    BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Launched In India, Priced At Rs 74.50 Lakh

    Cosmetic changes aside, it also gets more power and torque!

    Published On Feb 16, 2026 06:12 PM By Aniruthan

    BMW X3 Front Three Quarter

    The most powerful version of the BMW X3 – the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro – has been launched in India, shortly after its bookings were opened by the carmaker. BMW is offering the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro as a locally assembled offering. It can now be booked at all BMW dealerships across the country.

    Price

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom pan-India)

    X3 xDrive 20 M Sport

    Rs 71.20 lakh

    X3 xDrive 20d M Sport (Diesel)

    Rs 73.10 lakh

    X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro

    Rs 74.50 lakh

    The newly launched X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is positioned as the flagship variant in the SUV’s Indian lineup.

    Exterior

    While it carries on with the similar fascia as that of the X3, it gets some visual upgrades to make it a sportier and sharper offering. BMW has given it an illuminated grille as part of the M Sport Professional pack that features a black finish. While it retains the same LED projector headlights as the standard model, they get a smoked effect to go with the overall sportier nature.

    BMW X3 Front

    The X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro rides on 20-inch M-specific alloy wheels with red brake callipers. It gets a gloss-black finish for the roof rails and the roof-integrated spoiler. Other changes include a tweaked rear bumper that now also features a diffuser finished in gloss black and a dark tint for the LED tail lamps.

    BMW X3 Rear Three Quarter

    BMW is offering the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro in the following colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic (new for X3 nameplate), Dune Grey Metallic, Alpine White, Individual Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire Metallic.

    Interior

    While the overall dashboard and cabin layout is identical to that of the standard X3, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro comes in a dual-tone black and brown or a black and beige theme depending on the exterior colour.

    BMW X3 Interior

    One big upgrade is the fact that BMW has replaced the fabric finish on the dash top with a more premium leatherette finish. The seatbelts also sport the ‘M-specific’ stripes to gel along with the overall theme.

    Features And Safety

    BMW is offering the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro with illuminated door sill plates and an M logo projection for the puddle lamps. The BMW X3’s sportiest variant packs all the bells and whistles that you may already be acquainted with if you have been around the SUV. These include the curved display setup (comprising a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display), a panoramic glass roof, 3-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, and a heads-up display.

    In terms of safety tech, the BMW SUV is equipped with eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, electronic stability control (ESC), and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The X3 also has a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

    What’s Under Its Hood?

    While it gets the same 2-litre, 4-cylinder inline turbo-petrol engine as the regular X3, the powertrain in the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro has been up-tuned for a greater output as follows:

    Specification

    2-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Power

    258 PS

    Torque

    400 Nm

    Transmission

    8-speed AT*

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    *AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    It also comes with the same 48V mild-hybrid setup as the standard X3. With the upgraded performance, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is capable of doing the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.2 seconds.

    Rivals

    The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro serves as a sportier alternative to the Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and Range Rover Evoque.

