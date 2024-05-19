2024 Maruti Swift Zxi Variant Analysis: Is It Best Value For Money Option?

Modified On May 19, 2024 09:48 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

It is a well-equipped and a stylish variant of the new Swift, and probably the best choice available

2024 Maruti Swift Zxi variant explained

The 2024 Maruti Swift Zxi variant packs in a lot of premium features over the previous Swift Vxi (O) trim. It gets many comfort and convenience features, while being a more stylish offering as well. Do these feature additions make it the ideal value-for-money option of the 2024 Swift without stretching to the top variant? Let’s find out:

Variant

1.2-litre petrol-MT

1.2-litre petrol-AMT

Zxi

Rs 8.30 lakh

Rs 8.80 lakh

Zxi+

Rs 9 lakh

Rs 9.50 lakh

Difference

Rs 70,000

Rs 70,000

Why Consider The Swift Zxi?

Maruti Swift Zxi side

For a premium of Rs 73,000 over the Vxi (O), Maruti has provided the Swift Zxi with premium design elements such as auto-LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Also, you get a well-rounded equipment set on offer that includes wireless phone charging, auto AC with rear vents, and even a rear wiper with washer.

Here’s what all you get in terms of features:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotaiment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Auto-LED Projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Adjustable rear seat headrests

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Rear Type-A and Type-C USB ports

  • 7-inch touchscreen unit

  • Connected car tech

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Six airbags

  • Rear defogger

Other features

  • LED tail lights

  • Body-coloured ORVMs, bumpers, and door handles

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Day/night IRVM (MT only)

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Boot lamp

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Keyless entry

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker music system

  • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

  • Hill-hold assist

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

Upgrade to Zxi+ if you want

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • LED front fog lamps

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Front footwell illumination

  • Power-folding ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Coloured MID

  • 9-inch touchscreen unit

  • Arkamys-tuned sound system

  • Reversing camera

Maruti Swift Zxi 7-inch touchscreen

Why Skip The Swift Zxi?

Although the Swift Zxi gets many creature comforts you could expect in your hatchback at this price, it doesn’t offer the full premium experience that Maruti is promising with the new Swift. The headlining features such as a bigger touchscreen, cruise control, and a reversing camera are limited to the top-spec Zxi+ trim. Also, the Zxi+ becomes your only option if you want the Swift in a dual-tone paint shade.

Variant

Verdict

Lxi

Covers just the basics with a strong focus on safety. Skip to Vxi for more comfort features and the option of an automatic gearbox.

Vxi

The true entry-level variant of the new Swift. Also, the only choice if you want the AMT option.

Vxi (O)

Consider only if you want connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi. Else, skip to the Zxi for a more stylish car and better features.

Zxi

Our recommended variant as it gets a lot more tech at a justifiable premium. Skip only if you want the full premium experience of the new Swift.

Zxi+

Pick the fully loaded Zxi+ variant if you want the full premium experience of the new-gen Swift and a dual-tone paint option.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

