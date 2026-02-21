Car News That Mattered This Week: Multiple Launches Across The Mass-Market And Luxury Segments Take Centre Stage

This week brought significant momentum to the Indian automotive space, with a mix of new launches across both mass-market and premium segments. These include Maruti’s first EV for our market, a facelift of one of Tata’s best-selling nameplates and a rebadged MPV from Nissan. We also saw the arrival of a couple of performance-oriented SUVs.

If you missed it, here’s a quick roundup of everything that made headlines this week.

2026 Tata Punch EV Launched With More Range

Tata Motors updated the Punch EV, which now comes with a refreshed design, new battery options and an improved driving range of up to 468 km. Prices for the 2026 Punch EV start at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) under the BaaS battery rental scheme. For buyers opting to purchase the Punch EV outright, prices start from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti e Vitara Launched

Maruti officially launched the e Vitara in India, marking its entry into the mass-market EV space. Introductory prices for the brand’s first electric SUV start at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, our dealer sources have confirmed the full prices of the e Vitara, which go up to Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The e Vitara will be offered with two battery pack options across three variants. It will also be available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, aimed at making ownership more accessible.

Nissan Gravite 7-Seater MPV Launched

Nissan launched the Gravite 7-seater MPV, with prices starting from Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the Renault Triber, featuring visual changes that give it a distinctive look inside and out. Offered across four broad trims, the Gravite is available with a single petrol engine, paired with either a manual or an automatic transmission. It is also being offered in a limited Launch Edition based on its top-most trim.

Kia Seltos Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Milestone

Kia announced that the Seltos has crossed the 6 lakh sales milestone in India since its launch. The midsize SUV continues to be one of Kia’s strongest-selling compact SUVs in the country. According to the report shared by Kia, the higher-spec trims account for the majority of the Seltos’ sales volume. Its consistent demand is driven by a wide variant lineup, multiple engine options, and a feature-rich package.

Jeep Meridian Track Edition Launched

Jeep introduced the Meridian Track Edition in India, with prices starting at Rs 35.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the higher-spec Overland variant, this edition brings cosmetic enhancements that give the SUV a sportier and more distinctive look.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Launched

BMW launched the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro in India at Rs 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of the X3, equipped with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, now tuned to produce more power and torque. Unique touches on the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro include bigger wheels, new colour schemes and more.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launched

Volkswagen launched the Tayron R-Line in India. Positioned as a three-row version of the Tiguan R-Line, it features an elongated silhouette and more space in the cabin. The Tayron R-Line is powered by the same 204 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.