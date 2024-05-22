Published On May 22, 2024 11:11 AM By Ansh for Maruti Swift

Both these models are good value for money, but the Exter offers more features, and the appeal of an SUV

Under the budget of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), there are many cars to choose from and those options vary in multiple body styles. However, there are two cars in this budget, which are new, well equipped and will cater to your specific needs. One is the new generation Maruti Swift, a midsize hatchback, and the other is the Hyundai Exter, a similarly priced micro SUV.

Here, we will compare the similarly priced higher-spec variants of these models and here are how they are priced:

Ex-showroom Price Maruti Swift Zxi Plus Hyundai Exter SX Opt Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 9.54 lakh

Specifications

Parameters Maruti Swift Hyundai Exter Length 3860 mm 3815 mm Width 1735 mm 1710 mm Height 1520 mm 1631 mm (with roof rails) Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm

Being an SUV, the Exter is taller than the Swift by over 100 mm, which gives it a taller stance on the road. But, the Swift is longer and wider than the Exter, which can translate to more in-cabin space.

Powertrain

Parameters Maruti Swift Hyundai Exter Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power 82 PS 83 PS Torque 112 Nm 114 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

Both cars come with the same capacity engine, and produce similar output figures. But, the Maruti Swift now comes with a 3-cylinder unit, while Hyundai is offering the Exter with a 4-cylinder engine.

Features & Safety

Features Maruti Swift ZXi+ Hyundai Exter SX Opt Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

15-inch alloy wheels

Dual-tone colour option Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

15-inch alloy wheels

Dual-tone colour option Interior Fabric upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Day & Night IRVM

Front footwell illumination

Rear parcel tray

Adjustable rear headrests

Boot lamp Semi leather upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Leather wrapped gear knob

Front footwell illumination Infotainment 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

6-speaker ARKAMYS-tuned sound system 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wired Android Auto & Apple Carplay

Semi-digital driver’s display

Alexa connectivity Comfort & Convenience Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

Cruise control

Coloured MID

Wireless phone charger

Push button start/stop

Electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat Sunroof

Paddle shifters

Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Push button start/stop Electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat

Cooled glovebox Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Hill hold assist

Rear parking sensors

Rearview camera

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Rear wiper and washer 6 airbags (as standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Hill hold assist

Rear parking sensors

Rearview camera

Rear wiper and washer

Both these cars are pretty well equipped. But the Hyundai Exter offers a better feature package as it gets more creature comfort features, a more premium cabin, and a better safety package. The only thing Swift offers over the Exter is a better infotainment setup.

Which One To Pick?

Choosing between these two can be difficult, especially when you consider that a hatchback and an SUV are similarly priced. But, here is a breakdown. If you want a new car with sufficient space for your entire family, a good infotainment package and an overall good drive experience with high mileage, go for the Maruti Swift.

However, if you are looking for a car with a taller stance, a premium cabin, and a few extra features, the Hyundai Exter will be a better choice.

