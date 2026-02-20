Tata Punch EV Facelift With More Range Launched, Prices Start From Rs 6.49 Lakh With BaaS Pricing

The Tata Punch EV, introduced in early 2024, has received its first minor facelift. Tata is offering it in five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S. Bookings are now open for the all-electric micro SUV, and its deliveries are set to begin soon. Along with regular pricing, Tata has also introduced Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) pricing for the facelifted 2026 Punch EV, which starts at Rs 6.49 Lakh.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices of the facelifted Punch EV:

Prices

Variant Price Smart 30 Rs 9.69 lakh Smart Plus 30 Rs 10.29 lakh Smart Plus 40 Rs 10.89 lakh Adventure 40 Rs 11.59 lakh Empowered 40 Rs 12.29 lakh Empowered Plus S 40 Rs 12.59 lakh

Exterior

The fascia comes with a similar set of headlights as before, with black surrounds, while the central LED strip connecting the LED DRLs has been done away with.

Tata has also tweaked the bumper to give the electric SUV a much cleaner appearance along with a larger air dam.

Its faux silver skid plate also gets a textured finish to freshen things up at the front.

The charging flap is still located right below the bonnet line and flaunts the ‘Tata’ logo. A little below the charging slot, you will find the front camera as part of the 360-degree setup.

Numbers That Matter: Length: 3880 mm | Width: 1742 mm | Height: 1622 mm | Wheelbase: 2445 mm | Ground Clearance: 195 mm | Water wading depth: 450 mm

It’s from the sides that you would notice the most resemblance to the pre-facelift model.

Key details include blacked-out ORVMs (with turn indicators) and roof rails, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, thick body cladding, large wheel arches, and 16-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels.

Smaller Detail: It continues to feature ‘Tata.ev’ badges on the lower portions of the front doors.

The facelifted Punch EV comes with the same set of connected LED taillights as seen on the refreshed Punch ICE (internal combustion engine).

It also gets the same ‘Punch.EV’ lettering on the tailgate as the pre-facelift model as well as a tall bumper with a rugged skid plate.

The new Tata Punch EV is available in a total of seven colour options which you can check here. Three new shades are added to its palette.

Interior

Tata has given the facelifted Punch EV’s cabin similar updates as seen on the inside of the new Punch.

It gets a dual-tone black and white cabin theme and a refreshed leatherette seat upholstery.

It comes with the same 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo, redesigned central AC vents, a touch-enabled panel for the climate controls, and dual digital displays.

The power window switches have been updated with toggle like swtichgear.

Features And Safety

Feature Note 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system It features the carmaker’s latest UI and is slick to use. It also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 10-inch digital driver’s display It functions well and has a crisp display with all the crucial information for the driver’s needs. Auto climate control Helps to keep the cabin cool by adapting to the inside and outside temperatures while reducing manual work of adjusting the settings. Ventilated front seats The front occupants also get the option of seat cooling function in higher variants to enhance the comfort factor, especially during summer. Wireless phone charger You don’t need to worry about your phone’s battery drain, thanks to the wireless charging pad in the centre console. Single-pane sunroof The single-pane sunroof, as seen on the outgoing version, is designed to make the cabin feel airier. 360-degree camera A key convenience-yet-safety feature that works best in tight parking spots and tricky driving conditions. Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Displays the real-time tyre pressure levels on the go.

These features aside, the facelifted Punch EV also comes with cruise control, paddle shifters, connected car tech, push-button start/stop, six airbags (as standard), electronic parking brake with auto hold, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Battery Pack And Range

With the facelift, the Punch EV has arrived with new battery pack options. Now it gets a bigger 40 kWh battery pack, which was once offered with the Nexon EV. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 30 kWh 40 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 88 PS 129 PS Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 13.5 seconds 9 seconds Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 365 km-375 km 468 km

Rivals

The facelifted Tata Punch EV squares off against the Citroen eC3, while also serving as an affordable alternative to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and even the MG Windsor EV.