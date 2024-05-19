2024 Maruti Swift Zxi Variant Analysis: Is It Best Value For Money Option?
Modified On May 19, 2024 09:48 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift
It is a well-equipped and a stylish variant of the new Swift, and probably the best choice available
The 2024 Maruti Swift Zxi variant packs in a lot of premium features over the previous Swift Vxi (O) trim. It gets many comfort and convenience features, while being a more stylish offering as well. Do these feature additions make it the ideal value-for-money option of the 2024 Swift without stretching to the top variant? Let’s find out:
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre petrol-MT
|
1.2-litre petrol-AMT
|
Zxi
|
Rs 8.30 lakh
|
Rs 8.80 lakh
|
Zxi+
|
Rs 9 lakh
|
Rs 9.50 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 70,000
|
Rs 70,000
Why Consider The Swift Zxi?
For a premium of Rs 73,000 over the Vxi (O), Maruti has provided the Swift Zxi with premium design elements such as auto-LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Also, you get a well-rounded equipment set on offer that includes wireless phone charging, auto AC with rear vents, and even a rear wiper with washer.
Here’s what all you get in terms of features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotaiment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Zxi+ if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The Swift Zxi?
Although the Swift Zxi gets many creature comforts you could expect in your hatchback at this price, it doesn’t offer the full premium experience that Maruti is promising with the new Swift. The headlining features such as a bigger touchscreen, cruise control, and a reversing camera are limited to the top-spec Zxi+ trim. Also, the Zxi+ becomes your only option if you want the Swift in a dual-tone paint shade.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers just the basics with a strong focus on safety. Skip to Vxi for more comfort features and the option of an automatic gearbox.
|
The true entry-level variant of the new Swift. Also, the only choice if you want the AMT option.
|
Consider only if you want connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi. Else, skip to the Zxi for a more stylish car and better features.
|
Zxi
|
Our recommended variant as it gets a lot more tech at a justifiable premium. Skip only if you want the full premium experience of the new Swift.
|
Pick the fully loaded Zxi+ variant if you want the full premium experience of the new-gen Swift and a dual-tone paint option.
All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi
