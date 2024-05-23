Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre DCT vs 1-litre AT: Real-world Performance Comparison
Modified On May 23, 2024 11:16 AM By Shreyash for Skoda Slavia
The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is, of course, more powerful, but how much quicker is it compared to the 1-litre engine? Let’s find out…
The Skoda Slavia was first introduced in India in 2022. Since then, it has been offered with two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1-litre engine and a more powerful 1.5-litre engine. Although the 1.5-litre variants of the Slavia carry a premium, some mid-spec trims overlap with the top-spec 1-litre variant of the compact sedan. If you are planning to buy one and are confused about which to choose based on performance, here’s a real-world performance comparison of both engines.
Before get into the results, let’s have a look at the specifications of both engine options:
Powertrain Specifications
|
Specifications
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
150 PS
|
115 PS
|
Torque
|
250 Nm
|
178 Nm
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DCT
|
6-speed AT
The 1.5-litre version of the Slavia is 35 PS more powerful and it also produces 72 Nm higher torque than 1-litre version. The larger engine comes with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, while the smaller engine gets the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
Acceleration Test
|
Tests
|
Skoda Slavia 1.5 DCT
|
Skoda Slavia 1.0 AT
|
0-100 kmph
|
9.32 seconds
|
11.02 seconds
|
Quarter Mile
|
16.93 seconds at 141.73kmph
|
17.75 seconds at 128.22kmph
|
Kickdown (20-80kmph)
|
5.33 seconds
|
6.66 seconds
In the 0-100 kmph sprint, the Slavia 1.5 DCT was 1.7 seconds quicker than its 1-litre counterpart, while the difference between their quarter-mile timings was less than a second. Additionally, in the kickdown from 20 kmph to 80 kmph, the 1-litre Slavia was just over 1 second slower than the Slavia 1.5.
Braking Test
|
Tests
|
Skoda Slavia 1.5 DCT
|
Skoda Slavia 1.0 AT
|
100-0 kmph
|
40.05 metres
|
39.40 metres
|
80-0 kmph
|
24.79 metres
|
24.49 metres
When braking from 100 kmph to a complete stop, the difference in travel distance between both versions of the Slavia was minimal, with the 1-litre Slavia being slightly quicker, stopping 0.65 meters shorter than the 1.5-litre Slavia. This difference decreases to just 0.30 meters when braking from 80 kmph.
Both 1-litre and 1.5-litre variants of the Skoda Slavia use the same 205-section tyres, fitted on the 16-inch alloys. Both variants here only get front disc brakes.
Disclaimer: The performance figures may vary depending on the driver, driving conditions, vehicle’s health, and climate.
Final Takeaway
As expected, the more powerful Slavia 1.5 offers quicker acceleration than the 1-litre variant. However, the 1-litre variant travels a shorter distance when braking. This might be due to the fact that the Slavia 1-litre is around 25 kg lighter than the Slavia 1.5.
Price Range & Rivals
|
Skoda Slavia 1-litre
|
Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre
|
Rs 11.63 lakh to Rs 16.93 lakh
|
Rs 15.23 lakh to Rs 19.11 lakh
The Slavia takes on the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.
