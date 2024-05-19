2024 Maruti Swift Zxi Variant Analysis: Is It Best Value For Money Option?

Modified On May 19, 2024 09:48 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

It is a well-equipped and a stylish variant of the new Swift, and probably the best choice available

The 2024 Maruti Swift Zxi variant packs in a lot of premium features over the previous Swift Vxi (O) trim. It gets many comfort and convenience features, while being a more stylish offering as well. Do these feature additions make it the ideal value-for-money option of the 2024 Swift without stretching to the top variant? Let’s find out:

Variant 1.2-litre petrol-MT 1.2-litre petrol-AMT Zxi Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 8.80 lakh Zxi+ Rs 9 lakh Rs 9.50 lakh Difference Rs 70,000 Rs 70,000

Why Consider The Swift Zxi?

For a premium of Rs 73,000 over the Vxi (O), Maruti has provided the Swift Zxi with premium design elements such as auto-LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Also, you get a well-rounded equipment set on offer that includes wireless phone charging, auto AC with rear vents, and even a rear wiper with washer.

Here’s what all you get in terms of features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotaiment Safety Highlight features Auto-LED Projector headlights

LED DRLs

15-inch alloy wheels Adjustable rear seat headrests

60:40 split-folding rear seats Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charging

Height adjustable driver seat

Rear Type-A and Type-C USB ports 7-inch touchscreen unit

Connected car tech Rear wiper and washer

Six airbags

Rear defogger Other features LED tail lights

Body-coloured ORVMs, bumpers, and door handles Fabric upholstery

Day/night IRVM (MT only)

Rear parcel tray

Boot lamp Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Push-button start/stop

Keyless entry Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker music system Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Hill-hold assist

ISOFIX child seat mounts Upgrade to Zxi+ if you want 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

LED front fog lamps Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Front footwell illumination Power-folding ORVMs

Cruise control

Coloured MID 9-inch touchscreen unit

Arkamys-tuned sound system Reversing camera

Why Skip The Swift Zxi?

Although the Swift Zxi gets many creature comforts you could expect in your hatchback at this price, it doesn’t offer the full premium experience that Maruti is promising with the new Swift. The headlining features such as a bigger touchscreen, cruise control, and a reversing camera are limited to the top-spec Zxi+ trim. Also, the Zxi+ becomes your only option if you want the Swift in a dual-tone paint shade.

Variant Verdict Lxi Covers just the basics with a strong focus on safety. Skip to Vxi for more comfort features and the option of an automatic gearbox. Vxi The true entry-level variant of the new Swift. Also, the only choice if you want the AMT option. Vxi (O) Consider only if you want connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi. Else, skip to the Zxi for a more stylish car and better features. Zxi Our recommended variant as it gets a lot more tech at a justifiable premium. Skip only if you want the full premium experience of the new Swift. Zxi+ Pick the fully loaded Zxi+ variant if you want the full premium experience of the new-gen Swift and a dual-tone paint option.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

