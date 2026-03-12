2026 Tata Punch EV: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

The Tata Punch EV facelift has been launched in India with more features, larger battery packs, and lower pricing than the pre-facelift model. The updated electric SUV is now one of the most attractive and affordable EVs on the market, featuring a premium design, a feature-rich cabin, impressive range, and commendable performance.

The Punch EV has become a top choice among buyers, but before you buy it, it is important to understand what you are getting into thoroughly. So, to help you with your research and decision, here’s a comprehensive buying guide, after compiling various reports:

Tata Punch EV Launch Report

The Tata Punch EV was launched on February 20, with updated pricing, new features and improved powertrain options. If you missed out on our launch report and want to know everything about its launch, including pricing, variants and key highlights, check out the detailed report below:

Tata Punch EV EMI Buying Guide

Planning to buy the Punch EV on finance? Knowing the estimated monthly EMI can help you plan your budget better. Our EMI buying guide explains how much you may have to pay every month, depending on the tenure you choose. If you want to know how much the Punch EV would cost you every month, you can check out the detailed breakdown here:

How To Book A Punch EV Facelift?

If you are interested in buying the Punch EV facelift and want to secure your booking, you can do so either online or by visiting your nearest dealership. Our detailed booking guide explains the booking amount, booking process and other key details you should know before placing an order. Find the complete information here:

Tata Punch EV On-road Prices Explained

Ex-showroom prices can be complicated to understand, and just give a basic idea of the cost, the actual amount you pay includes additional charges such as registration, insurance and other fees. To help you understand the final cost better, we have compiled a detailed report explaining the estimated on-road prices across top cities and variants. Check out the full breakdown below:

Tata Punch EV Image Gallery

Want a closer look at the Punch EV facelift? Our detailed image gallery gives you a comprehensive look at the electric SUV from every angle, covering the exterior design, interior layout and key styling elements. You can explore all the images in the gallery below:

Tata Punch EV: What Accessories Can You Install?

Accessories can act as the cherry on top when finalising a car, making your car feel more personalised. Tata offers a range of official accessories, including styling elements, cabin enhancements, and protective add-ons. If you’re curious about what options are available, check out our accessories guide below:

Tata Punch EV: Which Variant Offers Which Battery Pack Option?

The Punch EV facelift comes with two battery pack options, but not every variant gets both choices. To help you understand which variant comes with which battery pack, we have explained everything in detail in the report below:

Tata Punch EV’s Variant-wise Colour Options

The Punch EV facelift is available in multiple exterior colour options, but some shades are limited to specific variants. If you want to know which colour you can choose with your preferred variant, check out the complete variant-wise colour breakdown below:

Tata Punch EV’s Variant-wise Features

Features have become top priority for most buyers, and selecting the ones you really want vs the feel-good ones has become challenging. The Punch EV lineup includes multiple variants, each offering a different set of features and equipment. To help you understand what each variant brings to the table, from infotainment and comfort features to safety equipment, we have detailed the variant-wise features in the report below:

Watch this space as we'll be constantly updating this story with fresh details to help your car-buying journey. Stay tuned!