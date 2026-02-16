Jeep Meridian Track Edition Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 35.95 Lakh

It was recently that the Jeep Meridian was given some model year (MY2026) updates for its higher-spec Limited and Overland variants. The American carmaker has yet again turned its head towards the Meridian SUV, now with the introduction of the limited-run Track Edition, much like we saw with the Jeep Compass back in October 2025. Let’s first take a look at its pricing:

Price

The Track Edition is based on the fully loaded Overland variant of the Jeep Meridian. It is available in two variants, prices of which are as follows:

Variant Track Edition Price^ Overland Price^ Difference Automatic Rs 35.95 lakh* Rs 35.61 lakh + Rs 34,000 Automatic AWD Rs 37.82 lakh* Rs 37.48 lakh + Rs 34,000

*Additional mandatory AXS pack of Rs 9,200 applicable

^All prices ex-showroom pan-India

Jeep has priced the Track Edition at a premium of Rs 34,000 over the corresponding standard Overland variants.

What’s Different?

With the Track Edition, the Meridian gets piano black finish for the grille, ORVM housings and on all the exterior badging. It also has a special ‘Track Edition’ decal on the hood and a ‘Track Edition’ badge on the bootlid to further distinguish it over the standard model. Jeep is offering it with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The interior of the Meridian Track Edition comes in a dual-tone black and tan theme with suede finish for the dashboard, leatherette seat upholstery and a leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel. It carries on with the 140 mm sliding second row seats that were introduced as part of the MY26 updates. Jeep is offering the Meridian’s limited edition with ‘Track Edition’ embossing on the co-driver side of the dashboard and floor mats.

Jeep also offers a similar Track Edition with the smaller Compass, which gets similar cosmetic tweaks.

Features And Safety

No feature changes have been made to the SUV with the introduction of the limited edition. Since it’s based on the Overland trim, it retains premium amenities such as the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, and the panoramic sunroof. The Track Edition also features 12-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and memory functions, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, and a powered tailgate.

The SUV’s safety kit includes six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Option

The Meridian Track Edition retains the same diesel engine as the standard model, the technical details of which are as follows:

Specification 2-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT Drivetrain Front-wheel Drive (FWD) / All-wheel-drive (AWD)

It misses out on the 6-speed manual gearbox that is available with some of the other variants of the Meridian SUV.

Rivals

The Jeep Meridian takes on the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and Fortuner Legender, MG Gloster, and the upcoming MG Majestor and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.