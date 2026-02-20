All
    Tata Punch EV Facelift With More Range Launched, Prices Start From Rs 6.49 Lakh With BaaS Pricing

    The facelifted Punch EV gets subtle styling updates and new battery packs with a longer range as part of the refresh

    Published On Feb 20, 2026 12:23 PM By Rohit

    2026 Tata Punch EV

    The Tata Punch EV, introduced in early 2024, has received its first minor facelift. Tata is offering it in five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S. Bookings are now open for the all-electric micro SUV, and its deliveries are set to begin soon. Along with regular pricing, Tata has also introduced Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) pricing for the facelifted 2026 Punch EV, which starts at Rs 6.49 Lakh.

    Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices of the facelifted Punch EV:

    Prices

    Variant

    Price 

    Smart 30 

    Rs 9.69 lakh

    Smart Plus 30

    Rs 10.29 lakh

    Smart Plus 40

    		 Rs 10.89 lakh

    Adventure 40

    Rs 11.59 lakh

    Empowered 40

    Rs 12.29 lakh

    Empowered Plus S 40

    Rs 12.59 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    Exterior

    • The fascia comes with a similar set of headlights as before, with black surrounds, while the central LED strip connecting the LED DRLs has been done away with.

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift
    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • Tata has also tweaked the bumper to give the electric SUV a much cleaner appearance along with a larger air dam.

    • Its faux silver skid plate also gets a textured finish to freshen things up at the front.

    • The charging flap is still located right below the bonnet line and flaunts the ‘Tata’ logo. A little below the charging slot, you will find the front camera as part of the 360-degree setup.

    Numbers That Matter:

    Length: 3880 mm | Width: 1742 mm | Height: 1622 mm | Wheelbase: 2445 mm | Ground Clearance: 195 mm | Water wading depth: 450 mm  

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift 

    • It’s from the sides that you would notice the most resemblance to the pre-facelift model.

    • Key details include blacked-out ORVMs (with turn indicators) and roof rails, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, thick body cladding, large wheel arches, and 16-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels.

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift 

    Smaller Detail: It continues to feature ‘Tata.ev’ badges on the lower portions of the front doors.
    •  The facelifted Punch EV comes with the same set of connected LED taillights as seen on the refreshed Punch ICE (internal combustion engine).

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    Interior

    • Tata has given the facelifted Punch EV’s cabin similar updates as seen on the inside of the new Punch.

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • It gets a dual-tone black and white cabin theme and a refreshed leatherette seat upholstery.

    • It comes with the same 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo, redesigned central AC vents, a touch-enabled panel for the climate controls, and dual digital displays.

    • The power window switches have been updated with toggle like swtichgear.

    Features And Safety

    Feature

    Note

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    It features the carmaker’s latest UI and is slick to use. It also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    10-inch digital driver’s display

    It functions well and has a crisp display with all the crucial information for the driver’s needs.

    Auto climate control

    Helps to keep the cabin cool by adapting to the inside and outside temperatures while reducing manual work of adjusting the settings.

    Ventilated front seats

    The front occupants also get the option of seat cooling function in higher variants to enhance the comfort factor, especially during summer.

    Wireless phone charger

    You don’t need to worry about your phone’s battery drain, thanks to the wireless charging pad in the centre console.

    Single-pane sunroof

    The single-pane sunroof, as seen on the outgoing version, is designed to make the cabin feel airier.

    360-degree camera

    A key convenience-yet-safety feature that works best in tight parking spots and tricky driving conditions.

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Displays the real-time tyre pressure levels on the go.

    These features aside, the facelifted Punch EV also comes with cruise control, paddle shifters, connected car tech, push-button start/stop, six airbags (as standard), electronic parking brake with auto hold, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

    Battery Pack And Range

    With the facelift, the Punch EV has arrived with new battery pack options. Now it gets a bigger 40 kWh battery pack, which was once offered with the Nexon EV. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    30 kWh

    40 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    Power

    88 PS

    129 PS

    Torque

    154 Nm

    154 Nm

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    13.5 seconds

    9 seconds

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2)

    365 km-375 km

    468 km

    Rivals

    The facelifted Tata Punch EV squares off against the Citroen eC3, while also serving as an affordable alternative to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and even the MG Windsor EV.

