Both these models are good value for money, but the Exter offers more features, and the appeal of an SUV

Under the budget of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), there are many cars to choose from and those options vary in multiple body styles. However, there are two cars in this budget, which are new, well equipped and will cater to your specific needs. One is the new generation Maruti Swift, a midsize hatchback, and the other is the Hyundai Exter, a similarly priced micro SUV. 

Here, we will compare the similarly priced higher-spec variants of these models and here are how they are priced:

Ex-showroom Price

Maruti Swift Zxi Plus

Hyundai Exter SX Opt

Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 9.54 lakh

Specifications

Hyundai Exter

Parameters

Maruti Swift

Hyundai Exter

Length

3860 mm

3815 mm

Width

1735 mm

1710 mm

Height

1520 mm

1631 mm (with roof rails)

Wheelbase

2450 mm

2450 mm

Being an SUV, the Exter is taller than the Swift by over 100 mm, which gives it a taller stance on the road. But, the Swift is longer and wider than the Exter, which can translate to more in-cabin space.

Powertrain

Maruti Swift 1.2-litre Petrol Engine

Parameters

Maruti Swift

Hyundai Exter

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol

1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power

82 PS

83 PS

Torque

112 Nm

114 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

Both cars come with the same capacity engine, and produce similar output figures. But, the Maruti Swift now comes with a 3-cylinder unit, while Hyundai is offering the Exter with a 4-cylinder engine.

Features & Safety

Maruti Swift Cabin

Features

Maruti Swift ZXi+

Hyundai Exter SX Opt

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Dual-tone colour option

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Dual-tone colour option

Interior

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Day & Night IRVM

  • Front footwell illumination

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Adjustable rear headrests

  • Boot lamp

  • Semi leather upholstery

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Leather wrapped gear knob

  • Front footwell illumination

Infotainment

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker ARKAMYS-tuned sound system

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple Carplay

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • Alexa connectivity

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

  • Cruise control

  • Coloured MID

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Sunroof

  • Paddle shifters

  • Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

  • Cruise control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Cooled glovebox

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability program (ESP)

  • Hill hold assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rearview camera

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Hill hold assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rearview camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

Both these cars are pretty well equipped. But the Hyundai Exter offers a better feature package as it gets more creature comfort features, a more premium cabin, and a better safety package. The only thing Swift offers over the Exter is a better infotainment setup.

Which One To Pick?

Maruti Swift

Choosing between these two can be difficult, especially when you consider that a hatchback and an SUV are similarly priced. But, here is a breakdown. If you want a new car with sufficient space for your entire family, a good infotainment package and an overall good drive experience with high mileage, go for the Maruti Swift.

Hyundai Exter

However, if you are looking for a car with a taller stance, a premium cabin, and a few extra features, the Hyundai Exter will be a better choice.

