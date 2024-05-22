Maruti Swift Zxi Plus vs Hyundai Exter SX Opt: Specification Comparison
Published On May 22, 2024 11:11 AM By Ansh for Maruti Swift
Both these models are good value for money, but the Exter offers more features, and the appeal of an SUV
Under the budget of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), there are many cars to choose from and those options vary in multiple body styles. However, there are two cars in this budget, which are new, well equipped and will cater to your specific needs. One is the new generation Maruti Swift, a midsize hatchback, and the other is the Hyundai Exter, a similarly priced micro SUV.
Here, we will compare the similarly priced higher-spec variants of these models and here are how they are priced:
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Maruti Swift Zxi Plus
|
Hyundai Exter SX Opt
|
Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 9.54 lakh
Specifications
|
Parameters
|
Maruti Swift
|
Hyundai Exter
|
Length
|
3860 mm
|
3815 mm
|
Width
|
1735 mm
|
1710 mm
|
Height
|
1520 mm
|
1631 mm (with roof rails)
|
Wheelbase
|
2450 mm
|
2450 mm
Being an SUV, the Exter is taller than the Swift by over 100 mm, which gives it a taller stance on the road. But, the Swift is longer and wider than the Exter, which can translate to more in-cabin space.
Powertrain
|
Parameters
|
Maruti Swift
|
Hyundai Exter
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol
|
1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
83 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
114 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
Both cars come with the same capacity engine, and produce similar output figures. But, the Maruti Swift now comes with a 3-cylinder unit, while Hyundai is offering the Exter with a 4-cylinder engine.
Features & Safety
|
Features
|
Maruti Swift ZXi+
|
Hyundai Exter SX Opt
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
Both these cars are pretty well equipped. But the Hyundai Exter offers a better feature package as it gets more creature comfort features, a more premium cabin, and a better safety package. The only thing Swift offers over the Exter is a better infotainment setup.
Which One To Pick?
Choosing between these two can be difficult, especially when you consider that a hatchback and an SUV are similarly priced. But, here is a breakdown. If you want a new car with sufficient space for your entire family, a good infotainment package and an overall good drive experience with high mileage, go for the Maruti Swift.
However, if you are looking for a car with a taller stance, a premium cabin, and a few extra features, the Hyundai Exter will be a better choice.
