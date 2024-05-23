Mahindra XUV 3XO Petrol Variants Account For Nearly 70 Percent Of Total Bookings So Far

Modified On May 23, 2024 12:54 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Its bookings opened on May 15, and the SUV garnered 50,000 orders within just one hour

Mahindra introduced the XUV 3XO (the facelifted XUV300) in April 2024.

It gets a choice of 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options with their respective set of automatic transmissions.

Petrol variants are up to Rs 1.6 lakh more affordable than diesel variants.

Introductory prices of the Mahindra SUV range from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

It was towards the end of April 2024 that we got the Mahindra XUV 3XO as the facelifted version of the XUV300 SUV. The carmaker opened bookings for the new SUV on May 15, and it was later revealed that it amassed 50,000 orders within the first hour. At its recently held investor meet, the top officials at Mahindra also shared some insights into the orders received for the new SUV.

Petrol More In Demand

Contrary to what Mahindra SUVs are usually known for, Mahindra’s representatives say that the XUV 3XO’s petrol variants account for around 70 percent of the total bookings made till now. It’s not entirely surprising given that even the XUV300’s sales split over the years has been relatively balanced between the two fuel types. In January 2024, the sales share of petrol variants stood close to 45 percent, with the remaining 55 percent made up by the SUV’s diesel and EV (XUV400) derivatives.

Another reason why the petrol variants are likely experiencing a higher demand is that they are up to Rs 1.6 lakh more affordable than their diesel counterparts, which can be a significant factor in the buying decision for those seeking a sub-4m SUV, compared to those picking bigger and pricier Mahindra SUVs like the Thar, Scorpio N or even XUV700.

An Updated Set Of Powertrains

With the facelift, Mahindra chose to continue offering its sub-4m SUV with both petrol and diesel powertrains, but replaced the AMT automatic with a ‘proper’ torque converter unit on its petrol engines. Here’s a look at the engine-gearbox combos on offer:

Specification 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT Claimed Mileage 18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl 20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl 20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl

The higher-spec petrol-automatic variants also get three drive modes: Zip, Zap, and Zoom. Perhaps the option of a more refined automatic powertrain in combination with segment-leading performance has also played a role in the popularity of the petrol-powered 3XO variants.

Price Range And Competitors

The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s introductory prices range from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV. The Mahindra SUV is also an alternative to sub-4m crossovers such as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

