Maruti e Vitara Launched At Rs 10.99 Lakh With Battery Rental Scheme, FULL PRICES Yet To Be Announced

After much delays, the starting price of Maruti’s first-ever electric vehicle, the e Vitara, have been announced. It will be sold via the more premium Nexa showrooms.

Maruti e Vitara: Variants And Prices

The e Vitara is offered in three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

There are two battery packs on offer: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The smaller one is limited to the base variant, while the larger one is offered in the top two.

Variants 49 kWh 61 kWh Delta Rs 10.99 lakh ----- Zeta ----- TBA Alpha ----- TBA

Maruti e Vitara: Conventional Looking, Yet Rugged!

The e Vitara’s design is more conventional rather than futuristic!

Maruti has played it safe and didn’t experiment like what Mahindra did with the BE 6.

That said, unlike most EVs which look sleek, the e Vitara looks chunky and rugged, which we love!

*TBA- To Be Announced

Numbers That Matter Length: 4,275 mm | Width: 1,800 mm | Height: 1,640 mm | Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Ground Clearance: 185 mm Turning Radius: 5.2 metres

While the e Vitara’s length is comparable to the Grand Vitara, it isn’t as tall!

The muscular haunches above the wheel arches give it some much-needed muscle.

Fun Fact The DRLs and taillamps have the same ‘Y-motif’.

Rear door handles are placed on the C-pillar, giving it a 3-door effect!

India-spec versions get 18-inch alloys whereas the international one comes with 19-inches.

We like the fact that Maruti isn’t following the trend with the e Vitara as it doesn’t get an illuminated light bar.

Choose from 10 colour options, which includes both monotone and dual-tone hues. Check each one of them here!

Maruti e Vitara Interior: You’re In For A Surprise!

Step inside and you’ll be amazed to know it bears any resemblance to any other Maruti car on sale!

Even quality levels are one of the best in a Maruti we’ve experienced so far.

We love the fact that most important functions are operated via physical controls unlike some of its rivals.

Details Black and brown colour scheme looks premium, but makes the cabin feel less airy.

Maruti should have considered offering bigger screens as there is a lot of bezel going on!

Maruti e Vitara Features: Bases Cover, But Could’ve Offered More!

The e Vitara comes with almost all features one would need for their daily usage. These are some of the top highlights:

Features Note 10.25-Inch Digital Driver’s Display Provides all driving info in a crisp manner! Great user interface and graphics as well. 10.1-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Connected car tech allows you to access some features from your phone. Ventilated Front Seats Should keep your backs cold on a hot sultry day. 10-Way Powered Driver’s Seat This should ensure you find your ideal driving position easily. 10-Speaker Infinity Sound System We are yet to test, but hope it delivers punchy sound quality! Fixed Glass Roof Too small in this day and age. A panoramic unit should have been provided.

Other notable features onboard the Maruti e Vitara include:

Multi-colour ambient lighting

Automatic climate control

Push button start

Wireless phone charger

Auto headlamps and Rain sensing wipers

Tools For Buyers Watch this space for an in-depth variant-wise features report!

Maruti e Vitara: Spacious At The Back?

These observations are from the limited time we spent with the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. From our experience, we can tell that…

It might be based on a Born electric platform, but you sit in a slightly knees up position.

You wouldn’t complain about legroom as there is ample on offer, but it doesn’t feel as spacious as a car that’s ground-up built as an EV.

Sliding and reclining functions have been provided for the e Vitara’s rear seat for added flexibility.

This reel below will give you a fair clue about the space on offer:

Maruti e Vitara Safety: Continues To Keep The Flag Flying High!

The Maruti e Vitara has been crash tested by Bharat NCAP before its India launch. And the good news is that it’s now the fourth Maruti car to secure a 5-star safety rating. Not only that, the electric compact SUV has secured 4 stars when crash tested by Euro NCAP. Some of its top safety features onboard include:

Up to 7 airbags (an additional knee airbag)

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Maruti e Vitara: Powertrains On Offer

Maruti offers the e Vitara with two powertrain options, specifications of which have been mentioned below:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Claimed Range TBA Over 500 km

While power figures are comparable to the Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric, it falls short on torque.

International versions also come with an optional all-wheel drive variant.

Maruti e Vitara: Should You Buy One?

No doubt, Maruti is late to the game, where players like Tata, Mahindra and MG are dominating the market. While the e Vitara’s package will satisfy most buyers, competitors such as the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV and even some variants of the Mahindra XEV 9S and Tata Harrier EV offer more for your money.

That said, if you want a no-nonsense EV with excellent aftersales support, the e Vitara should be in your consideration. Also, considering that it’s a Maruti, we expect running and service costs to be on the lower side as well.

Maruti e Vitara: Rivals

The Maruti e Vitara locks horns with the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF6 and the Mahindra BE 6.