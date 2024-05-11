2024 Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Specifications Compared
The new Swift gets a whole host of updates to give it an edge over its direct rival
The Maruti Swift recently got a generational update bringing a refreshed design, new features, and more safety. Its only direct rival in India is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which is also a feature packed offering in the segment. Here’s how they compare in terms of specifications and features.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
2024 Maruti Swift
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Length
|
3860 mm
|
3815 mm
|
Width
|
1735 mm
|
1680 mm
|
Height
|
1520 mm
|
1520 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2450 mm
|
2450 mm
-
The 2024 Maruti Swift is 45 mm longer and 55 mm wider than the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which can translate into a roomier cabin.
-
Both hatchbacks however have the same height and wheelbase.
Powertrain Options
|
Specifications
|
2024 Maruti Swift
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cyl petrol
|
1.2-litre 4-cyl petrol
|
1.2-litre petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
83 PS
|
69 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
114 Nm
|
95.2 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed / 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed / 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
-
The new-generation Swift only gets a petrol engine for now, while the Grand i10 Nios comes with both petrol and CNG powertrain options.
-
Both the hatchbacks have similar power and torque outputs, and both come with the option of either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.
-
The Grand i10 Nios’ CNG variant however is only limited to a 5-speed manual transmission and has a lower performance output on the greener fuel.
-
In terms of claimed mileage figures, the 2024 Swift has taken a step further with its new 3-cylinder petrol engine claiming over 25 kmpl with the AMT option.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
2024 Maruti Swift
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Though both hatchbacks here are feature packed, the 2024 Swift has pushed ahead with a bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a branded Arkamys 6-speaker sound system.
-
The 2024 Swift also gets LED headlights and LED fog lamps, both of which are absent from the Grand i10 Nios.
-
Both hatchbacks here pack all necessary comfort and convenience features like automatic AC, rear AC vents, wireless charger, and cruise control. The Grand i10 Nios additionally also gets a cooled glove box.
-
In terms of safety, both 2024 Swift and Grand i10 Nios come with 6 airbags (As standard), electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera.
Price Range
|
2024 Maruti Swift
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios here is more affordable than the 2024 Maruti Swift in both entry-level and top-spec variants.
Final Takeaway
While both the new-generation Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are good choices if you are looking for a mid-size hatchback, the Swift still has an edge with equipment like LED headlights, LED fog lamps, a bigger touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, these additional features also make it a bit pricier than the Grand i10 Nios. In the long run, you also have the benefit of Maruti’s service network and running costs over the Hyundai hatchback.
However, if you can compromise on those features to save a little, the Grand i10 Nios is still a great choice. Additionally, if you specifically require a CNG hatchback, Hyundai is your only option right now.
