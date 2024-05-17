Modified On May 17, 2024 01:46 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic account for highest number of open bookings

Mahindra disclosed the model-wise tally of pending orders for May 2024 during a recent financial report briefing. The total backlog of orders currently stands at over 2.2 lakh units, including models such as the Mahindra Scorpios, Thar, XUV700, and Bolero. Here is the list of model-wise open bookings for Mahindra SUVs:

Model-wise Pending Orders

Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic 86,000 Mahindra Thar (including RWD) 59,000 Mahindra XUV 3XO 50,000 Mahindra XUV700 16,000 Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero 10,000

The Mahindra Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, and Thar together account for more than 65 percent of the total number of pending orders, i.e., 1.45 lakh open bookings. The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic receive an average of 17,000 bookings per month, while the Thar receives an average of 7,000 bookings per month. Although the Bolero and Bolero Neo have the least number of pending orders, their average monthly bookings stand at 9,500 units, which is the highest after the Scorpio siblings.

Mahindra witnessed a surge in the number of bookings due to the newly launched XUV 3XO, garnering over 50,000 bookings within just an hour. The deliveries for the XUV 3XO are set to start from May 26, 2024, after which the pending orders tally is expected to reduce.

Average Wait Time On Mahindra SUVs

XUV700 7 months Mahindra Scorpio N 6 months Mahindra Thar 4 months Mahindra XUV400 EV 4 months Mahindra Scorpio Classic 3 months Bolero 3 months Bolero Neo 3 months

As seen in the table, the Mahindra XUV700 is experiencing the highest average waiting period of up to 7 months in top 20 cities in India. After the XUV700, the Scorpio N is witnessing the highest average waiting period of up to 6 months.

Although the pending order tally for some Mahindra SUVs like the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar, and XUV700 has clearly come down compared to February 2024, it is still more 2 lakh units. The reason for this could be slow deliveries due to various factors, including production and supply chain constraints. On average, Mahindra is currently receiving 48,000 new bookings every month, while its rate of cancellation is 10 percent in a month.

