good choices if you are looking for a mid-size hatchback, the Swift still has an edge with equipment like LED headlights, LED fog lamps, a bigger touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, these additional features also make it a bit pricier than the Grand i10 Nios. In the long run, you also have the benefit of Maruti’s service network and running costs over the Hyundai hatchback.

However, if you can compromise on those features to save a little, the Grand i10 Nios is still a great choice. Additionally, if you specifically require a CNG hatchback, Hyundai is your only option right now.

